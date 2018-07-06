— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

1. Under $100: Amazon's newest smart home device

Get the newest Amazon device for less by pre-ordering now.

Amazon is basically Dr. Frankenstein today. They just announced the newest Fire TV, and Alexa is even more integrated than she has been before, making this the first entirely hands-free streaming device. It'll start shipping on June 21, but you can pre-order it right now for $119.99. However, if you're a Prime member, you can save 25% and get it for $90.

The new Fire TV works just like the others in that you can access all your favorite streaming services, from Amazon Video to Netflix, Plex, HBO, and more. But with Alexa built into the device, you can treat the Fire TV like any other Alexa-enabled device. It can even be set up to turn your TV on when you ask it to play a certain show. Who needs remotes anyway? (It does come with one, just in case.)

Pre-order the Amazon Fire TV Cube for $89.99 (Save $30)

2. Under $15: The best aromatherapy diffuser

Set the mood with the right scents and the right colors.

Whether you want to zen out in a home yoga session, are craving smells that calm you on stressful days, or just want to make sure your house smells good before the in-laws come to visit, an aromatherapy diffuser is just the ticket. We tested all the most popular diffusers on the market and this one came out on top. Not only does its larger reservoir mean more continuous use (up to 9 hours!), but the price is just right, especially now that it's dropped $5 from its original price, the lowest we've ever seen.

Get the InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser for $12.99 (Save $5)

3. Under $200: The best handheld vacuum

We love this Dyson's impressive suction and long-lasting battery.

Last night, I dropped a bag of rice while trying to pour it into a too-small container. It was a disaster, especially because I had to sweep up each grain of rice and then try to scoop them into my subpar dustpan. I've wanted to invest in a vacuum for a while now, but my apartment is too small for a full vacuum. This morning, I saw that the best handheld vacuum we've ever tested had gone on sale. Not only is it $41 off the usual $240 price, but this marks the lowest sale price ever for this Dyson handheld vacuum

Get the Dyson V7 Car+Boat Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum for $198.99 (Save $41)

4. Under $30: A highly rated smart scale

Get smarter about improving your health.

If you're angling to lose a few pounds before your high school reunion or your sister's wedding, a smart scale can help you keep track. This one from eufy is popular first and foremost because it's way more affordable than its competitors, and right now you can save an extra $11 when you use the code "EUFYS789" at checkout. The BodySense scale can track weight, BMI, and body fat, tracking all your stats in a convenient app that lets you view your progress and trends over time.

Get the eufy BodySense Smart Scale with Bluetooth 4.0 for $28.99 (Save $11) with the code "EUFYS789"

5. Under $250: A robot vacuum that can mop too

A wet/dry robot vacuum for under $250 is a rare thing indeed.

A good robot vacuum helps keep your floors tidy in between deep cleanings, and this one from iLife goes a step further by mopping too! We recently tested it and found that both the mopping and vacuuming modes did adequately. It's worth noting that there is no way to create barriers for the V8s, and this model is one of the slowest we've tried. But with this sale price, it might be worth giving the iLife a fair shake at helping with your chores.

Get the iLife V8s Robot Vacuum and Mop for $220.99 (Save $39)

