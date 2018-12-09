CUPERTINO, Calif. — If you want the largest iPhone with more power than ever put on a device, a longer lasting battery and the most expensive price even given to an iPhone, can we interest you in the iPhone XS Max?

When that model goes on sale on September 21, it will start at $1,100 with 64 GB of storage, or $1,449 with 512 GB. That's nearly $1,500 for an iPhone.

If money is an issue, and you don't care about power or any other enhancements, there's still the iPhone 7, with the relatively bargain price of $449.

A woman checks out the new iPhones at Apple's 2018 launch event

Jefferson Graham

Apple introduced its new lineup Wednesday, where it ditched the entry-level, bargain-priced iPhone SE, which was first introduced in 2016. This phone had a headphone jack, a feature the new phones don't offer, and a compact, 4-inch screen for those who don't like mega-phones. It sold for $349 before being put out to pasture by Apple this week.

The company also killed the 6S and 6S Plus models, which had sold for $450 and $550, respectively. They had 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens, which seem quaint compared to the new iPhone XS Max, with a whopping 6.5-inch OLED screen.

Apple historically stops selling the models at the bottom of its lineup to make room for the new devices.

If you're keeping score, Apple has now officially killed the headphone jack on all of its models and is slowly saying goodbye to the Home button and Touch ID, the fingerprint sensor that is still available on the 7 and 8 models.

Here's what's currently available:

iPhone 7

Originally launched in 2016, the 7 and 7 Plus are the same size as the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, with a 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screen, more storage than originally back in 2015 (32 GB) and an A10 processing chip. It was the first water-resistant iPhone and touted a longer lasting battery than previous models. For consumers looking for an entry level phone for their kids, this is the model for you. It starts at $449 for the 7 and $549 for the 7 Plus.

iPhone 8

Introduced last year, along with the iPhone X, the 8 and 8 Plus ($599 and $699) are the last of a breed, a classic iPhone with a home button. Apple has put its energy towards Face ID, the centerpiece of the three new models. The 8 Plus has the more powerful camera of the iPhone X that allows you to shoot in Portrait mode and blur the background. On the iPhone X, you can also blur the background in Selfie mode.

iPhone X?

Traditionally, Apple continues selling last year's model, at a discontinued price, but not this year with the iPhone X. That model is not part of the current lineup.

iPhone XS

The successor to the iPhone X starts at the same price, $999, and touts a more powerful A12 Bionic chip that Apple says will be useful when trying to locate photos on the phone or when using augmented reality apps. It goes on sale September 21.

New iPhone XS Max on display at Apple's launch event

Jefferson Graham

iPhone XS Max

The largest edition of the iPhone, with a 6.5-inch screen, starts at $1,099 and promises better 90 minutes longer battery time, and the ability to use dual SIM cards. That feature, for instance, could let you have two phone numbers on the same phone, or for work and one for home.

iPhone XR

The lower-priced version of the iPhone X family, at $749, has a lower-resolution LCD screen, a single lens camera – unlike the XS, 7 Plus and 8 Plus – and the new A12 chip.

