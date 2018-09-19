Everyone makes mistakes, even those who paint giant wide-body jumbo jets. 

Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific Airlines shared a spelling error on social media Wednesday that shows a misspelling of their name on the side of their Boeing 777-367 aircraft.

There was no "F" in the carrier's name, leaving it spelled on the side of the fuselage as "CATHAY PACIIC."

"Oops this special livery won’t last long! She’s going back to the shop!" the airline shared on Twitter with photos of the spelling flop.

It was not immediately clear whether the mistake was Cathay Pacific's or of the maintenance and engineering company that handled the paint job, according to The South China Morning Post

Cathay Pacific, of course, is a long-haul giant that's also regarded as one of the top airlines in the world for customer service. 

Cathay Pacific was ranked No. 6 in the annual 2018 World Airline Awards published by Skytrax. It has also been steadily increasing their flights to the United States. Seattle became their 8th U.S. destination in July.

And, earlier this month, Cathay Pacific launched a new 8,154-mile flight between Hong Kong and Washington Dulles that's one of the world's 15 longest airline routes. It's also the longest route offered from either Washington Dulles or Hong Kong. 

More: Don't crowd the gate: United rolls out a new boarding process

More: Best airports? Las Vegas, Orlando and John Wayne are tops, says J.D. Power

September's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 30
A Joon Airbus A320 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
02 / 30
A Wizz Air Airbus A321 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
03 / 30
A TAP Portugal Airbus A330 rests at the gate at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
04 / 30
A Portuguese Air Force Lockheed C130 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
05 / 30
A TAAG Angola Boeing 777-300 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
06 / 30
Tails pass one another at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
07 / 30
An Alaska Airlines Airbus A321 painted in the colors of the San Francisco Giants baseball team rests at a gate in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in August 2018.
08 / 30
TAP Portugal's unique 'throne'-style business-class seat, found on a handful of its Airbus A330s, is seen at the airline's Lisbon hub in June 2018.
09 / 30
An Alba Star.es Boeing 737-800 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
10 / 30
An Airbus A330 for Portuguese operator Orbest rests before taking on its next load of passengers at a remote stand at Portugal in June 2018.
11 / 30
Ryanair jets prepare for takeoff from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
12 / 30
A TAP Portugal Express ATR-72 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June, 2018.
13 / 30
An Icelandair Boeing 757-200 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
14 / 30
A gaggle of mostly TAP Portugal jets rests at remote stands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
15 / 30
A TAP Portugal Airbus A320 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
16 / 30
An Azores International Airbus A320 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
17 / 30
TAP Portugal jets pass one another at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
18 / 30
A color TAP Portugal Airbus A330 plugs the airline's free stopover program before taking off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
19 / 30
A Hi-Fly Airbus A340-300 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
20 / 30
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900 casts a shadow on the runway just before touchdown at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in August 2018.
21 / 30
TAP Portugal jets pass one another at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
22 / 30
An Icelandair Boeing 757-200 lands over the city of Lisbon before landing at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
23 / 30
A HiFly Airbus A340-300 taxis for takeoff from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
24 / 30
A Star Air cargo Boeing 767 taxies for takeoff from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
25 / 30
A Royal Air Maroc Cargo Boeing 767 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
26 / 30
A TAP Portugal Airbus A320 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
27 / 30
A ASL Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
28 / 30
A TAP Portugal Airbus A320 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
29 / 30
Passengers stand curbside at Nebraska's Omaha Eppley Field in August, 2018.
30 / 30
A Dynamic Airways Boeing 767-300 pulls into a gate at Miami International Airport in June 2018,
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com