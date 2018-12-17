Hotels dress up for the holidays
The Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans has a 19 1/2-foot Christmas tree with more than 25,000 mini white lights.
Throughout the Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans, guests can find 10 Colorado blue spruce trees with more than 3,000 ornaments.
The Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans has 10 Colorado blue spruce trees with more than 3,000 ornaments and six-foot gold magnolia wreaths.
Hotels are dressed up for the holidays. The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco has its own holiday tree.
The Fairmont D.C. has a Santa Suite, where the house dog hangs out.
The Fairmont D.C. has a Santa Suite.
This is the holiday tree at the Fairmont Washington, D.C.
The Swissotel Chicago has a dedicated Santa Suite, and Santa occasionally shows up.
The Swissotel Chicago has a dedicated Santa Suite with Santa's chair.
Swissotel Chicago has a dedicated Santa Suite.
Hilton Anatole is welcoming travelers this season with 2.5 miles of light displays at the highly celebrated Peppermint Park.
At the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, guests and locals can meet Rudolph and Frosty.
The Lotte New York Palace hotel has a 35-foot tree topped with a shimmering star.
The Lotte New York Palace hotel has a lineup of holiday programming this season.
The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, Virginia, has a gingerbread house that is a replica of the Arlington Historical Museum. Executive pastry chef Caroline Ballam and her team took more than 105 hours to create the Hume School, using close to 24 pounds of powder sugar for the royal icing.
Hotels are dressing up their lobbies for the holidays. The Jefferson in Washington, D.C., is decked out in holiday spirit with a Christmas tree, tinsel and golden wreaths in the Washingtonian/European-designed lobby.
The Jefferson in Washington, D.C., pays respect to namesake Thomas Jefferson during the holidays. The hotel decorates the Christmas tree with copies of the Declaration of Independence and portraits of the founding father.
The Jefferson in Washington, D.C., has copies of the Declaration of Independence on its Christmas Tree.
At the Inns of Aurora, a lakeside resort in the Finger Lakes of New York, holiday ornaments adorn the four boutique properties, tailored to enhance each inn’s personality.
Guests are invited to cozy up by a fireplace in one of several spacious living spaces or at Aurora Inn Dining Room to enjoy an afternoon or evening immersed in the spirit of the holidays.
The St. Regis in Washington, D.C. has a replica of the property made entirely of gingerbread and other edible materials in its lobby. The hotel’s pastry team spent 145 hours creating the structure, composed of more than 1,000 individually shaped gingerbread bricks.
The Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. has a towering tree.
The gingerbread house at the Marriott Marquis Washington D.C. took 70 chefs to create, 200 pounds of butter, 250 pounds of sugar, 20 gallons of milk, 700 pounds of flour, 70 pounds of baking soda, and 100 pounds of holiday spices.
At the Inns of Aurora, a lakeside resort in the Finger Lakes of New York, holiday ornaments adorn the four boutique properties, tailored to enhance each inn’s personality.
Hotels across the country are going all out for the holidays with elaborate decorations.

Many have turned their lobbies, courtyards and suites into winter wonderlands.

Some examples:

  • The St. Regis, Washington, D.C. has a replica of the hotel made entirely of gingerbread and other edible ingredients. The hotel’s pastry team spent 145 hours over the past several months creating the structure, which is composed of more than 1,000 individually shaped gingerbread bricks. 
  • The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City in Virginia has a gingerbread replica of the Arlington Historical Museum, the two-story brick structure built in 1891 as the Hume School. Executive pastry chef Caroline Ballam and her team spent more than 105 hours creating it, using almost 24 pounds of powdered sugar for the icing. 
  • Hilton Anatole Dallas has train rides, shops, games, movie screenings and more. Guests can enjoy 15 Christmas trees with 7,500 ornaments. The hotel is estimating it will use 1,200 pounds of cookie dough in December for its holiday sugar cookies.  
  • The Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans has a 19 1/2-foot Christmas tree with more than 25,000 mini white lights, a classic toy train around the base and more than 1,500 feet of gold magnolia garland. Throughout the hotel, guests can find 10 Colorado blue spruce trees with more than 3,000 ornaments and four 6-foot gold magnolia wreaths in the main lobby windows.
  • Swissôtel Chicago has its fifth annual Santa Suite, featuring a “Christmas Around the World” theme. The suite has 16 Christmas trees, a dining room table featuring desserts and decorations, and a visit from Santa. On Saturdays and Sundays, the suite offers face painting, letter writing, kids' crafts, a hot chocolate bar, Christmas cookies and more.

Click on the gallery above to see how hotels are lighting up the season.

Hotels and other venues around the country are celebrating the season with holiday pop-ups. PHD Terrace, the all-year-round rooftop at Dream Midtown hotel in New York City, has launched its holiday pop-up – Midwinter Night’s Dream – open to the public all winter long.
Paying homage to Shakespeare’s "Midsummer Night’s Dream," the PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown has been transformed into a whimsical European garden. This is the floral swing.
PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown has decor such as tunnels flooded with twinkling lights that lead to the mistletoe-adorned bars. This is the ‘It Was All A Dream’ Tunnel of Lights.
The bars at the PHD Terrace holiday pop-up are adorned with mistletoe.
Other decor elements at the PHD Terrace include an ascending series of tiered winter floral installations.
The mistletoe decorated bars at PHD Terrace are located at both the east and west terraces.
Among the menu items at the Midwinter Night’s Dream holiday pop-up at PHD Terrace is an oversized gingerbread boozy cookie for $25.
This is the $18 S’mores Tini at the Midwinter Night’s Dream pop-up at PHD Terrace.
Arlo SoHo and Arlo NoMad have created the Arlo-Arctica pop-up. The idea is to transport visitors to early 1900s Antarctica. It was launched in partnership with Shackleton Whisky and Symmetry Labs.
Arlo Antarctica features ice huts, ice sculptures, virtual reality LED lighting installations, and a lighting show by Symmetry Labs.
At Arlo Antarctica, specialty cocktails are being made with Shackleton whisky. There is also a South Pole Pizza.
At MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, Kringle’s Christmas Emporium has popped up as a seasonal marketplace.
MGM Springfield's Kringle’s Christmas Emporium has twinkling lights and a place to drink hot chocolate and adult milkshakes.
The Kimpton Cardinal Hotel, located in the historic R.J. Reynolds Building in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is featuring a pop-up bartender in the elevator serving hot cider, with the option to add bourbon.
The Moxy Times Square hotel has a Pink Holiday Pop-Up through Jan. 2. Everything in the room is pink. “Mrs Claws,” is a large pink teddy bear sitting on a big pink chair.
Moxy Times Square has a limited edition cocktail menu featuring mulled wine, hot toddies and pink hot chocolate at Bar Moxy.
This is the pink hot chocolate at Bar Moxy at the Moxy Times Square.
Everything in Moxy Times Square's Pink Holiday Pop-Up is pink.
Holiday at The Park has kicked off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Guests can wander through The Park and enjoy pop-up dining experiences in quaint cabins.
The pop-up dining experiences at Holiday at The Park in Las Vegas offers a variety of bites and sips inspired by European holiday traditions.
Miracle has grown from one pop-up cocktail bar in 2014 to 90 worldwide this season.
The Miracle pop-up bars are known for their kitschy holiday decor.
The concept for Miracle came about in 2014 when, upon the advice of his mother, business owner Greg Boehm decided to halt construction of what was to be his new East Village cocktail bar to open a pop-up for the holidays.
Guests at Miracle pop-up bars have a choice between a Nice Shot or a Naughty Shot.
Miracle on 7th Street by Drink Company has returned to Washington, D.C. for a fourth year. This is the Let the Muletide Roll cocktail.
The pop-up Miracle on 7th Street by Drink Company has returned to Washington, D.C. This is the Santa Bei Bei cocktail.
The Gwen, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in Chicago has opened its pop-up, a winter terrace featuring an iceless Curling Rink and new Curling Cabin experience. It is located on the fifth floor.
The Gwen's Curling Rink is iceless. Curling is a winter sport in which players slide stones on a sheet of ice or a lane towards a target.
Christmas is a magical time of the year. Parents take their young ones to fun holiday events such as visiting Santa at the local mall and driving around neighborhoods to see beautifully-lit houses. Outdoor light displays have become even more intricate and impressive over the past few decades in both the U.S. and abroad.     Each country has its own spin on light shows. In fact, some of the most extravagant light displays in the world may cost an admission fee, while others are free for all to enjoy amid public spaces.     For example, one of the most stunning light displays in France is on Champs-Elysées, where thousands of colorful lights illuminate the famous street. A similar experience, yet totally different in aesthetic, is found along Oxford Street, the shopping capital of London, England.     Other countries, such as Austria and Germany, offer a different kind of Christmas light experience altogether. In these countries and others, the main event is the Christmas market, which often features a towering Christmas tree, various stalls of vendors, and other attractions like carnival rides and carousels. The whole area is often adorned by twinkly lights, lending the whole market, which is usually outdoors, a brilliant glow.     24/7 Wall St. reviewed several travel publications and government sites to identify 25 stunning Christmas lights around the world. We attempted to include as many nations that celebrate the holiday as possible. Three nations -- Japan, United Kingdom, and United States -- appear twice on this list because all three have at least two extravagant light displays.
1. Austria     • Where you can see the display: Viennese Dream Christmas Market     • Location: Vienna     The Viennese Dream Christmas Market is not one to miss while visiting Austria over the holidays. This year, the event is held on the Rathausplatz in front of City Hall from Nov. 17 - Dec. 26. The market glows from a radiant carousel, dazzling lights that are strung from vendor to vendor, and bright colorful lights that give the surrounding trees a pink and purple hue. A luminous sign that says "Frohe Weihnachten," which means Merry Christmas in German, greets visitors at the market's entrance.
2. Belgium     • Where you can see the display: Plaisirs d'Hiver     • Location: Brussels     Brussels' annual Plaisirs d'Hiver, or Winter Wonders, festival began on Nov. 30 and will continue until Jan. 6. According to the festival's site, Plaisirs d'Hiver attracts 2.5 million visitors and tourists every year. Under bright lights and a towering Christmas tree, food vendors offer their goods. The market also offers a skating rink and several exhibitions. A high-tech dome that offers an immersive experience for visitors as they enjoy performances, concerts, films, and other entertainment was added for this year's 18th edition of the festival.     ALSO READ: 40 Places Young People Are Moving
3. Brazil     • Where you can see the display: Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon     • Location: Rio de Janeiro     For over 20 years, Brazil has been known for its floating Christmas tree. In 2012, a 280 feet tall structure weighing over 500 tons was unveiled in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This year, the tree stands at 230 feet tall and floats in the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon. More than 2 million lights, which change color periodically, adorn the tree. The floating tree had previously been absent for two years. In 2015, the tree was severely damaged by strong winds from a storm. It just re-launched on Saturday, Dec. 1 and it will be lit every evening until Jan 6.
4. Canada     • Where you can see the display: Nathan Phillips Square     • Location: Toronto     Toronto hosts a free, annual holiday fair at Nathan Phillips Square. What makes this event so bright -- literally -- is the lights that cover the three arches that hover over the square's outdoor ice rink, as well as the lit Christmas tree. The fair includes a slew of vendors, a handful of performances, a carousel, and even a visit from Santa Claus. The event opened on Dec. 1 and will continue until Dec. 23.     ALSO READ: Most Dangerous Countries for Women
5. Colombia     • Where you can see the display: Medellín Lights Festival     • Location: Medellín     The Medellín Christmas lights display, also known as Alumbrados Navideños or El Alumbrado, is one of the city's most famed events. This year, the lights display will comprise 35,000 hand-woven figures, 26 million LED lights, and 11 tons of metalized paper. About 90,000 people are projected to visit the display, which opened on Nov. 30 and will close on Jan. 7.
6. Denmark     • Where you can see the display: Tivoli Gardens     • Location: Copenhagen     Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen, Denmark, has reportedly been the holiday hub since it was established in the mid-19th century. Today, the site known for its extravagant light display, with thousands of Christmas lights adorning the area. A Christmas market is also a part of the experience, offering 50 different stalls with vendors selling anything from art and decorations to snacks and warm drinks.     ALSO READ: Worst States for Women
7. France     • Where you can see the display: Avenue Champs-Elysées     • Location: Paris     Unlike most of the light displays on this list, the most extravagant light show in Paris is not an event but rather a street lined with trees decked out in thousands of colorful lights. Champs-Elysées is arguably the world's most well-known avenues, and during the holidays it becomes even more transcendent in beauty. In fact, it may just be the only time of the year where sitting in traffic is not completely unpleasant.
8. Germany     • Where you can see the display: Christkindlmarkt in Römerberg     • Location: Frankfurt     The Christkindlmarkt, or Christmas market, in Frankfurt is one of the largest of its kind in Germany. A tall, well-lit Christmas tree brightens the market, as do the vendor stalls and carousel. The market spans the historical market square of Römerberg. Among some of the vendor offerings are warm sweets and treats, such as Bethmännchen Christmas cookies and hot apple wine.     ALSO READ: Teams With the Most Hall of Famers
9. Hong Kong     • Where you can see the display: WinterFest     • Location: Central     Hong Kong's annual WinterFest is an event that won't disappoint. The festival is full of different events, ranging from ballet and philharmonic performances to an extravagant light show known as Pulse 3D. The show includes luminescent art made by artists from numerous countries. Of course, the Statue Square Christmas tree is a must-see attraction. It will light up the entire district until New Year's day.
10. Italy     • Where you can see the display: Luci d'Artista     • Location: Salerno     Each year, the city of Salerno hosts a dazzling light show event called Luci d'Artista. The event stretches across a long period of time, this year beginning Nov. 9 and ending Jan. 20. The light show has a different theme every year, and for 2018, the theme is marine life.     ALSO READ: 25 Companies With Over 40 Consecutive Years of Dividend Hikes
11. Japan     • Where you can see the display: Kobe Luminarie     • Location: Kobe     Kobe, Japan, hosts a spectacular light show around Christmas time every year to pay tribute to the 6,400 lives lost in the Great Hanshin earthquake of 1995, which struck the Kobe metropolitan area. More than 3 million people visit the radiant light displays every year.
12. Japan     • Where you can see the display: Winter Illuminations at Shibuya Ao no Dokutsu     • Location: Tokyo     Another extravagant light show in Japan is Tokyo's Winter Illuminations. There are 15 places in Japan's capital that have the winter illuminations on display. The one in Ao no Dokutsu in Shibuya, also known as the blue cave, stretches across the 820 feet-long pedestrian street. More than 2.6 million visited the light display last year.     ALSO READ: Least Fashionable Cities in America
13. Lithuania     • Where you can see the display: Christmas in Vilnius, Cathedral Square     • Location: Vilnius     This event is dubbed Vilnius's largest and most spectacular festival. The vast Christmas tree is the main attraction, having been named one of the most beautiful trees in all of Europe and the world by several online publications.
14. Mexico     • Where you can see the display: Luztopía at Fundidora Park     • Location: Monterrey     Monterrey hosts the annual Luztopía light display, which includes 250 illuminated figures and over 15,000 lights. The centerpiece of the event this year is the near 60-foot Christmas tree. The event, which takes place in Fundidora Park, will also include other treasures like a 50-foot-tall castle and a wintry village where Santa Claus will be awaiting to hear children's Christmas wishes.     ALSO READ: Largest Industry in Each State
15. New Zealand     • Where you can see the display: Christchurch Christmas Lightshow     • Location: Christchurch     During the month of December, those living in or visiting Christchurch may want to check out the Christmas light display in town, which the city council dubs "The most spectacular light show in New Zealand." The light display consists of more than 400,000 lights that are synchronized to rock music.
17. Poland     • Where you can see the display: Royal Castle Square     • Location: Warsaw     Poland's capital and largest city, Warsaw, is home to a beautiful Christmas tree. The lights on the tree form figures of lollipops, wrapped candies, candy canes, and even garland. Below the tree are illuminant figures of presents, all making for a quaint yet extraordinary light display.
16. Philippines     • Where you can see the display: Festival of Lights in Ayala Triangle Gardens     • Location: Manila     This will be Manila's 10th year hosting The Festival of Lights in Ayala Triangle Gardens. This year, the light show teamed up with Disney Philippines to create a Disney-themed light show called, "Reimagine the Magic: A Festival of Lights."     ALSO READ: Towns in Every State Where You May Not Get to the Hospital in Time
18. Russia     • Where you can see the display: Christmas Festival on Manezh Square     • Location: Moscow     Moscow is the place to be in Russia during the holidays. The Christmas festival begins on Manezh Square, home to one of the main attractions -- the big glowing ball. The ball consists of about six miles worth of LED lights and is roughly 56 feet tall. Of course, no Christmas light display would be complete without a Christmas tree. Manezh Square is also home to a 56 foot-tall LED light-covered tree.     ALSO READ: The Most Commonly Spoken Foreign Language in Each State
19. Spain     • Where you can see the display: The center of Seville     • Location: Seville     While you cannot go wrong visiting any of Spain's major cities during the Christmas season, Seville has a special holiday flair. The historic city is chock-full of outdoor Christmas markets and neighborhoods with beautiful lights and illuminescent figures of stars suspended above the streets. Perhaps the most impressive and magical light display is the Christmas tree, located in the center of the city.
20. Sweden     • Where you can see the display: Christmas Market at Liseberg Amusement Park     • Location: Gothenburg     Gothenburg's own Liseberg Amusement Park is home to an annual Christmas market decked out in nearly 5 million lights. The idea of the festival is to bring light during a very dark time of the year. In northern Sweden, there are weeks during the winter season where the sun doesn't even rise. The Christmas market brings in between 450,000-500,000 visitors each year. Visitors can take the Lane of Lights, a near 2-mile-long walk full of illuminations from the harbor to the Christmas market.     ALSO READ: Names That Are Disappearing the Fastest
21. Ukraine     • Where you can see the display: Christmas Fair at St. Sophia Cathedral     • Location: Kiev     While there are several places in Kiev to enjoy a light display, it's likely that the most breathtaking of them all is the blue-lit Christmas tree located in front of St Sophia Cathedral. The near 90-foot-tall tree is decorated with an estimated 1,000 lanterns and nearly 12,000 feet of programmatic garland that change the colors of the entire tree each day.
23. United Kingdom     • Where you can see the display: Oxford Street     • Location: London     London's go-to shopping destination always rings in the holiday season with style. This year, 1,778 decorations and 750,0000 shimmering lights line the stores along Oxford Street. The familiar white globe lights are joined by purple ones this year, as well.
22. United Kingdom     • Where you can see the display: Kew Gardens     • Location: London     For the past six years, Kew Gardens in London has hosted a light show called "Christmas at Kew." Visitors can travel along the garden's "winter trail" where more than 1 million pea-lights and thousands of laser beams illuminate the walk.     ALSO READ: Most Common Last Names in the US
24. United States     • Where you can see the display: Dyker Heights     • Location: Brooklyn     What first comes to mind when one thinks of New York City during the holidays is likely the Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center or the light show on the wall of Saks Fifth Avenue. However, an even more impressive and underrated light show takes place right outside of Manhattan. Dyker Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn offers a flashy Christmas light experience unlike any other. More than tens of thousands of lights decorate the homes in the neighborhood. Inflatable Santa Claus and snowmen and Christmas carols complement the light display.     ALSO READ: Terrifying Movies Based on True Events
25. United States     • Where you can see the display: Disney World     • Location: Orlando     It's called the most magical place on Earth for a reason, right? During the Christmas season, Disney World becomes even more magical and festive. For example, the medieval-styled Cinderella Castle glistens with icicle lights covering each individual tower. The lights give the castle an enchanted look.
A forest of nearly 100 Christmas trees transforms the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre every holiday season. The trees, each decorated by a different organization or company, attract crowds to the 1910 neoclassical building throughout the holiday season.
In New York City, Rockefeller Center's famous Christmas tree attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. This year’s tree, a 72-foot, 12-ton Norway spruce, grew about 75 miles away in Wallkill, New York. It’s draped with about 50,000 LED lights, and topped with a 900-pound star made from 3 million Swarovski crystals.
In recent years, botanical gardens and zoos have launched flashy holiday exhibitions, but few equal the show in Toledo, Ohio, where the zoo grounds are festooned with more than 1 million lights, including 35,000 alone on an 85-foot spruce.
Citadel Outlets in Commerce, California, is home to what has been called the world’s largest live-cut Christmas tree. The white fir tree from northern California’s Shasta-Trinity National Forest is 110 feet tall.
The National Christmas Tree Association's grand champion grower provides the White House Christmas tree every year. This year's honor goes to a 19.5-foot Fraser fir from Newland, North Carolina.
The Mayor's Christmas Tree in Kansas City, Missouri, lords over the city’s Crown Center, an entertainment center that’s home to an ice-skating rink, a gingerbread village and holiday train.
For a sure return on Christmas cheer, find your way to the Nugget Casino in Sparks, Nevada, where a 70-foot-tall tree anchors the town’s Victorian Square.
Perkasie Borough, Pennsylvania, claims to be home of the country’s oldest community tree lighting ceremony, a tradition it started in 1909.