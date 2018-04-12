— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Holiday shopping? Then you better keep a good eye out for deals on presents your loved ones actually want. Thankfully, each and every day Amazon has amazing deals and price drops on products that probably on your list. Today, we found great prices on robot vacuums and kitchen gadgets that people would love to open under the tree.

1. A robot vacuum that also mops

This deal doesn't suck.

Deebot / Reviewed

Vacuuming sucks (pun intended), but mopping may be worse. With the creation of robot vacuums, we don't have to worry about cleaning our floors every day. Thankfully, some of these bots also have mopping attachments, so you don't have to worry about that either. After testing the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930, we loved that it creates a map while it cleans, making it easy to set when, where, and for how long it cleans, and it has a mopping attachment so you can cross another chore off your list without lifting a finger. It's pretty pricey at over $500, but right now you can get it for one of its lowest prices.

Get the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 for $499.99 (Save $40)

2. Our favorite affordable meat thermometer

Become a grill master with this handy tool.

Reviewed /Lindsay D. Mattison

Although it may be colder out, you can still enjoy a meal cooked on the grill. But to create the perfect grilled slice, you're going to want a meat thermometer. This one from Habor is the best affordable meat thermometer we've ever tested because it worked just as well as some of the more expensive models at a fraction of the cost. Right now, it's back down to one of its lowest prices, making it even more affordable.

Get the Habor Instant Read Thermometer for $8.99 (Save $2)

3. A fast wireless charging pad for quick juice

Charge your phone quickly in style.

Reviewed / TJ Donegan

We all need to charge our phones (sometimes multiple times a day), so why not make it easier with a wireless charging pad, if your phone has Qi capabilities? This one from Samsung is our favorite fast wireless charging pad because it works for Samsung Galaxy phones and the latest iPhone models and has a rubberized ring that keeps your smartphone from slipping off the pad. This one also comes with a wall adapter that supports fast charging. Right now, you can get it in Navy Blue for its lowest price.

Get the Samsung Qi Certified Fast Wireless Charger Pad for $17.98 (Save $6.42)

4. A super bright flashlight at an amazing price

Don't get caught in the dark.

Anker

Flashlights are essential in the case of an emergency. There are those times when the power goes out, you're walking the dogs at night, or you find yourself trying to look at a dark crevice. To do so, you're going to want a flashlight that's superiorly bright and this flashlight from Anker fits the bill. It's the upgraded version of our favorite affordable flashlight, the LC40 ($19.99 on Amazon), and has all the same features we love, like a tough, waterproof exterior, bight lights, and a rechargeable battery. But the LC90 is also zoomable and has 900 lumens, which is more than double the brightness.

Get the Anker Bolder LC90 Rechargeable Flashlight for $20.47 (Save $5.52)

5. The best affordable single-serve espresso maker

Coffee house coffee in your home.

Nespresso

If you have a coffee snob in your life, then you should treat them (or yourself) to a single-serve espresso maker for the holidays. Plus, you don't have to spend too much on this fancy machine. The Nespresso Essenza Mini is the best affordable single-serve espresso machine we've ever tested and right now it's even more affordable. We loved this device because you get the same incredible cup of coffee as the more expensive models, but it just doesn't hold as much water as the larger models and you'll have to empty the used capsule holder more frequently.

Get the Nespresso Essenza Mini for $83.83 (Save $30)

Other great deals on the internet

