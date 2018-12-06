Everyone knows Alec Baldwin does an uproarious impression of President Donald Trump, but the actor is convinced he also knows how to play the divisive Don on the campaign trail.

"If I ran I would win," Baldwin said in an interview Monday when Sirius XM radio host Howard Stern floated his name as a possible candidate against Trump in 2020. "I would absolutely win. One thousand percent I would win."

"If I ran for president, I would win," Baldwin repeated. "Hands down I would win. It would be the funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign."

Stern suggested that Baldwin run "as Donald Trump" and do his impression on the campaign. "That way everyone will have everything," Stern said.

Baldwin said he hopes "somebody great is going to come up" for the Democrats ahead of 2020, but he'd love to run "to just have things be very common-sense."

"There are so many things this county needs to do that are so obvious," he said.

The "Boss Baby" star has long been a vocal political progressive and his taunts of Trump have not been limited to his "Saturday Night Live" impression. Among other things, Baldwin has said that under he has "never been more fearful about the future of the country" than during the Trump administration.

More: Trump rips 'Alex Baldwin' on Twitter, says 'terrible impersonation' was 'agony' to watch

More: Alec Baldwin's Trump on 'Saturday Night Live': 'I don't care about America, OK?'

Alec Baldwin through the years Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe 01 / 22 Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe 01 / 22

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com