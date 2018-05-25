Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louies On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and opened fire, wounding two customers, before being shot dead by a handgun-carrying civilian in the parking lot, police said.

A shooter armed with a handgun and shooting-range protective gear opened fire at random inside an Oklahoma City restaurant but was stopped thanks to the quick actions of two bystanders.

Shooting suspect Alexander Tilghman walked up to Louie's Grill & Bar, a popular restaurant on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, around 6:30 p.m. local time Thursday and shot multiple times from the entrance.

He hit three people, including mother Natalie Giles, 39, her 12-year-old daughter and another child. Another person fell and broke his arm during the incident, police said.

Tilghman had on ear muffs like those supplied at shooting ranges and wore protective glasses. He was armed with a handgun, Oklahoma City police Captain Bo Mathews said Friday.

The shooting could have continued if it weren't for two men who ran out to their vehicles and grabbed handguns locked in their trunks, Mathews said.

"It could have been really bad," Mathews said, adding since the restaurant is a confined area right along a lake, guests indie "weren't going to be able to get away."

The men, Juan Carlos Nazario, 35, and Bryan Wittle, 39, shot and killed the gunman, police said.

"I just did what needed to be done to stop the threat. Nothing special," Wittle told USA TODAY. "A lot of people would have done the same given the situation."

Police say the two men potentially stopped a deadly assault on the restaurant. Mathews said officers have no idea whether the gunman had a larger plan.

Mathews said police did not have any recent contact or reports about Tilghman, making his attack hard to predict. The last call was in 2003 when Tilghman, a minor, was arrested on a domestic battery charge. He said police were unaware of any history of documented mental illness.

Tilghman didn't know anyone in the restaurant and had never worked there, Mathews said, adding police haven't been able to identify any motive and believe at this point it was a "random shooting."

Police are still investigating the incident and are searching his home for any digital footprint he left behind, including his social media profiles.

