Noblesville West Middle School teacher Jason Seaman spoke publicly for the first time since a shooting in his classroom May 28, 2018.

Gregg Doyel/IndyStar

NOBLESVILLE, Indiana — The Noblesville West Middle School teacher who has been hailed as a hero in recent days since a student opened fire in his classroom spoke briefly Monday morning, not to relive the ordeal, but to offer thanks to those who helped and to praise the courage of the one injured student.

Jason Seaman, the seventh-grade science teacher, was shot himself Friday morning when he tackled the shooter, another student in his science classroom. Seaman and student Ella Whistler, 13, were the only ones injured.

Seaman downplayed his own heroism, saying that “my actions on that day in my mind were the only acceptable acts,” adding, “I deeply care for my students.”

Then he thanked Michael Steffen, the school resource officer who responded, as well as Megan Schlueter, the Riverview Health nurse who was serving as a school nurse that day. He said that they “kept Ella alert and clam as we waited for help to arrive.”

Both Seaman and Ella were transported to Indianapolis hospitals, where they underwent surgery. Seaman spent a night at Indiana University Health Methodist before he was discharged Saturday. On Monday he thanked the nurses there for their care.

More: Meet Jason Seaman, the Noblesville, Indiana, teacher who helped stop a school shooter

More: Family says 13-year-old victim in Noblesville school shooting is critical but stable

Ella, who remains hospitalized at Riley Hospital for Children, is making progress, Noblesville Schools Superintendent Beth Niedermeyer said Monday morning.

“Her courage and strength is nothing short of remarkable,” Seaman said of Ella.

Garbed in a T-shirt with “You Are the Reason I Teach” stretched across his broad chest, Seaman looked healthy as he stood at the podium addressing media. The shirt also bore the number 91, the number he wore when he played football for Southern Illinois University.

Monday, however, he had a different team on his mind: the Noblesville Millers. After the press conference, he attended the Noblesville High School’s championship game against Hamilton Southeastern.

“I’m still processing much of what has happened but I can say with absolute certainty that I’m proud to be a Miller,” Seaman said.

More: Noblesville, Indiana, school shooting is at least the 21st of 2018

More: Noblesville's school shooting survivors aren’t going to be the same after this

Prayer vigil for Noblesville West Middle School Community members pray together during a prayer vigil held at Federal Hill Commons in Noblesville Saturday, May 26, 2018, a day after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School injured a teacher and a student. 01 / 35 Community members pray together during a prayer vigil held at Federal Hill Commons in Noblesville Saturday, May 26, 2018, a day after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School injured a teacher and a student. 01 / 35

Follow Shari Rudavsky on Twitter @srudavsky

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com