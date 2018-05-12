As the United States continues to become increasingly racially and ethnically diverse, some companies have prioritized diversifying their workplaces as well.
Google, Costco and Netflix are among the best large companies for diversity, according to compensation, culture and career monitoring website Comparably.
Diversity was defined as "how non-caucasian employees rate their workplace overall" for the survey, Comparably CEO Jason Nazar said. While a lot of the companies on the list are led by diverse leaders, Nazar said that an overall focus on diversity helped earn companies top marks.
There is a “consistent message from not just senior leaders, but managers at all levels that diversity is important," Nazar said.
Nazar said there has been a "renewed focus" on diversity in the past couple of years, leading to "a lot more thoughtfulness and scrutiny" when analyzing diversity within the workplace.
The lists represent the best companies for diversity, as rated by their employees on Comparably.com, and are listed in alphabetical order. Large companies are organizations with more than 500 employees. Small-to-medium companies are organizations with fewer than 500 employees.
Best large companies for diversity
Top 50, in alphabetical order
1. Adidas, Portland
2. Adobe, San Jose, Calif.
3. Aflac, Columbus, Ga.
4. Akvelon, Bellevue, Wash.
5. Avant, Chicago
6. Blizzard Entertainment, Irvine, Calif.
7. Box, Redwood City, Calif.
8. Chevron Corporation, San Ramon, Calif.
9. Cornerstone OnDemand, Santa Monica, Calif.
10. Costco, Issaquah, Wash.
11. Delta Air Lines, Atlanta
12. Edifics, Bellevue, Wash.
13. Facebook, Menlo Park, Calif.
14. Fanatics, Jacksonville, Fla.
15. Ford Motor Company, Dearborn, Mich.
16. General Mills, Inc., Minneapolis
17. Globant, San Francisco
18. Golden Hippo Media, Woodland Hills, Calif.
19. Google, Mountain View, Calif.
20. Hilton, McLean, Va.
21. Hubspot, Cambridge, Mass.
22. Humana, Louisville, Ky.
23. Hyatt, Chicago
24. Indeed.com, Austin, Texas
25. International Flavors & Fragrances, New York
26. Johnson & Johnson, New Brunswick, N.J.
27. Kaiser Permanente, Oakland, Calif.
28. LinkedIn, Sunnyvale, Calif.
29. Merck, Kenilworth, N.J.
30. Microsoft, Redmond, Wash.
31. Netflix, Los Gatos, Calif.
32. Nevro, Redwood City, Calif.
33. Overstock.com, Midvale, Utah
34. Pegasystems, Cambridge, Mass.
35. Red Bull, Santa Monica, Calif.
36. Salesforce, San Francisco
37. SmileDirectClub, Nashville, Tenn.
38. Starbucks, Seattle
39. T-Mobile, Bellevue, Wash.
40. The Coca-Cola Company, Atlanta
41. The Home Depot, Atlanta
42. Toyota, Plano, Texas
43. UiPath, New York
44. Ulta Beauty, Bolingbrook, Ill.
45. USAA, San Antonio
46. Victoria’s Secret, Columbus, Ohio
47. Vivint Smart Home, Provo, Utah
48. VMware, Palo Alto, Calif.
49. Workday, Pleasanton, Calif.
50. Zynga, San Francisco
Best small- and mid-sized companies for diversity
Top 25, in alphabetical order
1. Agile Craft, Austin, Texas
2. Axtria, Berkeley Heights, N.J.
3. BQE Software, Torrance, Calif.
4. Clorder, El Segundo, Calif.
5. Diverse Lynx, Princeton, N.J.
6. Drift, Boston
7. GlobeChat, Newport Beach, Calif.
8. Highspot, Seattle
9. Infrrd, San Jose, Calif.
10. Intersys Consulting, Austin, Texas
11. Jammber, Chicago
12. KRT Marketing, Lafayette, Calif.
13. Lurn, Rockville, Md.
14. Mobilewalla, New York
15. PeerStreet, El Segundo, Calif.
16. Persicope Data, San Francisco
17. Phenom People, Ambler, Pa.
18. Pipedrive, New York
19. Primata, Brisbane, Calif.
20. Seek Capital, LLC, Los Angeles
21. SendGrid, Denver
22. Sitetracker, Palo Alto, Calif.
23. Sonder, San Francisco
24. TripActions, Palo Alto, Calif.
25. Ximble, Carlsbad, Calif.
Methodology
Comparably’s "Best Of" lists are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rate their employers on Comparably.com during the period Nov. 26, 2017 to Nov. 26, 2018. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required.
