Get ready to loosen your belts and chow down, Iowa. The new foods at the Iowa State Fair have been released, and we can start counting down the days.
The doors will open at the fair on Aug. 9 for 11 straight days of fun — rides, games, concerts and contests. And, of course, you can enjoy all kinds of State Fair delicacies, many of them served on a stick for easy mobility.
Two of the best new foods will be selected by a panel of judges and 1 new food will be selected by fairgoers through the Iowa State Fair's new app. App voting closes Friday, July 20 at 10 a.m.
The top 3 new Fair foods will then compete for the coveted 2018 Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food. Fairgoers can sample the top three finalists and cast their vote Thursday, Aug. 9 through Tuesday, Aug. 14.
The winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 15 during the Fair.
Here's a look at all 56 new foods (12 more than last year) that are being dished up during the 2018 Iowa State Fair season:
- Brisket Mango Tango
- All Iowa Belly Up Burger
- Beef Burnt Ends
- Fresh Made Guacamole
- Pork Belly Burnt Ends
- Pork Belly Burnt Ends Poutine
- Rocky Mountain Oysters
- Frisalino On A Stick
- Reserve PBJ Cooler
- Iowa Sunrise Cooler
- Grand Champion Cooler
- Fair Lady Cooler
- Blue Ribbon Cooler
- Best of Show Cooler
- Apple Eggrolls
- 4-Leaf Clover Cooler
- Polish Sausage Corn Dog
- Pickle Beer
- Duck Bacon Wonton
- Bacon Pancake Dippers
- Apple Dumpling
- Cherry Pie Flurry
- Deep Fried Pecan Pie On A Stick
- Salty Carmel Lightning Rod Ice Cream
- Pork Belly On A Stick
- Lamb Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
- Caribbean Leg of Lamb Taco
- Toasted Turkey Bomber
- Rube Dog
- Rainbow Popcorn
- Caramel Apple Popcorn
- Muddy Pig On A Stick (Popcorn)
- Popcorn On A Stick (Shape of Iowa)
- Tiny Tator
- Chicken Livers
- Chicken Gizzards
- Smoked Chicken Leg
- Portobello Strips On A Stick
- Double Dutch Almond Funnel Cake
- Jamaican Jerk Chicken
- Cookie Dough Spaghetti
- Cookie Dough Sundae
- Not So Thin Mint Ice Cream
- Peppermint Patty Bars
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
- Pickle Popper
- Maple Bacon Ice Cream
- Honey Sriracha Cheese Stix
- Breakfast Sausage In A Waffle On A Stick
- Chicken In A Waffle On A Stick
- Cookie Dough In A Waffle On A Stick
- Milky In A Waffle On A Stick
- Snickers In A Waffle On A Stick
- Poffertjes
- Cappatoast
- Fair Square – Krispy Kokonut
Vote for your favorite!
Let us know which fair food you're most excited about in our poll below: One of the six — decided by fairgoers through the Iowa State Fair app — will stand alongside the All Iowa Belly Up Burger and the Apple Eggrolls (chosen Tuesday by the judges) in the coveted 2018 Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food contest.
And then don't forget to download the State Fair app (iPhone | Android) to cast your vote in the official contest to help name the fair's top new food of the year!
