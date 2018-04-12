It seems the treadmill doesn't elicit the same fear as it once did.

According to ClassPass, the international fitness class booking app, treadmill workouts are the single fastest-growing category of workouts this year.

ClassPass analyzed more than 60 million reservations made in 2018, and found that there was an 82% increase in classes that incorporated treadmills from last year. These classes, which typically have one instructor, rows of treadmills and (often) mood lighting, go by names like High 45 (at Mile High Run Club), Precision Running (at Equinox) and RP Speed (at RacePace).

You might start seeing this trend beyond studio fitness and into home gym equipment: Peloton, the company best known for its interactive at-home bike workouts, is offering pre-orders of its new Peloton Tread, a treadmill that can live-stream classes with its attached screen for a cool $3,995 + delivery.

Another trend ClassPass identified, and that we started to track in 2016, is the growing number of classes booked that are less than 45 minutes long. In 2018, ClassPass users were 33% more likely to book a class that's 44 minutes or shorter this year, compared to 2017.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Here are a few more of ClassPass' fitness findings from their data:

The most popular day to take a class is Tuesday, and the most popular time to book a workout during the week is 5:30 p.m.

The most popular day of the year to take a rest day is Jan. 1. (Though it makes sense that New Year's Eve partiers would want to rest this day, it's surprising that more people wouldn't want to start their New Year's resolutions right away.) Meanwhile, the most popular workout day of the year is Feb. 28.

San Diego residents are the least likely to miss or cancel a class.

D.C. ClassPass users are the most likely to book a (trendy) treadmill class.

Early birds in Columbus, Ohio, are most likely to book class at 7:30 a.m. or earlier.

ClassPass users in Portland, Ore., are getting their lunchtime workouts in: They're most likely to book class between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

And those most likely to book class at 7:30 p.m. or later? People in Pittsburgh, Penn.

Jetsetting Orlando ClassPass users are most likely to book class in another city.

Most likely to book class at the last minute? Las Vegas.

Using the fitness buddy system (most likely to book class with a friend): Atlanta.

And those most likely to book a class (any class): Go-getters of NYC.

ClassPass' complete trend report is here.

Wild workout leggings put some pep in your step Just because summer’s over, doesn’t mean it’s time to put your wildy-patterned, brightly-colored clothing away. On the contrary, vibrant workout leggings are hot this season, and here to add some pep to your step. Want to look as though you’re running as fast as Quicksilver... but you’re moving at your normal speed? Avocado’s Aurora Capri gives your jog the look of a lightning boost. ($54, shopavocado.com) Prismsport's Blossom leggings feel like a second skin, and look like a rainbow of scales. However, we recommend them for land sports, as opposed to water ones. ($86, prismsport.com) Are you a gym rat with a sweet side? Abs2fitness’ Donuts & Dumbbells pants are just right for you next set of squats. ($65, abs2bfitness.com) We’re convinced that the geometric lines on Nike’s Power Legendary leggings make muscles appear more toned. The compression pants are perfect for cross-training. ($150, store.nike.com ) Forget Degas’ dancers: You can wear an impressionist painting right on your dance while at the ballet barre. Fitness studio Pure Barre has teamed with athleticwear brand Alala for these artsy leggings. ($110, available this month in select Pure Barre studios) These graphic leggings from MPG Sport have mesh thigh panels. Yep, that's ideal for a sweaty dance class. ($76, mpgsport.com) The Wunder Under pants from Lululemon feel as soft as the pattern looks. They’re great for exercising... but also for couch-reclining. ($98, shop.lululemon.com ) Not ready to commit to super-bold workout-wear? Pink’s yoga pants offer just a hint of color, and have a reverse all-black option. ($69.95, victoriassecret.com/PINK) The print on Sweaty Betty’s new leggings is called Lava-- probably because you’ll look hot in them. The quick-drying London brand pairs well with kickboxing class ($110, sweatybetty.com) The Oxidized Copper print on Calia’s leggings and very calming. If we have to do a Pilates 100, that pattern is what we want to look at while sweating it out. ($70, caliastudio.com ) Fabletics’ so-called Electric Zebra mid-rise pants go on sale October 1. By then, you should have found a rave to wear them to. ($49.95, fabletics.com)

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com