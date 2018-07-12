WASHINGTON – Outgoing United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley said she used President Donald Trump's unpredictability and bellicose rhetoric to persuade other world leaders they had to crack down on North Korea or the U.S. would take military action.  

"I bounced it off the president’s rhetoric, saying, 'I can’t stop him. I’m not gonna be able to control him. We’ve gotta get this done,'" Haley told The Atlantic magazine in an interview published Friday. 

"The president had really strengthened his rhetoric at that point," Haley said, presumably referring to Trump's threat to unleash “fire and fury” on the North Korean regime.

"All of that was very, very helpful, because I would say, 'You know, I don’t know what he’s gonna do,'" she recounted. " ... I said, 'He very well could use military action.'”

Haley said she knew Trump's harsh rhetoric was a ruse. Asked if the U.S. was really close to war with North Korea, she said no.

"Having said that, if they had launched something, if it had come near the U.S., the president totally would have. But at the time, were we gonna instigate something? No," she told The Atlantic.

Haley said other world leaders seemed uncertain about Trump's true intentions, which strengthened her hand as she pressed the U.N. to pass a series of crippling sanctions against North Korea. Trump and others have said those sanctions helped drive the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, to the negotiating table, although the results of the ongoing U.S.-North Korea talks remain unclear.

In this Nov. 26, 2018 photo, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley addresses the U.N. Security Council during meeting on Ukraine at the United Nations in New York.
DON EMMERT, AFP/Getty Images

In the interview, Haley also went further than Trump and other administration officials have in naming Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, as culpable for the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

"It’s his government," Haley said of the kingdom's de facto ruler. "His government did this, and so he technically is responsible."

After CIA Director Gina Haspel briefed key senators on the case earlier this week, lawmakers said they were convinced the crown prince ordered Khashoggi's killing. Trump has cast doubt on the CIA's assessment, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has insisted there is no direct evidence implicating the crown prince.

Haley said the U.S. cannot give Saudi Arabia a "pass" for the murder, although she did not say what steps the administration should take against the regime. 

" ... We can’t give them a pass. We can’t," she said. "We can’t condone it, we can’t ever say it’s OK, we can’t ever support thuggish behavior, and we have to say that."

Pressed on her own political ambitions, the former South Carolina governor insisted she was not contemplating a presidential run. 

"You know what I think about? I think about sleeping in," she said. "I think about binge watching TV for a day, I think about not having the stress level that I’ve had for the last eight years."

Nikki Haley: Trump's U.N. Ambassador
President Trump shakes hands with Nikki Haley, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations in the Oval office of the White House on Oct. 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. Nikki Haley resigned as the US ambassador to the United Nations, in the latest departure from President Donald Trump's national security team. Meeting Haley in the Oval Office, Trump said that Haley had done a "fantastic job" and would leave at the end of the year.
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018 file photo, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley addresses the United Nations Security Council at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ORG XMIT: WX106
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (3rd R) speaks to Venezuelan demonstrastors using a loud speaker as they protest embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on September 27, 2018. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_19I9UV
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: President Donald Trump speaks with his United Nations (U.N.) ambassador Nikki Haley while chairing a United Nations Security Council meeting on September 26, 2018 in New York City. Trump presides over the 15-member council as the United States holds the monthly rotating presidency. The Security Council meeting coincides with the 73rd United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775232206 ORIG FILE ID: 1040780126
epa07048526 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) talks with US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (R) as he chairs the United Nations Security Council meeting on the sidelines of the General Debate of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 26 September 2018. The General Debate of the 73rd session began on 25 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE ORG XMIT: MCX01
Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley talks with President Donald Trump during a United Nations Security Council briefing on counterproliferation at the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at U.N. Headquarters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: NYEV118
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: United Nations (UN) Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to the media ahead of the start of next weeks General Assembly meeting at the United Nations on September 20, 2018 in New York City. World leaders will converge at the UN for an annual week of high level discussions on global conflicts and other issues of concern to the world community. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775231184 ORIG FILE ID: 1036645944
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) speaks with Venezuelan migrants in a shelter in Cucuta, Colombia, near the border with Venezuela, on August 8, 2018. - Haley visited the Colombian border with Venezuela and spoke with Venezuelan migrants to get first hand knowledge of how the Venezuelan social and economic crisis affects the region. (Photo by Schneyder Mendoza / AFP)SCHNEYDER MENDOZA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_188471
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 24: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley exits a United Nations Security Council meeting at UN Headquarters, July 24, 2018 in New York City. The Security Council discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775197821 ORIG FILE ID: 1004626482
(L-R) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley walk at UN headquarters in New York on July 20, 2018. Pompeo on Friday met with the UN Security Council for the first talks on North Korea since Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's summit -- and was to urge the top UN body to keep the pressure on Pyongyang. / AFP PHOTO / Don EmmertDON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: US Secret ORIG FILE ID: AFP_17T7WA
epaselect epa06843270 US Ambassador to the Unites Nations Nikki Haley (C) poses for a photograph as she visits one of the top Indian historic heritage sites, the 450-year-old Humayun's Tomb, in New Delhi, India 27 June 2018. Nikki Haley is on a two-day visit to India and is scheduled to meet with senior Indian government officials, NGO leaders and politicians. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
President Donald Trump, joined by from left, Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, United Kingdom Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Jonathan Allen, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, national security adviser H.R. McMaster, and, Bolivian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Pedro Luis Inchauste Jordán, speaks during a lunch with the United Nations Security Council in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ORG XMIT: DCCK102
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley talks with Chinese deputy ambassador Wu Haitao, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at United Nations headquarters. The council is to vote on proposed new sanctions against North Korea, including sharply lower limits on its refined oil imports, the return home of all North Koreans working overseas within 12 months, and a crackdown on the country's shipping. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) ORG XMIT: XUN101
FILE - OCTOBER 9, 2018: It has been reported that Nikki Haley has resigned as the United States ambassador to the United Nations. NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 5: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley holds up photos of victims of the Syrian chemical attack during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council at U.N. headquarters, April 5, 2017 in New York City. The Security Council is holding emergency talks on Wednesday following the worst use of chemical weapons in Syria since the Ghouta attack in 2013. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700030145 ORIG FILE ID: 664877400
Jan 18, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Nikki Haley, nominee for U.N. Ambassador, during confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK ORG XMIT: USATSI- (Via OlyDrop)
CLEMSON, SC - FEBRUARY 19: South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley addresses the crowd during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio at Clemson University Friday, February 19, 2016 in Clemson, South Carolina. The South Carolina Republican primary will be held Saturday, February 20. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 605875029 ORIG FILE ID: 511348198
11/1/13 9:29:29 AM -- Columbia, SC, U.S.A -- South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, greets students at Leslie Stover Middle School in Elgin, SC on Friday morning, November 1, 2013.-- Photo by Brett Flashnick, Freelance ORG XMIT: BF 130225 HALEY 11/01/2013 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
ORG XMIT: BF 41611 NIKKIHALEY 3/16/2012 3/16/12 12:04:23 PM -- Bamberg, SC -- South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is photographed along a walking trail, in Bamberg, S.C. on Friday, March 16, 2012, which during her childhood were train tracks that divided the white and black areas of the small town. In her new book "Can't Is Not an Option: My American Story," Haley talks about growing up in the small South Carolina town, where her family were the only Indian Americans. -- Photo by Brett Flashnick, Freelance [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
ORG XMIT: SCCOL101 Nikki Haley waves with her family in Columbia, S.C. during an election night gathering on Tuesday, June 8, 2010. Haley brushed aside unproven accusations of extramarital affairs to win a spot in a runoff Tuesday for the GOP nomination for governor, nearly winning the nomination outright in a bid to become the first woman to hold the office. (AP Photo/Rich Glickstein/The State)