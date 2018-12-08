A year after Charlottesville, a 'Unite the Right' rally in D.C.

Far-right activists gathered in Washington, D.C., Sunday for "Unite the Right 2," marking the anniversary of the rally a year ago in Charlottesville, Va., that sparked chaos and violence. Organizer Jason Kessler says he expects 100 to 400 people to attend the evening rally. A counterprotest is expected to produce a much larger crowd. Police Chief Peter Newsham stressed that law enforcement would keep the groups apart. Meanwhile in Charlottesville, the city honored the memory of Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old legal assistant, who was hit and killed last year when a young Neo-Nazi slammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters. Two Virginia state troopers also died when their surveillance helicopter crashed near the protests.

Omarosa: I secretly taped my firing from the Trump White House to 'protect myself'

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman said she secretly taped her firing by White House chief of staff John Kelly to “protect myself.” "If I didn’t have these recordings, no one in America would believe me,” Manigault Newman said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," where she was promoting her new tell-all book, "Unhinged." During the interview, Manigault Newman called President Trump a “con,” a "liar" and a “racist,” doubling down on her claim that the current administration does not care about African-Americans. Manigault Newman acknowledged she was "complicit" while defending President Donald Trump in the past.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Family of Richard Russell, who stole airliner and crashed it, say they are 'stunned and heartbroken'

The family of a man who authorities say stole an airplane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday and died when he later crashed the aircraft said they were "stunned and heartbroken" and called him "a warm and compassionate man." Authorities don't know why he took the plane, but he could be heard on audio recordings telling air traffic controllers that he is "just a broken guy." The 29-year-old worked for Horizon Air, helping to handle luggage and tow aircraft. Authorities say he had worked Friday and was in uniform when he got into the cockpit of a Horizon Air Bombardier Q400 plane and took off.

Rep. Chris Collins suspends re-election campaign days after arrest on insider trading charges

Rep. Chris Collins, the New York Republican congressman who is charged with insider trading, said Saturday he is suspending his re-election bid to keep Democrats from electing a pro-impeachment candidate in the district. While noting in his statement on Twitter that he is suspending his campaign, he made it clear that he was in effect dropping out of the race in New York's 27th Congressional District. He said he will "fill out the remaining few months" of his term to support President Donald Trump's agenda.

In this July 19, 2016 file photo, Rep. Chris Collins, R-NY. speaks in Cleveland. Collins was indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades.

AP

Canadian police charge suspect in New Brunswick shooting that left 4 dead

Canadian police have charged a man for the deaths of two police officers and two civilians in a shooting that struck a nerve in a country that has been roiled in recent months by several instances of mass violence. Police in the eastern city of Fredericton, New Brunswick said in a statement Saturday that Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Horizon Health, which delivers care for New Brunswick’s Department of Health, said that Raymond was the only person being treated for injuries related to the shooting. He is due to appear in court August 27. No motive has been disclosed.

Residents attend a candlelight vigil at St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church, in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, on Aug. 10, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com