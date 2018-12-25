U.S. immigration authorities say an 8-year-old boy from Guatemala has died in government custody. He is the second immigrant child to die in detention this month.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the boy died shortly after midnight Tuesday but declined to elaborate. A CBP spokesman told The Associated Press details will be released shortly.

CBP said the boy showed “signs of potential illness” Monday and was taken with his father to a hospital in Alamogordo, New Mexico. There, CBP says, he was diagnosed with a cold and a fever. He was given medications and released Monday afternoon.

The agency says the boy was returned to the hospital Monday evening with nausea and vomiting. He died just hours later.

Jakelin Caal Maquin, a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl, died earlier this month after being apprehended by border agents.

President Donald Trump and his administration have fallen under harsh criticism for the death of Maquin, though the White House claimed it had no responsibility in the "horrible, tragic" situation.

Contributing: The Associated Press