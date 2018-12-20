CHICAGO — The Catholic Church in Illinois failed to disclose hundreds of claims of sexual abuse against priests and clergy members, state Attorney General Lisa Madigan said Wednesday.

The six Catholic dioceses of Illinois previously released the names of 185 clergy members who church officials determined were “credibly” accused of sexual abuse. But Madigan issued a preliminary report that found there are at least another 500 clergy that the Illinois’ dioceses have received allegations about but have not publicly acknowledged or thoroughly investigated.

Madigan launched her investigation in August after a landmark Pennsylvania grand jury report detailed claims against more than 300 “predator priests” who had abused at least 1,000 victims over spanning roughly six decades.

“By choosing not to thoroughly investigate allegations, the Catholic Church has failed in its moral obligation to provide survivors, parishioners and the public a complete and accurate accounting of all sexually inappropriate behavior involving priests in Illinois,” Madigan said in a statement.

She added: “The failure to investigate also means that the Catholic Church has never made an effort to determine whether the conduct of the accused priests was ignored or covered up by superiors.”

Cardinal Blase Cupich, who heads the Chicago diocese, responded to the report with a statement expressing “profound regret of the whole church for our failures to address the scourge of clerical sexual abuse.” He noted that the Chicago Archdiocese has began looking into the issue of sexual abuse since at least 1991, when then-Cardinal Joseph Bernardin created a special commission.

“It is the courage of the victim-survivors that has shed purifying light on this dark chapter in church history,” Cupich said.

Madigan issued several findings as part of a blistering status report:

— The most common reasons for a diocese not to investigate an allegation of abuse was that the allegations were against a clergy member who had died or left the ministry.

— In some of the unreported cases, the diocese said a lawsuit was filed; the survivor wanted to remain anonymous; a criminal investigation was opened; and the clergy left the country. “In many of these cases, information and evidence related to the alleged abuse was readily available and easily confirmed,” the report said.

— Madigan’s office says that the dioceses frequently failed to “substantiate” an allegation when it came from only one alleged victim. “The dioceses also often found reasons to discredit survivors’ stories of abuse by focusing on the survivors’ personal lives,” the report found.

“The preliminary stages of this investigation have already demonstrated that the Catholic Church cannot police itself,” Madigan said. “Allegations of sexual abuse of minors, even if they stem from conduct that occurred many years ago, cannot be treated as internal personnel matters.”

The report comes as the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is set to meet for a retreat in the Chicago suburb Mundelein next month.

The Chicago and Joliet dioceses were the only ones in the state that made information public about “credible” abuse allegations prior to the attorney general’s investigation. Madigan said that as a result of her investigation, the four other dioceses compiled and published similar lists.

Madigan said her office has received more than 300 calls, emails and letters alleging sexual abuse by clergy members since she launched her investigation in August.

Since the Pennsylvania report four months ago, law enforcement officials from up to 45 states have sought assistance from authorities as they pursue of allegations of misconduct by Catholic priests and related efforts to conceal that abuse by the church, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

Fourteen state attorneys general so far have publicly acknowledged that they have launched separate clergy abuse inquiries, while the U.S. Justice Department is in the midst of a broader review disclosed in October by church officials who had received demands for documents.