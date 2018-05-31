NEW YORK — A Goldman Sachs vice president was charged Thursday with netting more than $140,000 in illegal profits through insider trading in stocks of 12 companies before pending financial transactions became public.

Woojae (Steve) Jung, 37, was accused of conspiracy and securities fraud charges in a criminal complaint unsealed by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York. The Securities and Exchange Commission filed similar civil allegations against Jung.

The criminal filing identified Jung as a vice president of a "prominent investment bank" but did not name his employer. However, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority broker records show that Jung since 2012 has worked for Goldman Sachs, a U.S. banking and financial giant.

"We are aware of the situation regarding Mr. Jung and are cooperating with legal authorities in the matter," said Michael DuVally, a Goldman Sachs spokesman.

Jung, a Korean citizen who lives in San Francisco, allegedly tried to hide his connection to the illicit trading by purchasing the securities in a brokerage account of a friend who lives in South Korea, the criminal complaint alleged.

The complaint named the friend, Sungrok Hwang, as a relief defendant — someone who allegedly has received financial gains through illegal actions committed by others.

"Jung tried to insulate himself by allegedly placing trades in the brokerage account of a friend who lived overseas," Joseph Sanson, chief of the SEC's Market Abuse Unit, said in an announcement of the charges. "Like others before him, Jung's alleged scheme failed when our data analysis uncovered the account's suspicious trading pattern, and, despite Jung's attempts at evasion, traced the trading back to him."

The alleged scheme began around February 2015 and continued at least until July 2017, federal investigators alleged.

