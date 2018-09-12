A baby with an oxygen machine enjoyed the perks of a first-class flight to Philadelphia, thanks to the kindness of a traveler who gave up his seat.

Kelsey Zwick and her 11-month-old daughter Lucy were flying from Orlando to Philly, where the preemie twin receives treatment for a chronic lung disease, when an American Airlines flight attendant told the mom that a man at the front of the plane had asked to switch seats with them.

"To the man in 2D. Today you were traveling from Orlando to Philly. I don’t know you, but I imagine you saw us somewhere. I was pushing a stroller, had a diaper bag on my arm and also lugging an oxygen machine for my daughter," Zwick wrote in her now-viral Facebook post after their flight last Thursday. She included a photo of the smiling baby on her lap in first class, with a bow on her head and oxygen tubes in her nose. "We pre-boarded the plane, got cozy in our window seat and made jokes to those around us about having to sit by my yelling-but-happy baby."

American Airlines planes at Los Angeles International Airport

MATT CAMPBELL/EPA-EFE

Zwick took him up on his offer. "Not able to hold back tears, I cried my way up the aisle while my daughter Lucy laughed! She felt it in her bones too... real, pure, goodness," she wrote.

The mom lamented that she didn't get a chance to thank the passenger properly in the moment.

"Sooo... thank you. Not just for the seat itself but for noticing. For seeing us and realizing that maybe things are not always easy. For deciding you wanted to show a random act of kindness to US. It reminded me how much good there is in this world. I can’t wait to tell Lucy someday. In the meantime... we will pay it forward. AA 588 passenger in seat 2D, we truly feel inspired by your generosity."

As a result of her post, she subsequently connected with the passenger, Zwick told Yahoo: “He was thanking me for (giving him) a birthday to remember. It was the best day."

