AUSTIN, Texas — The suggestion of Texas' lieutenant governor to limit school entrances to one or two doors per building to deter school shootings has merit, said a retired law-enforcement officer who helps school districts develop plans to survive attacks.

But Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's idea is not a panacea for school safety, said Scott Hare, vice president of operations for the New York security firm Armoured One.

"We absolutely recommend a single-point of entry for schools," Hare said. "We also recommend a vestibule area so they have two sets of locked doors they have to go through. Times have changed."

Hare was quick to add that limiting entrances does not mean allowing fewer exits in the event of an emergency.

Patrick, who arrived at Santa Fe High School about 30 miles southeast of Houston shortly after Friday's attack, is an outspoken advocate for gun rights and focused his remarks on steps he said could be taken to lower the risk of a massing shooting.

"If we can protect a large office building or a courthouse or any major facility maybe we need to look at limiting the entrance and the exits into our schools so that we can have law enforcement looking at the people who come in one or two entrances," the first-term Republican said.

On social media and in public comments, some slammed Patrick for ignoring the role of guns.

"Talk is cheap," said Mike Collier, a Democrat challenging Patrick in November. "What we need is action."

Hare, who retired after 23 years in law enforcement, said limiting access is not the same as shutting down exits and is only a small part in what Patrick called "hardening the target" of schools in an era of frequent campus shootings.

"Bus drivers are your first line of defense," said Hare, who spent Monday at Santa Fe High School where students, parents and educators still are grappling with the horror of 10 dead and more than a dozen wounded in the gunfire. "They pull in front of people's houses every day. They see what's going on in the neighborhood."

He called support staff, such as custodians and maintenance workers "the eyes and ears" of every school because their daily rounds take them through all of the corridors, closets and restrooms.

"Everyone needs to be involved in the safety and security of students," Hare said. "Everybody cares immensely about the students."

Asked how limiting entry points would work on campuses that rely on portable buildings to alleviate classroom crowding, Hare hesitated.

"That's the first time I've heard that question," he said. "That's something we'll have to research."

While Hare was in general agreement with Patrick on the effectiveness of funneling students and visitors through a main school entrance, Hare parted ways with another key component of the lieutenant governor's approach: arming more teachers.

"I think teachers have enough to worry about already," Hare said. "Police, military and others whose job it is to handle firearms go through months, years of training and then retraining. That's what they live for."

After the 2012 school massacre in Newtown, Conn., Texas passed a law allowing local school districts to have trained teachers carry guns in the classroom.

"That's fine as long as they get the training and the resources they need," Hare said.

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a vocal supporter of gun rights, will be host of a roundtable discussion Tuesday at the state Capitol to address "safety and security at Texas schools and in our communities." He will hear from parents, teachers, students, legislators, and advocates on both sides of the gun debate.

Comments will be accepted online.

“I am seeking the best solutions to make our schools more secure and to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said. “I look forward to hearing from all sides of the debate, and from expert perspectives on these issues."

Two influential Republican lawmakers in the state said the governor should convene an special legislative session to address gun violence.

“The time to act is now, for not only our children's safety, but for the peace of mind of all Texans by restoring their confidence in our duty to protect them,” state Rep. Byron Cook of Corsicana, Texas, about 50 miles southeast of Dallas, said Monday in a letter to Abbott.

In a similar letter, GOP state Rep. Jason Villalba of Dallas told Abbott that even though he's a strong backer of gun rights, he wants to make sure lawmakers do all they can to protect children before the next school year begins. Texas lawmakers are not due back in session until January 2019.

In Washington, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, took to the Senate floor to lament the second mass shooting in his state in a little more than six months. While his comments bemoaned the lack of a solutions to the gun-violence epidemic, they offered no clear road map toward ending it.

“There have been plenty of examples, too many examples actually, too many lives lost, and far too few solutions for families reeling from the aftermath," Cornyn said. “We need to better protect our students, secure our schools and keep weapons out of the hands of those who are a danger to themselves and others.”

School safety has become a topic of increasing concern since the April 1999 mass shooting at Colorado's Columbine High School that left 13 dead and more than 20 wounded. The two gunmen, both students, committed suicide.

Nearly 95% of U.S. public school campuses controlled access to school buildings as of 2016, the most recent year for available data, according to a study from the National Center for Education Statistics. Before Columbine, only about 75% had controlled access.

The center, an arm of the U.S. Department of Education, also found that nearly 81% of schools have security cameras monitoring activity on campus. That's up from less than 20% in 1999.

Metal detectors, nearly unheard of in the nation's schools at the turn of the century are becoming more commonplace, the study showed. But they were still used only on about 10% of campuses by 2016.

Armoured One was founded after the Newtown attack. Its staff includes former officers who have studied mass shooters; experts from the FBI and the Department Homeland Security; along with former members of the Navy Seals, Delta Force and Secret Service.

The company also works with architects who design schools, teachers and administrators to make sure the recommendations make sense in individual cases, Hare said.

Involving the architect is important, he said. Historically, schools have been designed to enhance learning; the notion of having to thwart an attacker is still fairly new.

"We educate architects as much as we educate school districts," Hare said.

Another executive from a security company said he was meeting Monday with school officials in Parkland, Fla., where a gunman took 17 lives and wounded many more Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. In an email through his company, IntraLogic Solutions, chief executive officer Lee Mandel saidthat in addition to hardening targets, officials also must have their antenna up for possible signs of violence.

"Get information from parents, teachers and students to school officials quickly when a troubled student is identified," the email said. "Better understand social media and use technology to get alerts of threats made online. Work closely with law enforcement to identify threats."

Meanwhile, Hare guarded against a one-size-fits-all approach. But among the things to consider are whether automatic magnetoc door locks, bullet-resistant doors and windows are appropriate.

"We empower them to act on their own and not to play with a checklist like, 'Oh, what to do in the event of an active shooter,' Hare said. "We're training them on what to do. How are you going to get 200, 300, 400 people out of a cafeteria in less than a minute?"

