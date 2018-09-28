The best stuff that's on sale is seriously useful to have.

Tile / TubShroom

I don't know about you, but this has been a long week from where I'm sitting. If you're here, you're either looking for a good deal on a great product (I've got those), or you want a distraction from work/the news/life for a few minutes. Don't worry, I got you. I spent a good chunk of time this morning going through all of Amazon's deals, and searching for the best sales around the internet to bring you the cream of the crop. I think there are some great products on sale today, and a bunch of awesome retailers for apparel and home goods are having solid sales too.

1. The incredibly useful TubShroom

This is the best thing you never knew you needed.

TubShroom

If you have hair, or live with people who have hair, you should use this. It catches everything that could otherwise cause disgusting clogs in your pipes, and it is crazy easy to clean out. I've had one in my shower for 2 years. I'm a shedder and so is my cat, and we haven't touched our drain snake once since we got it.

This is a Lightning Deal, which means there's a much shorter timeline on how long this deal is available. It runs until 3 p.m. EST (12 p.m. PST), but will probably sell out before then, so snatch one of these up while you have a chance.

Get the TubShroom Shower Drain Protector for $9.23 (Save $3.76)

2. The best deal on Tile trackers ever

This deal for the trackers on the left, but they'll fit in most wallets too.

Tile

If you're like me, and pretty much everyone, you probably misplace your keys, wallet, and other essentials here and there. When you're in a rush to get your kids to school on time or make it to that 8 a.m. meeting, the last thing you need is a panicked scramble to track these things down. This is where little tracking devices come in handy, as you can use your phone to find a tracker (and it works in reverse if you lose your phone too!)

Tile's trackers are easily the most popular option, and right now there's an insane discount on a 4-pack that's dramatically lower than anything we've seen before. Originally this four-pack cost $130 (not kidding) and it usually goes for a little under $100, so $44 is legitimately crazy.

Get the Tile Mate Tracker 4-Pack for $43.58 (Save $56)

3. The most popular (and most convenient) cooking device

Just in time for comfort food season!

Instant Pot

If you enjoy cooking at home, but hate spending so much time in front of the stove, you should try a pressure cooker. It lets you make everything from rice to yogurt to cake to soup and more with less effort than traditional methods. Right now, you can get the 6- and 8-quart models for a decent discount. In fact, the 8-quart version is $50 off, matching the best price we've seen outside of Black Friday.

The 6-quart model is perfect for most households, but anyone with a big family or an obsession with meal prepping might do better with the larger 8-quart, which is on sale for only $10 more right now. We've tested all the best pressure cookers and found that the Instant Pot is one of the top performers (the Crock-Pot is nearly identical and cheaper if you don't care about brand names).

4. A power strip with room for plugs of all sizes

There are 12 well-spaced outlets ad 3 USB ports o this handy power strip.

Anker

Power strips are so necessary these days, but when you've got more than one of those massive plugs, it can be downright impossible to get them all on the same strip. This one from Anker aims to ease that struggle. Half of its 12 outlets run down the center for the normal-sized plugs, and the other half are space out across either side so there's room for everything. It even has three PowerIQ USB charging ports for a total of 15 ways to plug your devices in, and right now you can get it for its lowest price with the code "ANKERPS2."

Get the Anker PowerPort Power Strip for $26.99 (Save $8) with the code "ANKERPS2"

5. A versatile charging cable to keep in your bag

One cable to charge them all.

Anker

I'm willing to bet that you've got an assortment of devices that require different cables to charge. Perhaps you have an iPhone, a Nintendo Switch, and a Samsung tablet. You need three different cables to charge them, and when you're home that's totally fine. But if you're out or traveling, you don't want to cart around all those different cables, do you?

Anker came up with a simple solution (and yes, other brands do this too, but Anker's cables rock). This micro USB cable, now only available in white, has adapters to turn it into a Lightning or a USB-C cable, and it's only $11 with the coupon code "ANKER846." It's arguably not the fastest charging cable, but for this price it's definitely handy to have around.

Get the Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Charging Cable for $11.24 (Save 25%) with the code "ANKER846"

