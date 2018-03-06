Driving rain led to dangerous floods in the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday, adding to the weather misery across the sodden region.

Flood warnings were in effect Sunday in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C., snarling traffic and causing streams to surge out of their banks.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency Sunday in eight counties because of flooding from heavy rains. Some emergency evacuations were underway Sunday across the state following severe storms.

Flooding also led to multiple road closures in and around Front Royal, Va., on Sunday, according to AccuWeather.

Much of area has already been hit hard with torrential downpours, flash floods and mudslides in recent days, AccuWeather said.

Last weekend, deadly flash flooding swept through Ellicott City, Md., ruining the town's historic downtown area for the second time in three years. Ellicott City was under a flood watch Sunday afternoon.

Drier weather is forecast for the region on Monday as the storm takes aim on the Northeast and New England.

Late Saturday, severe storms also battered Arkansas, leaving at least one person injured, crops devastated and an airport destroyed in Colt, Ark.

Contributing: The Associated Press

⚠️URGENT ALERT! Why hasn’t the National Park Service closed Rock Creek Parkway near the Watergate? Just forced to drive through this mess. @NationalMallNPS @DCPoliceDept @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/HFc06KbAKv — Steve Rudin ABC7 (@SteveRudinABC7) June 3, 2018

Lots of flooding on the capital beltway and exit ramps. This was near 295 on the outer loop. #toomuchrain @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/3esYlJiBYm — OriginalLisaMarie (@LisaMarieKarl) June 3, 2018

