The HotelTonight mobile app is getting more mobile by moving into a desktop platform.

HotelTonight, which calls itself an alternative to legacy online travel agencies (OTA’s) such as Expedia and Booking.com, has launched a desktop version of its mobile app that offers users discounts on hotel rooms in various cities worldwide.

The app debuted eight years ago to provide users with a way to book hotel rooms the day of their visit. It has since expanded to let users book rooms 100 days ahead of time.

Travelers are more often using their Smartphone devices to book rooms but still rely on their desktops when they are tethered to their seats at work or elsewhere.

“We started in mobile. That’s where we were born. We’re mobile first,” says Sam Shank, founder of HotelTonight. “Now we’re translating that into a large screen.”

The move to desktop, he says, will position the company to compete even more effectively with the OTA’s, which began their businesses on desktop platforms.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“Going from mobile to desktop is easier than what our competitors have done, which is going from desktop to mobile,” Shank says.

Trying to translate a desktop screen to mobile, he says, “creates a very complex and unsatisfying booking experience on a smaller screen.”

The HotelTonight desktop experience, he says, is designed to be as simple and curated as its mobile version.

HotelTonight offers exclusive discounts on rates such as the recently launched “Daily Drop” that provides consumers at least 30 percent off OTA room rates.

But HotelTonight is still getting only a small slice of the OTA market share.

HotelTonight and other smaller companies such as Stayful.com and Escapio.com have to make moves to deal with an OTA industry that has consolidated in recent years. Booking Holdings Inc. now owns its flagship Booking.com as well as Priceline.com, Kayak.com, Cheapflights, Rentalcars.com, OpenTable, Agoda.com, and Momondo.

Expedia Group owns its namesake Expedia.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, CarRentals.com, CheapTickets, trivago, Venere.com, and HomeAway, which is similar to Airbnb.

According to Phocuswright, a travel and hospitality market research firm, Expedia Group and Booking Holdings’ brands generated $170 billion in gross bookings globally in 2017.

In the USA, total OTA gross bookings surpassed $67 billion in 2017, according to Phocuswright. Expedia and Booking represented about 97 percent of that U.S. total and about two-thirds of bookings worldwide.

Phocuswright projects that 41 percent of U.S. OTA hotel bookings were made through mobile devices in 2017. About 30 percent of all bookings, including airlines and other facets of travel, were made on mobile.

“Not everyone books on mobile,” says Lorraine Sileo, senior vice president of research and business operations at Phocuswright. HotelTonight, she says, is “limited by being mobile first and mobile only no matter how great the app and the product.”

Regardless of how HotelTonight performs in its newest form, Sileo says the consumer will win out. There are many hotel companies with an increasing number of brands and properties.

Even if Expedia and Booking own most of the OTA’s, there are other ways to book hotel rooms, she says. Consumers can book directly with the hotel companies, many of which offer discounts to loyalty program members or match cheaper rates found elsewhere.

There are also options beyond hotels, such as Airbnb, HomeAway and other vacation home rentals. Sileo calls what is happening “friendly competition.”

“There’s plenty of competition out there and plenty of good deals,” she says. “It’s not like anyone is competing for a finite number of rooms. This is an expanding universe of places to stay. The consumer is the ultimate winner."

These are Airbnb's most ‘wishlisted’ homes

J.D. Power: These hotel brands earned the highest marks among guests

Hot hotel deals in Europe

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com