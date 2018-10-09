Cruise ship tours: Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Escape
The 4,248-passenger Norwegian Escape is Norwegian Cruise Line's largest ship ever.
The Norwegian Escape's top deck is home to the Aqua Park, a family-friendly fun zone billed as the largest of its kind at sea.
The Norwegian Escape's Aqua Park features Free Fall, touted as the fastest water slide at sea, and another slide that takes inner tubes designed for two -- a first for Norwegian.
Two passengers at a time can ride an inner tube down the to the right in this picture.
The water slides on the Norwegian Escape extend over the sides of the ship.
The Free Fall water slides on the Norwegian Escape kick off with a near vertical drop over the side of the ship.
The water slide zone atop the Norwegian Escape includes a watery play area for children called the Kid's Aqua Park.
The hub of the Norwegian Escape's top decks is its main pool area, located on Deck 16. Its layout differs from recent Norwegian ships, featuring a double-decker bar and more room for lounge chairs.
In another new twist, the Norwegian Escape has two large outdoor screens overlooking the main pool on Deck 16.
The Waves pool bar on Deck 17 overlooks the main pool.
More lounge chairs line the sides of the ship on Deck 17.
A large portion of the read part of the Norwegian Escape's top deck is devoted to the largest ropes course at sea.
Passengers can walk 'The Plank' out over the side of the ship, eighteen decks above the sea.
Passengers suit up in harnesses before climbing on to the ropes course on Deck 18.
Under part of the ropes course on the Norwegian Escape is a nine-hole miniature golf course.
Norwegian Escape also is home to first bocce ball court at sea.
A full basketball court also is part of the sports zone at the back of the ship.
Among the outdoor venues on Norwegian Escape is the first Margaritaville at sea. It's located near the main pool.
As on the recently unveiled Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Breakaway, most of Norwegian Escape's interior public spaces are spread across Decks 6, 7 and 8.
Le Bistro French Restaurant.
Norwegian Escape boasts Norwegian Cruise Line's first craft beer-focused outpost, called the District Brew House
The District Brew House offers 24 beers on tap as well as more than 50 in bottles.
Headliners Comedy Club.
The bar at the Headliners Comedy Club.
The Norwegian Escape's main showroom, the Escape Theater, holds 900 passengers -- about 150 more than the main theaters on the Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway.
Also new on the Norwegian Escape is the Supper Club, which offers dinner shows.
The Supper Club has plush banquet seating.
Mixx bar.
Taste Dining Room.
Savor Dining Room.
The Manhattan Dining Room.
New on Norwegian Escape is the Skyline Bar, located adjacent to the ship's casino on Deck 7
The Skyline Bar is located in space that is home to a disco on earlier Norwegian ships.
Norwegian Escape has a large casino spread across Deck 7.
The Escape Casino is larger than the casinos on Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Breakaway, spilling into space previously used for an Asian noodle bar.
The view from O'Sheehan's.
A popular meeting point on the ship is The Bar at the Atrium, located at the bottom of the ship's three-deck-high atrium near the Guest Services desk.
The bar at O'Sheehan's.
Like Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Escape is home to a lively pub called O'Sheehan's.
O'Sheehan's has several pool tables along with other popular bar amusements.
Skee-ball is among the attractions in a corner of the O'Sheehan's pub on Norwegian Escape.
O'Sheehan's also is home two two bowling lanes.
Another new concept for Norwegian on the Norwegian Escape is Food Republic, a casual eatery with a mix of cuisines including sushi available from four stations.
food republic
The La Cucina Italian eatery found on previous Norwegian ship returns on Norwegian Escape on Deck 8.
Also new on Norwegian Escape is Tobacco Road, a re-creation of a Miami landmark that closed in 2014.
Also new on the Norwegian Escape is The Cellars, A Michael Mondavi Wine Bar -- Norwegian's first wine bar at sea.
The Cellars wine bar takes the place of the Ice Bar found on recent Norwegian ships.
The Cellars will serve Mondavi wines by the glass in a stylish setting.
The Norwegian Escape features celebrity chef's Jose Garces' first restaurant at sea, a Cuban eatery called Bayamo by Jose Garces.
Located on Deck 8, Bayamo by Jose Garces is one of two eateries by the celebrity chef on the Norwegian Escape.
Deck 8 also is home to the Pincho Tapas Bar by Jose Garces -- a first for Norwegian Cruise Line.
Like the Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Escape has a large Teppanyaki restaurant on Deck 6.
The aft portion of Deck 8 on the Norwegian Escape is home to a large duty free shopping area.
Norwegian Escape is home to the first Lacoste boutique at sea.
Norwegian Getaway offers more than a dozen full-service restaurants, including Brazilian-style steakhouse Moderno Churrascaria. The $20-a-person eatery's specialty is grilled and slow-roasted meats that are carved tableside by passadors.
Adjacent to Moderno Churrascaria on Deck 8 is Cagney's Steakhouse, a Norwegian signature that costs $30 per person
Just off the Norwegian Escape's main pool on Deck 16 is the casual Garden Cafe eatery.
The Garden Cafe serves a wide range of cuisine from in a buffet setting.
A Garden Cafe chef lines up desserts for dinnertime.
At the back of Deck 16 is Norwegian Escape's casual buffet eatery, the Garden Cafe
The Garden Cafe has its own bar area near the entrance from the main pool.
The Chill Bar is incorporated into the first Margaritaville at sea.
Hot tubs flank both sides of Spice H20.
Located at the back of Deck 17 is Spice H2O, an adult-only outdoor retreat with lounge chairs, hot tubs and a waterfall grotto.
Located on Deck 17, Entourage is a lounge on the Norwegian Escape dedicated exclusively to teens.
Like other Norwegian ships, Norwegian Escape has an exclusive 'ship-within-a-ship' suite area called The Haven.
The Haven's private, magrodome-covered pool area features lounge chairs and a private pool.
The Haven also has two hot tubs.
One of two indoor lounge areas found within The Haven on Norwegian Escape.
The Haven has its own lounge and bar accessible only to passengers staying in a Haven suite.
Among the more upscale accommodations on the Norwegian Escape are its 13 The Haven Spa Suites, which are part of the ship's exclusive Haven complex.
Spa suites come with complimentary access to the Norwegian Escape's thermal spa area.
Spa Suites have a hot tub built into the bedroom.
Spa suites feature a large built-in armoire near the entrance.
The Spa Suite armoire has room for hanging clothes and comes with an umbrella for passenger use.
Spa suite bathrooms are large with double-faucet sinks and walk-in showers.
Spa Suite bathrooms have a sleek, contemporary design.
Norwegian Escape passengers will find free soft serve ice cream on Deck 16 inside the Garden Cafe.
Located on Deck 16, the Norwegian Escape's Fitness Center has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the ocean.
In addition to cardio machines, the Fitness Center is loaded with Technogym equipment as well as free weights.
A Mandara Spa is located on Norwegian Escape at the front of Deck 16.
The Mandara Spa on the Norwegian Escape has 24 treatment rooms including two for couples.
The Mandara Spa on the Norwegian Escape is home to one of the largest thermal suites at sea.
Overlooking the front of the ship, the Norwegian Escape's thermal suite has 33 heated lounge chairs, a sauna, salt room, steam room and a thalassotherapy pool.
The Mandara Spa's thermal suite also features one of the first 'snow rooms' at sea, an icy space chilled to 14 degrees fahrenheit.
The Mandara Spa is home to a hair and beauty salon.
The Norwegian Escape's Shore Excursions desk is located on Deck 6 just off the atrium.
Ping Pong is among the amusements available on the top decks of Norwegian Escape.
Passengers will find touch-screen electronic sign boards across the Norwegian Escape to direct them to entertainment, dining and other activities.
The 164,600-ton Norwegian Escape is Norwegian Cruise Line's largest ship ever.
This map shows the projected path for Hurricane Florence as issued by the National Hurricane Center on Sept. 10, 2018.
National Hurricane Center

A growing Hurricane Florence is forcing cruise ships based up and down the East Coast to alter itineraries.  

More than 4,000 vacationers on Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Escape today find themselves on the way to the Bahamas instead of Bermuda as the vessel steers clear of the storm. The ship departed New York City on Sunday for what was supposed to be a three-day visit to Bermuda's King's Wharf. Instead it will call at Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas as well as Port Canaveral, Fla.   

Also rerouting to the Bahamas this week instead of Bermuda are two Baltimore-based ships: Royal Caribbean's 2,446-passenger Grandeur of the Seas and Carnival Cruise Line's 2,124-passenger Carnival Pride. The vessels departed Baltimore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.  

Another Carnival ship, the New York-based, 3,936-passenger Carnival Horizon, cancelled a Sunday call at San Juan, Puerto Rico and has shifted the date of a call in the Dominican Republic as it alters its route to stay out of the storm's way. It's due back in New York on Thursday.

The storm also has affected the itineraries of Norwegian Cruise Line's Boston-based Norwegian Dawn and two vessels operated by Oceania Cruises.

In a preemptive move, the 2,340-passenger Norwegian Dawn sailed for Canada and New England on Friday instead of Bermuda and is in the midst of unexpected stops in Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia; St. John, New Brunswick; and Bar Harbor, Maine.

Oceania's 684-passenger Sirena is bypassing Bermuda as it nears the end of a repositioning cruise from Europe to Miami while sister ship Insignia is shifting several port calls.

In all, the changes are affecting the cruises of more than 15,000 vacationers. 

The changes come as the coast of the Carolinas appears increasingly threatened by Florence. The National Hurricane Center says the Category 2 hurricane is rapidly strengthening and could approach the Carolinas by Thursday morning. 

As of 5:00 AM AST Monday, Florence was about 625 miles southeast of Bermuda and moving to the west-northwest at 9 miles per hour. The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour, up significantly from Sunday.

Cruise ship tours: Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Horizon
The brand-new Carnival Horizon made its debut in the Mediterranean before sailing for its new homeports in New York and Miami.
At 133,500 gross tons, Carnival Horizon stands 15 decks tall and holds 3,960 guests.
Upon embarking Carnival Horizon, guests immediately walk into ...
... the striking three-story atrium.
At the heart of the atrium is Dreamscape, a digital sculpture that is comprised of over 2,000 flexible LED tiles that showcase more than 100 images designed by young patients from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis
Plenty of seating is available in the atrium, which is a hub of activity by day and night.
Moving around Carnival Horizon is made easier ...
... by the introduction of a “destination-based” elevator system manufactured by Schindler. Guests select their desired deck on a touch-screen outside the elevator ...
... and they are then directed to take the appropriate, lettered elevator car. It’s fast, and it’s a first at sea.
Of course, you can always take the stairs, too. Carnival’s stairwells are decorated with photos of European and Caribbean destinations, and images of Carnival’s fleet at sea.
Deck 4 is home to the bright Horizon Casino ...
... and a walk further aft brings guests to a tucked-away corridor that’s home to the SkyBox Sports Bar and the Limelight Lounge.
The SkyBox Sports Bar showcases sporting events ...
... and complements them with a full menu of adult beverages.
Further aft is the Limelight Lounge.
This is where Carnival’s famous Punchliner Comedy Club events are held on an almost-nightly basis.
There’s plenty of seating but you’ll want to get here early for the comedy shows, as the room frequently fills to standing-room only.
All the way aft on Deck 5 is the Havana Bar.
First introduced aboard Carnival Vista, the Havana Bar is Carnival’s Cuban-inspired watering hole.
It also surrounds the private Havana Club Suites and Staterooms, along with the exclusive Havana Pool, with its resort-style sundeck mounted right at the stern.
While all guests can use the Havana Bar ...
... the outdoor Havana Club Pool is reserved exclusively for guests in Havana Club suites and staterooms until 7 p.m. each evening.
From that point on, all guests are invited to use this relaxing outdoor venue.
An outdoor extension of the bar means you never have to leave the cool Mediterranean (or Caribbean) breeze unless you absolutely want to.
Another popular carry-over from Carnival Vista is the Ocean Plaza.
This is the place to be for early-morning light breakfast, afternoon trivia sessions, and nightly music and dancing.
Immediately adjacent is a small, tropically influenced venue that brings the sunshine into the Carnival Horizon on those inclement days outdoors.
Located adjacent to the main Deck 5 corridor ...
... the JavaBlue Café is the place to be for specialty coffees, spiked beverages and smooth milkshakes.
The attractive Deck 5 passageway is gateway to some of Carnival Horizon’s newest features ...
... like Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse.
A total of four brewed-onboard craft beers are featured here ...
... along with a full menu of smokehouse favorites crafted in partnership with Guy Fieri. Seaday lunch is free, while dinners are offered at reasonable a la carte pricing.
While Carnival Vista had an onboard brewery ...
... Carnival has substantially upped its hoppy offerings aboard Carnival Horizon.
Also noteworthy here is the menu of barbecue-inspired cocktails (try the Smoked Boulevardier)… ...
... coupled with the room’s cool design and nightly live music.
This new space replaces the RedFrog Pub found on previous Carnival ships ...
... and its reconfigured layout, in addition to its brand-new food and beverage menus, is a real winner.
Adjacent to Guy’s Pig & Anchor is the Pixels Photo Gallery.
Gone are the days when you had to hunt around for that formal night portrait. Just plug in your stateroom number on any of the kiosks and your photos will be available for purchase.
Forward on Deck 5, another longtime favorite: the Alchemy Bar.
Sure, there’s a menu filled with clever libations here ...
... but the real pleasure is telling the bartenders what kind of drink you like, and having them happily whip up a mystery concoction for you.
Across the hall (literally) is Bonsai Sushi.
Carnival’s signature sushi bar and restaurant has a new zip to it aboard Carnival Horizon ...
... thanks to the addition of Bonsai Teppanyaki.
This intimate (and interactive) specialty restaurant was booked solid every night of our cruise. No wonder: it’s Carnival’s first-ever Teppanyaki experience onboard.
Carnival has always been known for its piano bars, and Piano Bar 88 aboard Carnival Horizon gets an all-new look and location ...
... not to mention an all-new sliding wall partition that connects to the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse next door.
It’s a space that has plenty of personality ...
... and one that fills to capacity each evening.
Fahrenheit 555, as seen from Piano Bar 88. The open wall partition allows diners to listen to live music until 10 p.m., when the wall is closed and the Piano Bar takes on its more raucous form.
Fahrenheit 555 is Carnival’s signature steakhouse experience ...
... which can be paired with excellent wines. Aboard Carnival Horizon, Carnival debuted an all-new menu with plenty of steak and seafood options.
Across the “street” is the newly reimagined Library Bar.
This completely redone concept now features stylish new décor, a new layout, and a new physical location on the ship.
Nonfiction and fiction books are available to enjoy here, along with a decent selection of board games.
With its new décor and bar-style seating, the Library Bar was well-populated on our Mediterranean sailing.
The self-serve wine dispenser doesn’t hurt either.
Not sure which wine to try? Carnival places little cheat-sheet cards on the racks above the dispenser to help you make your selection.
While the Library Bar isn’t a new concept, Carnival’s reimagining of this formerly underused space seems like aboard Carnival Horizon, it will finally become the standout space it deserves to be.
Also new aboard Carnival Horizon: the first Victoria’s Secret retail location at sea.
A new feature of a different kind is the Dr. Seuss WaterWorks.
The latest in Carnival’s hugely successful “Seuss At Sea” concept created in partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises ...
... the WaterWorks offers up whimsical fun-in-the-sun for kids and families.
Just watch out for the dump bucket!
Encircling the upper reaches of the ship is another hugely fun diversion, the SkyRide course.
The SkyCourt sports court is open almost 24 hours a day on Deck 12 aft ...
... while the SportSquare offers more fun diversions like mini-golf, pool, and bean-bag toss.
All the way aft on Deck 12 is the scenic Tides Pool and Bar ...
... while the midships Carnival Seaside Theatre pool and movie screen offer endless ways to relax on a sunny day at sea.
Adults, meanwhile, can seek refuge from the little ones at the adult-only Serenity Lounge area located at the front of the ship on Deck 15.
Serenity offers plenty of comfy seating with great views ...
... in addition to two whirlpool hot tubs and a full-service bar.
Adults can also relax in a different kind of pool in the Cloud 9 Spa’s Thermal Suite.
One of the best Thermal Suites offered aboard a Carnival ship, this additional-cost area features a soothing hydrotherapy pool ...
... along with heated ceramic tiled loungers.
In addition, the entire complex includes a variety of steam and sauna rooms, from aromatic scented rooms ...
... to infrared saunas ...
... and a laconium dry room.
Of course, all that relaxation works up an appetite, which is why the BlueIguana Cantina and Guy’s Burger Joint can be found on Deck 10 by the midships pool, at the entrance to ...
... the Lido Marketplace buffet.
The Lido Marketplace has been entirely reconfigured with new serving stations ...
... and a better seating layout.
Beverage stations offer up water, coffee and tea, and juices in the morning, or iced tea in the afternoons.
Other dining options include Ji Ji Asian Kitchen specialty restaurant ...
... and Cucina del Capitano, both of which are tucked away on Deck 11 aft, above the Lido Marketplace.
Like most Carnival ships, Carnival Horizon sports two main dining rooms: the Reflection Restaurant amidships on Deck 3, and the Meridian Restaurant that spans decks 3 and 4 aft.
Carnival offers flexible and traditional dining times, with the two-story Meridian Restaurant serving fixed early and late diners.
Don’t forget about Cherry on Top down on Deck 5: It serves up sundaes, plus all the candy a kid could ever want. Parents: you’ve been warned!
Other fun diversions include the Thrill Theatre and an authentic IMAX cinema at sea - only the second seagoing IMAX in the world after its debut aboard Carnival Vista in 2016.
Of course, more traditional evening performances are offered in the two-story Liquid Lounge that spans Decks 4 and 5 forward.
Aboard Carnival Horizon, staterooms and suites are still comfortable and spacious, and reflect the basic interior décor and styling found aboard Carnival Vista.
While Carnival Horizon offers inside and oceanview staterooms, the largest category by far onboard are balcony staterooms.
Carnival Horizon’s balcony staterooms are generously sized, and many either have connecting doors between cabins, or can sleep up to four people.
Balconies include two chairs and a small table ...
... and stateroom bathrooms continue the now-standard Carnival formula, with vanilla walls and powder-blue flooring and sinks.
A bonus here is a total of six shelves, three on each side of the vanity, that can accommodate toiletries for most couples.
Carnival has always been big on fun. With its stylish new look, quality amenities and fantastic crew, Carnival Horizon lets guests "choose fun" like never before.
