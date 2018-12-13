Holidays can be heavy: For all the hype about bright lights, festive carols and warm times with loved ones, the celebrations can loom ominously for those who find themselves alone, at odds with family or in a personal struggle at year's end.

A few keystrokes into Google hint at what untold thousands worry over during the season. Type "how to survive the holidays" into the search bar and the service suggests additional words to add such as "alone," "with family" and "in retail" — all based on others' searches of the same phrase.

Add to that the idea that nearly 70% of Americans find the holidays stressful, a recent survey suggests, and it's no wonder many are just looking to make it to January.

Here are tips on "how to survive the holidays" based on the heavily searched queries around the phrase.

Happy holidays? Not for many.

Kerkez, Getty Images/iStockphoto

How to survive the holidays alone

From Hallmark Christmas movie to tunes like "I'll Be Home for Christmas," holiday culture exalts time with loved ones. And if being alone makes you feel lonely, you might not feel at home with the season's prescribed holiday cheer. That's OK. "Acknowledging your emotions gives you the opportunity to let them go," Vivian Sierra, a Clayton, Missouri-based therapist, told Prevention magazine.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

There is no perfect Christmas, alone or not, and ditching unrealistic expectations can ease negative thinking, Lifehacker notes.

If you know friends and family who are celebrating, consider asking them about their plans in advance. As psychologist Guy Winch writes for Psychology Today, "studies clearly show that loneliness makes us underestimate the extent to which those around us care about us," and an invite may just arise.

Christmas TV: Mark your calendars with these festive movies What's Christmas without some holiday cheer? There's no better place on TV to find that cheer than the romantic Christmas movies, such as "Christmas at Graceland" with Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown. Here are the best Christmas movies to add to your calendar this season. "Christmas at Pemberley Manor" (Hallmark, Oct. 27, 9 EDT/PDT): Jessica Lowndes is Elizabeth, a New York event planner who faces off against Darcy (Michael Rady), a billionaire whose ideas could thwart Elizabeth's holiday festival. "The Holiday Calendar" (Nov. 2, Netflix): Kat Graham plays a photographer who inherits an antique advent calendar that may help her find love. "Road to Christmas" (Hallmark, Nov. 4, 9 EST/PST): Jessy Schram ("Nashville") is Maggie Baker, a television producer who is forced to bring on former producer Danny Wise (Chad Michael Murray, "One Tree Hill") to help her with an annual Christmas TV special. "Christmas Joy" (Hallmark, Nov. 3, 9 EDT/PDT): Joy Holbrook (Danielle Panabaker, "The Flash") returns to Crystal Falls, N.C., to take her aunt's place in the town's baking competition with help from Joy's former crush, Ben (Matt Long). "It's Christmas, Eve" (Hallmark, Nov. 10, 9 EST/PST): Interim school superintendent Eve Morgan wants to cut the money-losing music program at her old high school, but music teacher Liam Bailey (Tyler Hynes) thinks he can save the program. "Christmas in Love" (Hallmark, Nov. 11, EST/PST): Baker Ellie Hartman (Brooke D'Orsay) tries to show her company's new CEO Nick Carlingson (Daniel Lissing) the importance of people in the success of their bakery. "Christmas at Graceland" (Hallmark, Nov. 17, 9 EST/PST): Laurel (Kellie Pickler) reunites with her old flame, music promoter Clay (Wes Brown), who reminds her of their time together as a musical duo before she left Memphis to pursue her business aspirations. "Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa" (Hallmark, Nov. 18, 8 pm. EST/DST): Lisa (Jill Wagner) and Kevin (Mark Deklin) work to restore the general store in a small town in Vermont. "Reunited at Christmas" (Hallmark, Nov. 21, 8 p.m. EST/DST): Samantha Murphy (Nikki DeLoach) deals with her dead grandmother's plans to bring the family together for one more time for Christmas with Samantha's boyfriend, Simon (Mike Faiola), along for the trip. "Christmas at the Palace" (Hallmark, Nov. 22, 8 EST/PST): Katie (Merritt Patterson) meets Alexander (Andrew Cooper) as she prepares for a performace in San Senova, not realizing that he's a king. "The Christmas Contract" (Lifetime, Nov. 22, 8 EST/PST): Starring "One Tree Hill alums Antwon Tanner, Danneel Ackles, Hilarie Burton and Robert Buckley, the movie follows Jolie (Burton) who asks Jack (Buckley) to be her fake boyfriend when she goes home for Christmas. "Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe" (Hallmark, Nov. 23, 8 EST/PST): Darcy Fitzwilliam (Lacey Chabert) comes home for the holidays where she runs into her high school nemesis, Luke Bennett (Brendan Penny). "Every Day is Christmas" (Lifetime, Nov. 24, 8 EST/PST): Alexis Taylor (Toni Braxton) learns to embrace the spirit of Christmas. "Jingle Belle" (Lifetime, Nov. 25, 8 EST/PST): Isabelle (Tatyana Ali) returns home to write music for her town's Christmas Eve Pageant, which is being directed by her high school sweetheart, Mike (Cornelius Smith Jr.). "The Truth About Christmas" (Freeform, Nov. 25, 9 EST/PST): Jillian (Kali Hawk) has an unusual run-in with a store Santa, which forces her to tell the truth. It's a change that causes issues when she meets the family of her boyfriend, George (Damon Dayoub). "Christmas Everlasting" (Hallmark, Nov. 24, 8 EST/PST): Lucy (Tatyana Ali) returns to her hometown for Christmas after her sister's death and rekindles her relationship with Peter (Dondre Whitfield). "A Shoe Addict's Christmas" (Hallmark, Nov. 25, 8 EST/PST): Noelle (Candace Cameron Bure) meets her guardian angel and is transported to past Christmases when she tries on a new pair of shoes, while in her current life, she meets firefighter Jake (Luke Macfarlane). "A Very Nutty Christmas" (Lifetime, Nov. 30, 8 EST/PST): Bakery owner Kate Holiday (Melissa Joan Hart) finds Chip (Barry Watson), a man who thinks he's a soldier from The Nutcracker. "A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding" (Netflix, Nov. 30): As they prepare for their wedding, Amber (Rose McIver) begins to second-guess herself while Richard (Ben Lamb) has to deal with a political crisis. "Mingle All the Way" (Hallmark, Dec. 1, 8 EST/PST): Molly Hoffman (Jen Lilley) creates an app to connect platonic partners for holiday commitments and matches with advertising exec Jeff Scanlon (Brant Daugherty). "A Twist of Christmas" (Lifetime, Dec. 1, 8 EST/PST): Single parents Ryan (Brendon Zub) and Abby (Vanessa Lachey) accidentally mix up their toys and have to work together to salvage the holidays. "A Majestic Christmas" (Hallmark, Dec. 2, 8 EST/PST): Nell Harper (Jerrika Hinton) tries to save a local theater from destruction at the hands of developer Connor Martin (Christian Vincent). "The Christmas Pact" (Lifetime, Dec. 2, 8 EST/PST): Sadie (Kyla Pratt) and Ben (Jarod Joseph) are friends who try to stay committed to their Christmas traditions. "Christmas Lost and Found" (Lifetime, Dec. 7, 8 EST/PST): Event planner Whitney Kennison (Tiya Sircar) accidentally throws out a box of ornaments and her grandmother Frances (Diane Ladd) helps her find it. "Santa's Boots" (Lifetime, Dec. 8, 8 EST/PST): Holly (Megan Hilty) fills in as a Santa's Helper for Nick (Noah Mills), who is the Santa at her family's department store. "Christmas Around the Corner" (Lifetime, Dec. 14, 8 EST/PST): Claire (Alexandra Breckenridge) tries to help a struggling small-town bookstore owned by Andrew (Jamie Spilchuk). "Christmas Pen Pals" (Lifetime, Dec. 15, 8 EST/PST): Hannah (Sarah Drew) is reunited with her high school boyfriend, Sam (Niall Matter), when she goes home for Christmas. "Hometown Christmas" (Lifetime, Dec. 16, 8 EST/PST): Noelle Collins (Beverley Mitchell) returns home for Christmas where she's reunited with her high school sweetheart, Nick Russell (Stephen Colletti).

How to survive the holidays with family

There's no place like home for the holidays, especially amid family tensions. Before immersing yourself back into family dynamics, set clear boundaries and expectations about when you'll be joining, as Alexcis Spencer Lopez, a Tucson, Arizona-based wellness coach, said at CNN. Set clear boundaries on when you'll be there — or how long they're welcome— and look at renting a car or lodging, she said. It's a small price to pay for autonomy.

If tensions flare, don't fight fire with fire and worsen them, as Andrea Brandt, a therapist in Santa Monica, California, said at Psychology Today. Instead, escape to an empty room, take a walk around the block or — if you're in town for a few days — or time with a friend. If needed, tap a close sibling or other relative for commiseration and support. Once you've taken a few deep breaths, circle back with a family member one-on-one.

And if everyone in the family needs a break, consider stepping out together for a movie. It requires minimal interaction, and many theaters are open on Christmas Day.

How to survive the holidays with an eating disorder

Holidays can feel synonymous with food, making them particularly difficult for family members who suffer with eating disorders. If that's you, the National Eating Disorders Association recommends not bottling up your battle inside. Consider a support pal to process your emotions with before holiday meals, and ask them to be responsive via text if needed.

If you're up for it, the association recommends "challenging yourself, baby-step style" by supplying food you feel comfortable around, or by trying a portion of food you love but typically avoid. Setting up doable goals can keep you engaged around loved ones instead of seeking isolation over the holidays, the organization says.

If you're hosting a loved one with a disorder, shift the holiday's focus from food to time spent together. Games, gifts, carols and decorating are all good activities, says Center For Change, a treatment center in Orem, Utah. Avoid all talk about diets and weight, which can be triggering, and take your loved one aside to ask how she's doing (privately).

And for support before or after a holiday, the National Eating Disorders Association offers a toll-free, confidential helpline at 1-800-931-2237.

How to survive the holidays in retail

If you work in retail and your'e reading this, stay strong: Only 12 days left until Christmas. The retail onslaught stretching to Christmas from Black Friday (and sometimes earlier) can leave store employees exhausted, achey and jaded about humanity. The antidote? Intentional, on-the-job self care.

As chaotic as stores get during the holidays, find a spot that can become your safe haven: a stock room, a break room, a bathroom, et al., and make it a point to escape when able for a few deep, measured breaths, retail veterans told Monster.com.

Retail consultant Bob Phibbs advises investing in comfortable, well-fitting shoes to provide crucial support as you dart between customers. Bring your own lunch during the holidays, too, he says — the mall's food court will be packed and stress inducing. Staying hydrated is crucial to warding off headaches and general blahness, so keep a water bottle nearby if possible.