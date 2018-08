Hurricane Lane has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, but it still managed to pound rain on the Hawaiian Islands on Friday.

Hawaiian tourism officials were warning of high winds, torrential rainfall, flash flooding and dangerous surf conditions.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority advised residents and visitors to shelter in place while the hurricane passed and to have access to a 14-day supply of food and water. Shelters were being opened statewide for people in flood zone areas.

Hotels stocked up on supplies and put emergency preparedness plans in place. Many were offering to waive cancellation fees.

Michael Troy, field marketing director for Marriott International properties in Hawaii and French Polynesia, says Hawaii properties would waive cancellation fees through Sunday.

“We have detailed contingency plans in place, and we take steps throughout our hotels to prepare,” he says. “A few hurricane preparedness measures include: removing or securing outdoor equipment, checking supplies, testing emergency systems, and pre-placing tools where they will be needed.”

So far, Choice Hotels' two properties in Hawaii, The Equus in Honolulu and Kohea Kai Maui in Kihei, had yet to be affected by the hurricane as of Friday afternoon. They had not had any evacuations.

Most airlines—including Hawaiian Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Alaska Airlines—were offering travel waivers and flexible flight options.

The Hawaii State Department of Transportation (DOT) and the tourism authority advised travelers to have confirmed tickets before going to the airport and to contact their airlines directly to rebook. Many travelers were going to airports statewide to try to depart earlier than scheduled without having confirmed tickets.

Many attractions were closed due to the hurricane. The Pearl Harbor Visitor Center at WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu closed on Wednesday.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial was scheduled to remain closed through Aug. 26.

Haleakala National Park was closed until at least through Friday.

The Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge was closed Friday and set to remain closed through Saturday.

All state parks on all the islands closed on Thursday. Camping and lodging across state parks was canceled. Overnight use of Kāʻena Point State Park in Oʻahu was suspended until further notice, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of State Parks.

All beach parks from South Point to Kohala were closed until further notice on Hawaii Island.

