An 8-year-old Maryland girl suffered the crushing defeat of losing an election for class president by just one vote.

In a letter, Hillary Clinton told third-grader Martha Kennedy Morales she knows just how it feels. The Washington Post first reported the story and CNN independently confirmed through a Clinton spokesman the letter was authentic.

"While I know you may have been disappointed that you did not win President, I am so proud of you for deciding to run in the first place," Clinton wrote. "As I know too well, it's not easy when you stand up and put yourself in contention for a role that's only been sought by boys."

Clinton, the first woman to be nominated by a major party for president in U.S. history, lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Clinton heard about the election through Morales' father's Facebook posts, she wrote in the letter.

'Never stop standing up'

The letter continued:

"The most important thing is that you fought for what you believed in, and that is always worth it. As you continue to learn and grow in the years ahead, never stop standing up for what is right and seeking opportunities to be a leader, and know that I am cheering you on for a future of great success."

Morales, who attends a small private school in College Park, Maryland, became vice president after losing by one vote. The girl, who's since turned 9, told CNN that receiving a letter from the former presidential candidate was something she'll always treasure.

"It was really touching to know that Hillary Clinton herself sent me a letter. That doesn't happen every day."

