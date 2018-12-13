30 cruise ship attractions that will blow your mind ... which once again features Carnival’s most elaborate water slides to date. The WaterWorks aqua park on the Carnival Breeze features a 312-foot-long Twister waterslide and the DrainPipe slide attraction. Carnival Breeze, Tortola Carnival Sunshine WaterWorks Located adjacent to the WaterWorks water park aboard Carnival Sunshine is SportSquare, an outdoor recreation complex featuring a ropes course, jogging track, miniature golf course, a basketball court, and ping-pong, foosball and pool tables. (Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines) Travel - Last minute spring break for families ORG XMIT: CarnSunSportsSquare6 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas also features a water-less slide called Ultimate Abyss that descends from the top of the ship to one of its lower decks. The Ultimate Abyss on Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas is comprised of two side-by-side slides that drop nine decks. Passengers enter Symphony of the Seas' Ultimate Abyss slide through a giant fish head on Deck 16. The nine-deck-high Ultimate Abyss slide plunges from the top of Symphony of the Seas to the Boardwalk area. 1. Symphony of the Seas. Unveiled in March 2018, Symphony measures 228,081 gross tons, a new record for a cruise vessel. One of the water slides on Symphony of the Seas ends in a 'champagne bowl.' Like Symphony of the Seas, Harmony features a giant water slide complex on its top deck along with multiple pool areas. A view to the top of the three water slides on Royal Caribbean's new Symphony of the Seas. Symphony of the Seas' water slide complex is known as The Perfect Storm. Notably, while Allure of the Seas is slightly smaller than Symphony of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas, it can hold more passengers. It's total capacity is 6,780. A zip line is among the attractions on Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas. Not for from the water slides on Symphony of the Seas is the Main Pool. It is one of three major pools along the ship's top deck. Symphony of the Seas also features a watery fun zone for children called Splashaway Bay. Among the little touches at the family-focused Splashaway Bay area on Symphony of the Seas are kiddie-sized lounge chairs. The Boardwalk area on Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas. The Johnny Rockets on Symphony of the Seas is similar in size and in the same location as the Johnny Rockets on sister ship Harmony of the Seas. Luckey Climber. A new virtual reality attraction on Mariner of the Seas called Sky Pad lets passengers experience what it's like to bounce over moon craters. Passengers wear virtual reality headsets while on a bungee trampoline in the new Sky Pad virtual reality attraction on Mariner of the Seas. The Sky Pad attraction will be at the very top of Mariner of the Seas. A young girl puts on a virtual reality headset before taking a turn at the new Sky Pad virtual reality experience on Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas. A miniature golf course is located at the back of Symphony of the Seas. Among the most unusual deck-top attractions to have debuted on cruise ships in recent years are the enclosed bumper car rinks located at the top of Royal Caribbean's Quantum Class vessels. ... RipCord by iFly, a skydiving simulator at sea. Quantum of the Seas and its sisters, Anthem and Ovation of the Seas, are all outfitted with RipCord by iFly. RipCord by IFLY, is so cool it was even featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Royal Caribbean has made waves in recent years with the debut of FlowRider surfing pools on its ships. A volleyball court is another deck-top diversion found on Royal Caribbean's Quantum Class ships. Carnival Vista also has its own unique SkyRide track that lets guests pedal their way high above the pool deck ... Encircling the upper reaches of the ship is another hugely fun diversion, the SkyRide course. SkyRide is a one-of-a-kind feature that takes riders on a trip high above the deck. The Serenity adults-only area of the Carnival Vista is the highest public space on the ship. Today, the pool deck is a source of multiple fun diversions. On Disney’s newest ships, guests can ride the thrilling AquaDuck water coaster. Disney Cruise Line introduces a cruise industry innovation on the Disney Dream with the debut of AquaDuck, the first-ever shipboard water coaster. Guests aboard the ship can get swept away on the exhilarating, clear acrylic flume ride that features twists, turns, drops, acceleration and river rapids. Almost immediately following the initial drop, guests glide through a “swing out” loop that extends 12 feet over the side of the ship, offering a breathtaking view of the ocean surface about 150 feet below. (Todd Anderson, photographer) Disney Cruise Line introduces a cruise industry innovation on the Disney Dream with the debut of AquaDuck, the first-ever shipboard water coaster. Guests aboard the ship can get swept away on the exhilarating, clear acrylic flume ride that features twists, turns, drops, acceleration and river rapids. Guests glide through a “swing out” loop that extends 12 feet over the side of the ship, offering a breathtaking view of the ocean surface about 150 feet below. (Todd Anderson, photographer) Disney Cruise Line debuted the AquaDuck on the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. Disney Fantasy Disney Cruise Line offers amenities that can’t be found on any other ships, such as fireworks at sea ... The unique upper decks and the iconic Disney Cruise Line funnels are illuminated at night, making the Disney Dream a beacon on the high seas. When the sun sets, guests can even enjoy a unique experience on AquaDuck, combining the thrills of the first-ever shipboard water coaster with customized lighting and stunning views of the nighttime sky. (Kent Phillips, photographer) On the Disney Magic, the most daring guests can take an evening plunge down the AquaDunk for a unique view of the upper decks at dusk. (Kent Phillips, photographer) There is so much going on you may be tempted to stay onboard, but then you'd miss ports that include San Juan, St. Maarten, Bridgetown (Barbados) and Fort-de-France (Martinique). One of the ship’s most visible features is the NorthStar, which sits on a cradle just aft of the forward radar mast. Mounted on a hydraulic arm, NorthStar was designed to offer views that guests had never before seen at sea. NorthStar also offers special sunset rides when applicable – perfect for honeymooning couples looking for that oh-so-unique photo op. Mark Burden and Sharron Bowman share a laugh after being married in the North Star ride atop Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas. The North Star ride on Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas. MSC Seaside features all the trappings of a major mega-resort including swirling water slides and other fun zones. MSC Seaside also offers two zip lines (located in the circular rings at the top of the photo) ... ... and MSC Seaside’s thrilling waterslides. The Waterfront Boardwalk is MSC Seaside’s promenade deck, reimagined. As is the case with other mega-ships, MSC Meraviglia's boxy exterior is the secret sauce that allows for more space for interior and deck-top public areas, including this massive pool area. The boxy look of MSC Meraviglia is a result of the enormous amount of public space that it offers, including a massive water park area on its top deck. MSC Meraviglia MSC Meraviglia's amusement zone includes a large 'Sportplex' where passengers can play soccer and other games. It also is used for dance parties. Located on Deck 16, the amusement area on MSC Meraviglia also has a flight simulator. MSC Meraviglia is one of the growing number of mega-ships with an indoor amusement area featuring such high-tech offerings as a Formula 1 virtual reality racing car. MSC Meraviglia has a third pool area, the Bamboo Pool, which is features a sliding glass roof that can be closed during inclement weather. One of the water slides at the Polar Aqua Park on MSC Meraviglia twists over the side of the ship. The hub of MSC Meraviglia's top deck is the Atmosphere Pool, billed as the one of biggest pools at sea. Located at back of MSC Meraviglia on Deck 15, the Polar Aqua Park features three large, twisting water slides. The adventure activities at MSC Meraviglia's Polar Aqua Park also include a 269-foot-long sky walk called the Himalayan Bridge. Caribbean Princess was the first ship to feature what Princess calls MUTS: Movies Under the Stars. A full-fledged, high-definition screen surrounded by theater-quality speaker systems, MUTS was located around the midships pool aboard Caribbean Princess. It’s grass. A real, living lawn that Celebrity calls “The Lawn Club.” Providing the ambiance of a genuine country club, the Lawn Club grass is mowed every one to three days and kept at a height of between 10 and 15 millimeters. Putting, croquet and various activities are encouraged but no high heels, deck furniture or towels are allowed. For the Lawn Club, a dozen species of grass were tested for sun, wind and sea exposure as well as foot traffic endurance. A multilayer cushion of growing media, filters and an irrigation system separates the grass from the steel decking. At the aft end of the Lawn Club Deck, the sheltered, al fresco Sunset Bar overlooks the ship’s terraced stern and wake. No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. Even their mega-ship proportions cannot overwhelm a magnificent midships pool area that blends classic forms with fountains and a Space Age finish. They also boast a park-like Lawn Club with real grass, situated between their finely sculpted smokestacks and a solar panel-topped, glass-enclosed indoor pool area. Another decktop feature of the Celebrity Solstice is a basketball court. They are fun, fanciful, relaxing or soothing, yet always pushing the boundaries of cruise ship design. Like other recent Norwegian Cruise Line ships, Norwegian Getaway offers a massive water park area on its top deck along with pools and other fun zones. The race track on Norwegian Bliss spreads over two levels and features electric go-carts. While it may look boxy from the outside, Norwegian Bliss will boast a wide array of fun zones in its interior and deck-top spaces that include a two-deck-high racing track -- a first for a North American-based vessel. Norwegian Joy is the first cruise ship with a racing track.

A giant new ship on order for Carnival Cruise Line will boast a deck-top roller coaster – an industry first.

Carnival president Christine Duffy tells USA TODAY the line plans one of the attractions for the 5,200-passenger Carnival Mardi Gras, the first of a new series of giant vessels that will begin arriving in 2020.

To be called BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster, the roller coaster will be 800 feet long and feature twists, turns and drops with riders reaching speeds of nearly 40 miles per hour.

"It will be a thrill ride," says Duffy, who rode a prototype of the attraction assembled by its manufacturer, Munich-based Maurer Rides. "We think it's a really cool innovation for Mardi Gras, which will have a lot of new guest features and experiences that we have not done before."

The new attraction will be just the latest in a series of over-the-top amusements to debut on cruise ships in recent years. Two of Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ships, Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Joy, boast go-cart racing tracks on their top decks. The newest series of Royal Caribbean vessels offer rides into the sky in glass capsules extended on a mechanical arms. The most recent series of Disney ships have "water coasters" up top.

Cruise giant Carnival has announced plans for the first roller coaster at sea. To be called BOLT, it will be atop Carnival Mardi Gras, a new ship scheduled to debut in 2020.

Carnival itself offers a first-of-its-kind-at-sea pedaled "sky ride" on its two newest ships, Carnival Horizon and Carnival Vista.

"People always want more, whether it is (for their) vacations or anything else," Duffy says, explaining the trend. "They're looking for something new, different and exciting."



Duffy says BOLT will be an all-electric roller coaster. Built onto one of Mardi Gras' top decks, its track will soar 187 feet above sea level and carry vehicles that resemble motorcycles.

Cruise ship tours: Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Horizon The brand-new Carnival Horizon made its debut in the Mediterranean before sailing for its new homeports in New York and Miami. At 133,500 gross tons, Carnival Horizon stands 15 decks tall and holds 3,960 guests. Upon embarking Carnival Horizon, guests immediately walk into ... ... the striking three-story atrium. At the heart of the atrium is Dreamscape, a digital sculpture that is comprised of over 2,000 flexible LED tiles that showcase more than 100 images designed by young patients from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis Plenty of seating is available in the atrium, which is a hub of activity by day and night. Moving around Carnival Horizon is made easier ... ... by the introduction of a “destination-based” elevator system manufactured by Schindler. Guests select their desired deck on a touch-screen outside the elevator ... ... and they are then directed to take the appropriate, lettered elevator car. It’s fast, and it’s a first at sea. Of course, you can always take the stairs, too. Carnival’s stairwells are decorated with photos of European and Caribbean destinations, and images of Carnival’s fleet at sea. Deck 4 is home to the bright Horizon Casino ... ... and a walk further aft brings guests to a tucked-away corridor that’s home to the SkyBox Sports Bar and the Limelight Lounge. The SkyBox Sports Bar showcases sporting events ... ... and complements them with a full menu of adult beverages. Further aft is the Limelight Lounge. This is where Carnival’s famous Punchliner Comedy Club events are held on an almost-nightly basis. There’s plenty of seating but you’ll want to get here early for the comedy shows, as the room frequently fills to standing-room only. All the way aft on Deck 5 is the Havana Bar. First introduced aboard Carnival Vista, the Havana Bar is Carnival’s Cuban-inspired watering hole. It also surrounds the private Havana Club Suites and Staterooms, along with the exclusive Havana Pool, with its resort-style sundeck mounted right at the stern. While all guests can use the Havana Bar ... ... the outdoor Havana Club Pool is reserved exclusively for guests in Havana Club suites and staterooms until 7 p.m. each evening. From that point on, all guests are invited to use this relaxing outdoor venue. An outdoor extension of the bar means you never have to leave the cool Mediterranean (or Caribbean) breeze unless you absolutely want to. Another popular carry-over from Carnival Vista is the Ocean Plaza. This is the place to be for early-morning light breakfast, afternoon trivia sessions, and nightly music and dancing. Immediately adjacent is a small, tropically influenced venue that brings the sunshine into the Carnival Horizon on those inclement days outdoors. Located adjacent to the main Deck 5 corridor ... ... the JavaBlue Café is the place to be for specialty coffees, spiked beverages and smooth milkshakes. The attractive Deck 5 passageway is gateway to some of Carnival Horizon’s newest features ... ... like Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse. A total of four brewed-onboard craft beers are featured here ... ... along with a full menu of smokehouse favorites crafted in partnership with Guy Fieri. Seaday lunch is free, while dinners are offered at reasonable a la carte pricing. While Carnival Vista had an onboard brewery ... ... Carnival has substantially upped its hoppy offerings aboard Carnival Horizon. Also noteworthy here is the menu of barbecue-inspired cocktails (try the Smoked Boulevardier)… ... ... coupled with the room’s cool design and nightly live music. This new space replaces the RedFrog Pub found on previous Carnival ships ... ... and its reconfigured layout, in addition to its brand-new food and beverage menus, is a real winner. Adjacent to Guy’s Pig & Anchor is the Pixels Photo Gallery. Gone are the days when you had to hunt around for that formal night portrait. Just plug in your stateroom number on any of the kiosks and your photos will be available for purchase. Forward on Deck 5, another longtime favorite: the Alchemy Bar. Sure, there’s a menu filled with clever libations here ... ... but the real pleasure is telling the bartenders what kind of drink you like, and having them happily whip up a mystery concoction for you. Across the hall (literally) is Bonsai Sushi. Carnival’s signature sushi bar and restaurant has a new zip to it aboard Carnival Horizon ... ... thanks to the addition of Bonsai Teppanyaki. This intimate (and interactive) specialty restaurant was booked solid every night of our cruise. No wonder: it’s Carnival’s first-ever Teppanyaki experience onboard. Carnival has always been known for its piano bars, and Piano Bar 88 aboard Carnival Horizon gets an all-new look and location ... ... not to mention an all-new sliding wall partition that connects to the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse next door. It’s a space that has plenty of personality ... ... and one that fills to capacity each evening. Fahrenheit 555, as seen from Piano Bar 88. The open wall partition allows diners to listen to live music until 10 p.m., when the wall is closed and the Piano Bar takes on its more raucous form. Fahrenheit 555 is Carnival’s signature steakhouse experience ... ... which can be paired with excellent wines. Aboard Carnival Horizon, Carnival debuted an all-new menu with plenty of steak and seafood options. Across the “street” is the newly reimagined Library Bar. This completely redone concept now features stylish new décor, a new layout, and a new physical location on the ship. Nonfiction and fiction books are available to enjoy here, along with a decent selection of board games. With its new décor and bar-style seating, the Library Bar was well-populated on our Mediterranean sailing. The self-serve wine dispenser doesn’t hurt either. Not sure which wine to try? Carnival places little cheat-sheet cards on the racks above the dispenser to help you make your selection. While the Library Bar isn’t a new concept, Carnival’s reimagining of this formerly underused space seems like aboard Carnival Horizon, it will finally become the standout space it deserves to be. Also new aboard Carnival Horizon: the first Victoria’s Secret retail location at sea. A new feature of a different kind is the Dr. Seuss WaterWorks. The latest in Carnival’s hugely successful “Seuss At Sea” concept created in partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises ... ... the WaterWorks offers up whimsical fun-in-the-sun for kids and families. Just watch out for the dump bucket! Encircling the upper reaches of the ship is another hugely fun diversion, the SkyRide course. The SkyCourt sports court is open almost 24 hours a day on Deck 12 aft ... ... while the SportSquare offers more fun diversions like mini-golf, pool, and bean-bag toss. All the way aft on Deck 12 is the scenic Tides Pool and Bar ... ... while the midships Carnival Seaside Theatre pool and movie screen offer endless ways to relax on a sunny day at sea. Adults, meanwhile, can seek refuge from the little ones at the adult-only Serenity Lounge area located at the front of the ship on Deck 15. Serenity offers plenty of comfy seating with great views ... ... in addition to two whirlpool hot tubs and a full-service bar. Adults can also relax in a different kind of pool in the Cloud 9 Spa’s Thermal Suite. One of the best Thermal Suites offered aboard a Carnival ship, this additional-cost area features a soothing hydrotherapy pool ... ... along with heated ceramic tiled loungers. In addition, the entire complex includes a variety of steam and sauna rooms, from aromatic scented rooms ... ... to infrared saunas ... ... and a laconium dry room. Of course, all that relaxation works up an appetite, which is why the BlueIguana Cantina and Guy’s Burger Joint can be found on Deck 10 by the midships pool, at the entrance to ... ... the Lido Marketplace buffet. The Lido Marketplace has been entirely reconfigured with new serving stations ... ... and a better seating layout. Beverage stations offer up water, coffee and tea, and juices in the morning, or iced tea in the afternoons. Other dining options include Ji Ji Asian Kitchen specialty restaurant ... ... and Cucina del Capitano, both of which are tucked away on Deck 11 aft, above the Lido Marketplace. Like most Carnival ships, Carnival Horizon sports two main dining rooms: the Reflection Restaurant amidships on Deck 3, and the Meridian Restaurant that spans decks 3 and 4 aft. Carnival offers flexible and traditional dining times, with the two-story Meridian Restaurant serving fixed early and late diners. Don’t forget about Cherry on Top down on Deck 5: It serves up sundaes, plus all the candy a kid could ever want. Parents: you’ve been warned! Other fun diversions include the Thrill Theatre and an authentic IMAX cinema at sea - only the second seagoing IMAX in the world after its debut aboard Carnival Vista in 2016. Of course, more traditional evening performances are offered in the two-story Liquid Lounge that spans Decks 4 and 5 forward. Aboard Carnival Horizon, staterooms and suites are still comfortable and spacious, and reflect the basic interior décor and styling found aboard Carnival Vista. While Carnival Horizon offers inside and oceanview staterooms, the largest category by far onboard are balcony staterooms. Carnival Horizon’s balcony staterooms are generously sized, and many either have connecting doors between cabins, or can sleep up to four people. Balconies include two chairs and a small table ... ... and stateroom bathrooms continue the now-standard Carnival formula, with vanilla walls and powder-blue flooring and sinks. A bonus here is a total of six shelves, three on each side of the vanity, that can accommodate toiletries for most couples. Carnival has always been big on fun. With its stylish new look, quality amenities and fantastic crew, Carnival Horizon lets guests "choose fun" like never before.

The ride will begin with a forward launch where riders can achieve race car-like levels of acceleration and culminates with a hair-pin turn around Mardi Gras' funnel.

In a twist, riders will be able to control their speed. Duffy says riders will be able to slow the motorcycle-like ride vehicles down if they want to savor the views from the top of the attraction.

"We wanted to be able to give guests (the chance to have) that visual from the top of the ship," she says.

Duffy says Carnival's design team has worked closely with the ride's manufacturer and the ship's builder to ensure the attraction will be safe and reliable atop a cruise ship. The vessel is being built by the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland. Meyer Turku is one of the only shipyards in the world capable of building a cruise vessel as large as Mardi Gras.

"Certainly it has been tested and studied," Duffy says. "Safety is the No. 1 priority for us."

Duffy notes there may be times when wind or (other) weather causes the ride to close, as is the case with the SkyRide attractions atop Horizon and Vista. But "it's been designed specifically to be a roller coaster at sea."

At 180,000 tons, Mardi Gras will be the sixth-biggest cruise ship in the world at the time it debuts and by far the biggest ever for Carnival. It's named after the first-ever Carnival ship, which sailed for the line from 1972 to 1993.

In a sign of just how much has changed in the cruise industry over the past four decades, the new Carnival ship will be more than six times larger than its namesake.

Carnival already has revealed Mardi Gras will be based in Port Canaveral, Florida. Itineraries won't be announced until January.

Construction on a sister ship to Mardi Gras will begin in 2020. It's expected to be completed in 2022.

Carnival currently operates 26 cruise vessels from more than a dozen ports.