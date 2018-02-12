Music makes the perfect holiday gift and while many now rely on streaming services to get their tunes, there's a diehard group of listeners who still rely on discs.

Compact discs may be fading, but many labels and artists continue to put out special commemorative releases of beloved albums on CDs and often include Blu-ray discs, which offer high-resolution versions of the music in stereo and surround sound.

These special releases are usually accompanied by new high-quality vinyl box sets to satisfy a growing vinyl audience, too. But high-resolution digital music can transform these original recordings with stereo surpassing most streaming and CD-quality sound and multichannel renditions creating entirely new, immersive experiences.

In assisting on new surround mixes of "Music From Big Pink" for its 50th Anniversary edition of The Band's classic release from 1968, guitarist and songwriter Robbie Robertson recently told Sound & Vision's Mike Mettler that he and producer Bob Clearmountain sought to get listeners closer to the music. "I so appreciate the idea that, the closer you can get to being right in the room, right in the center of the music, closing your eyes and feeling what everyone else was feeling playing that music – I think that that’s a special gift," Robertson said.

Most Blu-ray disc players and the latest game consoles such as Microsoft's Xbox One and Sony's PlayStation 4 will play high-res music on Blu-rays, but you need a surround sound-capable home theater to play the multichannel versions. To play high-res downloads, you will need an digital-to-analog converter to export improved sound from your computer to headphones or your music system. (Online retailer Crutchfield offers some advice on high-res audio on its site at crutchfield.com.)

Here are some recent releases – including "Music from Big Pink" – perfect for music lovers who might be on your shopping list – or if you happened to be on the receiving end of a holiday gift card to treat yourself with:

The Beatles self-titled 1986 double album (known as "White Album") gets a 50th anniversary special treatment including this box set with six compact discs and a Blu-ray Disc with mono and high-resolution stereo and surround versions of the album .

Capitol

• The Beatles Super Deluxe edition ($159.98 on thebeatlesstore.com and $102.01 on Amazon.com). For its 50th anniversary, the Beatles' self-titled double LP – best known as "The White Album" – gets an expansive box set with six compact discs and a Blu-ray Disc with high-resolution stereo and mono versions, as well as two different surround mixes. On the CDs are 27 demos and 50 session performances. The new remastered CDs sound more lively and richer than the older discs, but the high-resolution stereo versions are even more revelatory, for instance, with a more pronounced piano near the end of "Dear Prudence" and Eric Clapton’s guitar lead is crisper and cleaner on "While My Guitar Gently Weeps."

• John Lennon – Imagine: The Ultimate Collection ($72.09 on Amazon.com). There's a treasure trove for Lennon fans on the two Blu-rays and four CDs documenting this 1971 release. You can listen to the album and singles such as "Power to the People" and "Happy Xmas (War is Over)" in high-res surround, quadrophonic and stereo, and dive into an extended versions of the songs, outtakes and interviews with John and Yoko Ono, who oversaw this project.

This six-disc limited edition release of 'Red Rose Speedway' by Paul McCartney and Wings includes 3 CDs, two DVDs, high-res stereo downloads and a Blu-ray of "The Bruce McMouse Show," a previously unreleased TV special.

MPL/Capitol/UMe

• Paul McCartney and Wings – "Red Rose Speedway" ($181.49 on Amazon.com). This six-disc set includes a Blu-ray of "The Bruce McMouse Show," a previously unreleased TV special with Wings performing songs and interacting with animated characters, in surround sound. There's also reproductions of the drawings made by McCartney and a book with images by Linda McCartney. On a DVD, is another video, the James Paul McCartney TV Special. You also can download of high-res versions of the 1973 original album and an extended version, as it was originally conceived as a double album.

The Band – Music from Big Pink 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe edition includes a Blu-ray Disc with high-resolution stereo and 5.1 surround versions of the 1968 classic and six bonus tracks. There's also CDs, vinyl LPs and a reproduction of "The Weight" / "I Shall Be Released" single

Capitol/UMe

• The Band – Music from Big Pink ($67.49 on Amazon.com). In addition to a Blu-ray Disc with high-resolution stereo and 5.1 surround versions of the 1968 classic and six bonus tracks, there's a CD version and two 180-gram vinyl LPs.

• Guns n Roses – Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition ($24.83 on Amazon.com). Welcome to an even more expansive soundscape for the rough-edged debut for the L.A. hard rockers on the Blu-ray in this set. In addition to the original 1987 album remastered in high-res surround and stereo – with accompanying on-screen animations – a handful of bonus tracks and music videos get that treatment, too. Four CDs include the remastered album, bonus tracks and a full session recorded in 1986 at L.A.'s Sound City Studios.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Electric Ladyland Deluxe Edition includes the first surround treatment of a Hendrix release (on Blu-ray Disc) and three CDs, one a never-before released official live bootleg, "Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At the Hollywood Bowl 9/14/68."

Sony Music/Legacy Recordings

•The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Electric Ladyland Deluxe Edition ($42.98 on Amazon.com). Another classic hitting its 50th anniversary, the Blu-ray Disc included is the first surround treatment of a Hendrix release, and the mix by the album's original engineer, Eddie Kramer, is suitably trippy. "At times the mix feels like you are in the room with Hendrix and his studio mates, especially Mitch Mitchell whose drums are everywhere," wrote Mark Smotroff in reviewing the release for AudiophileReview.com. Kramer appears on a documentary included on the Blu-ray. And the three CDs include a never-before released official live bootleg, "Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At the Hollywood Bowl 9/14/68."

• INXS – Kick ($34.13 on Amazon). The Blu-ray Disc has a Dolby Atmos surround version of the 1987 multi-platinum release overseen by Giles Martin, who also helmed last year's "Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band 50th Anniversary" remix. Also here: a high-resolution stereo version and three CDs with the remastered album, which included hit singles "Devil Inside" and "Never Tear Us Apart," and additional demos, remixes and b-sides.

The soundtrack to Led Zeppelin's concert film 'The Song Remains the Same' is now available on Blu-ray in high resolution stereo and surround sound.

Rhino

• Led Zeppelin – The Song Remains The Same ($20.63 on Amazon) & How the West Was Won ($18.29 on Amazon). The songs are the same, but they sound crunchier and crisper with this pair of Jimmy Page-produced Blu-rays, the first a remastering of the audio from the 1973 live shows that yielded 1976's concert film of the same name. The second release documents performances from a year earlier. Both discs have high-res surround and stereo versions, and videos with surround audio of four songs.

• Alan Parsons Project – Eye in the Sky ($14.59 on Amazon.com). Remastered by Parsons for a 35th anniversary box set released last year and now available as a single Blu-ray, this disc has high-res stereo and surround versions of the 1982 album. And you can crank up the first track "Sirius," just like they do in basketball arenas.

This 50th anniversary limited edition of "Beggars Banquet" is on a hybrid CD-Super Audio CD for higher-res stereo.

Abkco

• Rolling Stones – Beggars Banquet ($34.05 on Amazon.com). An anomaly in this list, "Beggars Banquet" is a Super Audio CD, a format launched two decades ago that's fairly dormant in the U.S., but still supported in Japan. The discs work on standard CD players but when played on an SACD player will produce a high-res version of the album, recently remastered for a 50th anniversary release. A limited amount of this Japanese release will be imported, but for the few who have an SACD player, you may never here a more fresh rendition of "Street Fighting Man" than this.

The Super Deluxe Edition of Canadian rock trio Rush’s 1978 includes a Blu-ray Disc with high-res stereo and surround sound versions of the album. There’s also a vinyl version on three 180-gram LPs and two CDS with live concert tracks.

UMe/Anthem/ole

• Rush – Hemispheres Super Deluxe Edition ($124.99 on rushbackstage.com; $108 on Amazon). The Canadian rock trio's 1978 prog-rock concept album is ideal for high-res surround treatment on the Blu-ray included in this set. The guitar and synthesizer occasionally dominate the center channel, and at other times the sound simply resonates around the room. Also on the disc: a high-res stereo version and four videos. The two CDs and three 180-gram black vinyl LPs fill out the discs in the set. Live concert tracks include a 1979 rendition of "Cygnus X-1" that makes up side one of the album and a 1978 ‘2012’ performance.

High-res discs may not be for everyone, but if you have a music lover on your list, these will be music to their ears.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

