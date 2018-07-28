This weekend's best deals are on things that will make your life easier.

If you're looking to do a little online window shopping this weekend, you might as well start by checking out the best deals on Amazon. I mean, that's why you clicked on this article, right? So, to help you avoid deals that look good but are actually crap, I put my deal-hunting cap on and dug through not only Amazon's deal pages, but also Reviewed's arsenal of product knowledge. My coworkers and I have tested thousands of everyday items, from laptops and blenders to diaper bags and travel mugs, to find the best of everything. A little cross referencing, price checking, and review-verifying later, and I found five deals that are most worth your time this weekend, all on products we have either tested in our labs and homes or use in our own day-to-day and swear by.

1. One of our favorite car USB chargers for under $10

Whether you're a commuter, a road trip taker, or an Uber driver, you should have a way to keep your phone juiced up on the road. GPS navigation and Spotify streaming (because I know you're not texting and driving, thank you) can eat through your battery, so invest in a good car USB charger to prevent a dead phone. This one from MaxBoost is a great choice. Not only is is down to its lowest price ever, but it's also one of the best we tested.

The MaxBoost, which features two ports for dual charging, narrowly missed being named our top pick because the winner (RAVPower) was smaller and sleeker in design. But the MaxBoost boasts the fastest charging time for a single phone and can get you back up and running in under two hours, compared to the RAVPower charger's full 2-hour charge time. Plus, the RAVPower model is actually $0.50 more than usual and $0.12 more, making this the best choice right now.

Get the Maxboost Car Charger for $8.38 and save $1.61

2. An awesome rechargeable flashlight at its lowest price

We recently tested a lot of everyday carry flashlights to find the best, and Anker's LC40 ($19.99 on Amazon) was our pick for Best Value and won an Editors' Choice award. The LC90 has all the same features we love, like a tough, waterproof exterior and a rechargeable battery. The LC90 is zoomable and has 900 lumens, more than double the LC40's 400 lumens, and this sale is the first we've ever seen on the typically $36 flashlight.

Get the Anker Bolder LC90 Rechargeable Flashlight for $27.99 (Save $8)

3. The best true wireless earbuds for everyone (not just iPhone users)

These true wireless earbuds are fantastic for Android users and iOS users alike.

Even if you're a devoted Apple fan, the Airpods' $200 price tag is steep. And there are actually other true wireless earbuds out there that are more affordable and still offer stellar performance. Jabra's Elite 65t earbuds impressed our tester, who gave them our Editors' Choice award. The long battery life, quality sound, and secure fit ranked them as comparable to the Airpods, and for $55 less than Apple's option and $25 below their normal price, this deal sounds pretty good (get it?). They are a bit bulky, as most non-Apple options are, so might not be the most comfortable for extended use.

Get the Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds for $144.99 (Save $25)

4. A pack of 4 Tile Mate tracking devices



I constantly misplace my keys, my phone, my purse, my water bottle, my laptop, my cat... You get the idea. If you're anything like me, I'm betting you've heard of Tile Mate trackers before. These slim little gadgets can help you find your stuff whether it's hiding under a couch cushion or forgotten on a park bench. We love them, and we're not alone. Over 8,800 Amazon customers are big fans as well, and I'd even say they've got quite a cult following.

They only last about a year (the batteries aren't replaceable or rechargeable), but for the cost, that's not too shabby. Right now, you can get four for just $32.50, that's $8 a tracker, a little higher than yesterday's sale price, but still a fantastic deal. This set, which includes the trackers that fit nicely on keychains, in bags, and in some wallets, usually goes for around $40, but every now and again it drops down below $35, making it a great time to get your own.

Get the Tile Mate Tracking Device 4-Pack for $32.50 (Save 7.50)

5. A Dyson vacuum as impressive as it is affordable

The V6 is a great affordable vacuum with an incredible design.

Dyson is one of the brands that makes people go, "ooh, is that a Dyson?" And while Dyson's V10 Cyclone is our top choice for cordless stick vacuums, the V6 was Dyson's original cordless stick vac. It typically costs $250 new, which is roughly half the cost of the slightly more impressive V8 model, but you can get a refurbished model for under $200 right now.

We've tested a lot of vacuums in our labs and our homes, and when it comes to this style, the V6, while it did not come out on top, still impressed us. Our vacuum tester found that it had the best ratio of price to cleaning power, which basically means that it picked up more dirt than other models around the same price. Essentially, if you've ever wanted to own a Dyson, this cordless model offers plenty of bells and whistles as well as that unique Dyson style all for a great sale price.

Get the Dyson V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum (Certified Refurbished) for $199.99 (Save $50)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

