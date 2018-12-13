Take a look at the latest and coolest hotel renovations This is the living room of the Premier Park View Suite at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. This is the dining room of the Premier Park View Suite at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. This is the living room of the new Royal Suite at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park has debuted all new guest rooms, suites, a Club Lounge, and a refreshed La Prairie Spa, This is the view from the Royal Suite. This is the Grand Park View Room at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. This is the bathroom of the Grand Park View Suite at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. This is the Billiards Room of the Artists' Gate Suite at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. This is the Deluxe Room Double at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. This is a full bathroom at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. This is the redesigned Club Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. The 378-guestroom Omni Houston Hotel has undergone a $30 million renovation. Omni Houston Hotel has reopened its doors after a $30 million renovation .This is the new front desk. Omni Houston Hotel has a new renovated lobby lounge. Commoncolor is a new high-end retail venue at the Omni Houston Hotel. It features vintage handbags and jewelry from Chanel, Hermés, Louis Vuitton and more. The historic Hotel Weyanoke in Farmville, Virginia, has undergone a $12 million renovation. This is the front terrace of the renovated Hotel Weyanoke. The renovated lobby lounge at the Hotel Weyanoke has high ceilings with natural lighting. All 70 guestrooms and suites at the Hotel Weyanoke have gotten revamped. The rooms and suites are housed in two wings. The original historic building has 27 rooms. A newly constructed Cumberland Wing has 43 rooms and suites. There are four different types of guestroom categories at the Hotel Weyanoke. This is the new rooftop bar at the Hotel Weyanoke. This is the new rooftop at the Hotel Weyanoke at night. Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley has completed its renovation of all 94 cottages and suites. Carneros Resort and Spa now boasts extensive interior and exterior upgrades to complement its modern farmhouse theme. It includes redesigned interior bedrooms, living rooms, and bathrooms, upgraded outdoor terrace amenities, and new gas fire pits. Carneros Resort and Spa has redesigned cottages with new rustic furnishing and a botanical patterned fabric tapestry. They range from 400 square feet of living space and up to 800 square feet of outdoor living space. Carneros Resort and Spa has an outdoor swimming pool. Carneros Resort and Spa is located near many vineyards. The spa at the Carneros Resort and Spa was completely renovated in July. The Fairfax at Embassy Row in Washington, D.C., has undergone an extensive renovation. This is the new guest check-in area with a glass wall behind it. This is the faux chalk-mural of a DC aerial view at the entrance of The Sally restaurant at the Fairfax at Embassy Row. This is the lounge area and wine wall at The Sally restaurant at the Fairfax at Embassy Row. These are specialty cocktails a The Sally restaurant at the Fairfax at Embassy Row. This is the cocktail lounge at The Sally at the Fairfax at Embassy Row.

Hotels are ending the year strong with many high-profile renovations across the country.

Here are few of the most recent notable ones.

The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

Phase one of a complete renovation at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park is complete.

The hotel has debuted all-new guest rooms, suites, a Club Lounge and a refreshed La Prairie Spa. Phase two will begin in January and is scheduled to be done by spring 2019. That will include the lobby, lounge, bar and restaurant.

“With the first phase completion of our reawakening, the unified vision throughout the hotel allows guests to feel as if they are visiting their very own townhouse in the heart of New York City,” says Winfred van Workum, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park.

The newly designed guest rooms have custom-made furnishings in a Beaux Arts style with contemporary embellishments.

The rooms have a revamped honor bar with a private single-selection single-barrel bourbon developed in partnership with Kings County Distillery.

The hotel has 47 suites in addition to five specialty suites – the rebranded Presidential Suites. The Avenue View Suite category shows Manhattan’s bustling streets. The Premiere Park View Suites have views of the park's treetops.

Two Legendary Suites are adorned with commissioned photography.

La Prairie at The Ritz-Carlton Spa now has six treatment rooms with chandelier lighting. The Club Lounge on the second floor has views of the park. It now has new culinary and beverage offerings.

Omni Houston Hotel

The 378-guest room Omni Houston hotel has re-opened after a $30 million renovation.

The new décor incorporates leather, bronze, brass and lush greens to give it a “modern Texas” look. Communal spaces have floor‐to‐ceiling windows that welcome natural light.

“Throughout this renovation, we collaborated with the design team to showcase Houston’s natural surroundings while also giving a nod to the city’s rich history,” says Laura McKoy, vice president of interior design and creative director for Omni Hotels & Resorts.

The first floor now has various public spaces including La Reserve whiskey lounge and Commoncolor, a high-end retail venue. The Lobby Library has plush sofas, leather armchairs, a bookshelf wall and fireplace. Birdies Cafe & Bar provides views of the outdoor landscape through floor‐to‐ceiling windows.

The hotel’s nightclub, Black Swan, has a new modern design.

On the second floor, there is now an additional 2,500 square feet of flexible meeting space. There are two new conference areas with boardrooms and breakout space.

Mokara Spa and Salon has also gotten an update with soft, whitewashed woods and lush green walls.

Hotel Weyanoke in Farmville, Virginia

For a century, Hotel Weyanoke in Farmville, Virginia, has occupied a brick building located on High Street across from Longwood University.

In the 1920s, it was one of the largest and most opulent hotels in this town near Richmond. It attracted politicians and celebrities such as Helen Keller.

The 70-room Hotel Weyanoke is the newest boutique property within the Cornerstone Hospitality management company, which oversaw the $12 million renovation.

“Hotel Weyanoke has been an integral part of the Farmville community since the 1920s and we took great care to pay our respects to the original building while adding a mid-century modern touch,” says general partner Ross Fickenscher.

The lobby has high ceilings and features four original circa-1925 chandeliers, the original marble flooring and check-in desk. Other original elements that have remained include the tin ceilings in the coal-fired pizza café. Trim-work, windows and doors were also retained.

Guest rooms have neutral tones, blond wood flooring and beds, large armchairs, and woven area rugs.

The rooms and suites are housed in two wings. The original historic building has 27 rooms. A newly constructed Cumberland Wing has 43 rooms and suites. It also features private balconies.

The property has four food and beverage outlets: two restaurants, a coffee shop and rooftop bar.

Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, California

This luxury Napa Valley wine country resort has just completed its renovation of all 94 cottages and suites.

The exteriors and interiors of the cottages were redesigned with new bedrooms, living rooms and bathrooms, upgraded outdoor terrace amenities, and new gas fire pits.

This follows a complete spa renovation in July.

“Whether you are seeking to disconnect, reconnect or interact, the cottages, suites and homes provide a strong sense of belonging that complement the wine country resident experience,” says Edward Costa, managing director of the resort.

The cottages range from 400 square feet of living space and up to 800 square feet of outdoor living space.

They feature new rustic furnishings, a botanical-patterned fabric tapestry, and light grey-toned wood flooring. Call it farm-chic. There is also a tree slice end table and a rope ottoman.

Floor-to-ceiling glass doors have replaced french doors to open onto a private deck. All cottages and suites have individual gas fire pits on outdoor terraces, with upgraded dining tables and chaise lounges. Guests can request portable mini-projectors, as well as telescopes for backyard movies or stargazing.

The property is now offering an $18,900 “Wine and Away” package that includes round-trip private jet transportation on evo Jets.

Fairfax at Embassy Row Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Dupont Circle’s Fairfax at Embassy Row, which has drawn diplomats and politicians for more than 90 years, has finished an extensive renovation.

The hotel now has new open, communal spaces for working as well as private areas for discreet meetings.

“The new open environment and modern theme complements our classic design, with an engaging living room-style setting for neighbors and guests to enjoy,” says general manager David Hendrix.

Designed by the Rockwell Group, the renovation included the ground-floor reception, lobby and dining venues. Artwork includes custom murals of city views, portraits and landscapes.

Behind the reception area is a new glass wall with a view of The Sally restaurant and lounge. That area has a marble bar, dark wood floors and a mix of modern and vintage furniture. Executive chef Ricardo Planas, a French-trained chef, has curated a menu of American-fusion small plates using locally sourced cheese, meat and produce from the nearby Dupont Circle Farmers Market. The Sally also has a seasonal outdoor patio overlooking Massachusetts Avenue.

Additional dining and entertainment options include The Market, a café and pantry with a whimsical ping pong table. There’s also The Nook, a library-style gathering area with a pool table, fireplace and sectional couches.

