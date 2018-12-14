'Walking With Herb' movie puts Las Cruces on screen Actor Christopher McDonald, center, speaking with director Ross Marks, in white hat, filming a scene for "Walking with Herb"on Thursday October 11, 2018 at Red Hawk Golf Club. Extras on the set of the movie "Walking With Herb," during filming at the Red Hawk Golf Club in Las Cruces. Ross Marks, director of "Walking With Herb," watches on a monitor as a climactic golf scene is filmed at Red Hawk Golf Course on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Actor Billy Boyd talks with crew members between takes while filming "Walking with Herb" at Red Hawk Golf Club, Thursday October 11, 2018. Ross Marks, left, and Mark Medoff, center, talk with Edward James Olmos, between takes during shooting for "Walking With Herb" at Red Hawk Golf Club, Tuesday October 9, 2018. Edward James Olmos, right, and George Lopez between takes during shooting for "Walking with Herb" at Red Hawk Golf Club, Thursday October 11, 2018. Mark Medoff, Ross Marks and Joe Bullock. Medoff and Marks are making a movie called "Walking with Herb" Bullock and the bank are helping fund the film. Monday July 16, 2018. Las Crucen Joe S. Bullock takes readers on a unique journey in his novel, "Walking with Herb: A Spiritual Golfing Journey to the Masters." The book is available online at amazon.com and at regional bookstores. Bullock will have a book signing at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Coas Bookstore, 317 N. Main St. in Las Cruces.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Actor and comedian George Lopez won't have to show up in court for allegedly getting in a scuffle with a man at Hooters while the actor was in town filming a movie.

Celebrity news site TMZ reports that the case was dropped because the alleged victim did not appear for an initial court hearing and did not notify anyone about not showing up.

Las Cruces Municipal Court records confirm the case has been dismissed.

Lopez was charged with battery last month after he allegedly snatched a cellphone and grabbed the neck of a man who was filming and taunting him. The encounter happened Oct. 14 at a Hooters restaurant in Las Cruces.

Lopez claimed he was baited into the altercation by the man who approached him saying, "MAGA," referring to President Donald Trump's refrain, "Make America Great Again." Lopez has not been shy about his dislike for the president.

Lopez was in Las Cruces filming the upcoming faith-based movie “Walking with Herb" in which he stars opposite Edward James Olmos and Kathleen Quinlan.

More: George Lopez charged with battery in Hooters scuffle with alleged Trump supporter