Christmas is a magical time of the year. Parents take their young ones to fun holiday events such as visiting Santa at the local mall and driving around neighborhoods to see beautifully-lit houses. Outdoor light displays have become even more intricate and impressive over the past few decades in both the U.S. and abroad. Each country has its own spin on light shows. In fact, some of the most extravagant light displays in the world may cost an admission fee, while others are free for all to enjoy amid public spaces. For example, one of the most stunning light displays in France is on Champs-Elysées, where thousands of colorful lights illuminate the famous street. A similar experience, yet totally different in aesthetic, is found along Oxford Street, the shopping capital of London, England. Other countries, such as Austria and Germany, offer a different kind of Christmas light experience altogether. In these countries and others, the main event is the Christmas market, which often features a towering Christmas tree, various stalls of vendors, and other attractions like carnival rides and carousels. The whole area is often adorned by twinkly lights, lending the whole market, which is usually outdoors, a brilliant glow. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed several travel publications and government sites to identify 25 stunning Christmas lights around the world. We attempted to include as many nations that celebrate the holiday as possible. Three nations -- Japan, United Kingdom, and United States -- appear twice on this list because all three have at least two extravagant light displays.