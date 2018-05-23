Nearly three weeks after the Kīlauea volcano erupted on Hawaii Island, it is still unclear how the aftermath will impact what is usually a busy summer season.

Ross Birch, executive director of the Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau, says the island, one of the six major ones of Hawaii, has seen some cancellations of group travel bookings.

“It’s not huge, but they are reconsidering,” he says.

Potential visitors are worried about toxic gases being emitted from the volcano, he says. But he points out that the volcano has been active since 1983.

“The safety level is basically where it has been in the last … years that it’s been continuously flowing,” he says.

Still, hotels are worried about future bookings, he says. Travelers are showing trepidation, even though the volcanic eruption is contained to a small sliver of the island that is far from where tourists usually stay. The affected areas have been residential neighborhoods around the volcano. About 2,000 residents have been evacuated.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is one of the island’s most popular tourist destinations, and most of it is closed now because of the spewing lava and gases. The closure is costing the island $166 million in revenue, the National Park Service says.

Norwegian Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean have cancelled stops at Hilo, Hawaii island’s port.

Online travel agency Expedia.com says that demand for trips from San Francisco and Seattle to Kona on the west coast of Hawaii Island has been down about 35 percent for each originating airport since the May 3 eruption. That is compared to the two weeks prior to the volcanic eruption. However, from May 3 to 20 to the same time period last year, searches are up 20 percent.

Travelzoo looked at search data for airfare, hotels, vacation packages, and activities from May 1 to May 27 of this year compared to last year. Searches for the state of Hawaii are down year over year.

Searches for Hawaii Island are down 11 percent, according to Travelzoo. For Hilo on Hawaii Island, specifically, searches are down 27 percent.

For the entire state, searches have declined by 21 percent.

The only island seeing an increase is Kauai, with a 21 percent jump in searches.

But Fareness.com, which studies airfares, says that compared to May of last year, searches for Hawaii have increased 53 percent.

Interest in Kona, however, has fallen 50 percent year over year. Other islands seem to be benefiting, with Honolulu seeing a 55 percent increase in reservations. Bookings to the island of Kauai now make up 31 percent of all reservations in the state.

Most hotel companies declined to comment on how the eruption has affected business.

A spokeswoman at Fairmont Hotels said that cancellations have not been significant but that The Fairmont Orchid on Hawaii Island has received inquiries about the situation. The summer booking pace has slowed down a bit, she says, but the hotel expects it to pick up after the volcanic activity ceases.

Meanwhile, this week, Hawaii Governor David Ige made a plea to tourists to continue to consider Hawaii as a summer destination.

“Travel is safe to the Hawaiian Islands,” he said. “We have a skilled contingent of scientists, geologists, meteorologists, and health experts whose work is being supported around the clock by emergency officials and law enforcement personnel from federal, state and county agencies. They are continuously scrutinizing the activity within Kīlauea volcano and providing clear, carefully thought-out advice with the purpose of keeping the public safe and informed.”

