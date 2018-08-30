Diane Pineault, a massage practitioner and owner of Healthy Connections in Windsor, Ontario, uses a variety of massage oils and candles she imports from the United States for her business. the products face an added 10 percent tariff because of U.S.-Canadian trade tensions.

Dax Melmer/Windsor Star

DETROIT — Laura Pineault had no idea she was about to step onto the front lines of a trade war when her mother, Diane, a massage therapist in Windsor, Ontario, asked her to pick up some candles at a Detroit package drop.

It’s common, Diane Pineault explained, for Canadians who live near the border to have items sent to U.S. addresses to save on shipping. And candles are much less expensive in the U.S., even factoring in taxes that must be paid when the goods are formally imported.

So Laura, a Ph.D. student at Wayne State University who like her mother is a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen, was tasked with acting as Mom’s import agent, going through the commercial line on the Canadian side of the tunnel that connects Detroit and Windsor. She filled out computerized forms for what she expected to be a routine process.

She was unaware that candles were among the U.S. products slapped with Canadian tariffs in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s 25 percent levy on Canadian steel. So she was surprised when she was told to bring a candle into the border station. An agent inspected it, consulted with a colleague and determined it was subject to a 10 percent tariff on top of the 8 percent commercial tax.

Laura paid $40 on the spot on the $230 worth of candles and was on her way.

“It seemed like I was importing something really bad,” she said. “It’s a candle.”

Such incidents are becoming more common at border cities such as Detroit and Windsor. With thousands of visitors, workers, shoppers and tourists each day crossing the Detroit River that separates the two cities, delays and misunderstandings have cropped up with increasing frequency.

Laurie Tannous, an immigration lawyer and vice president of government relations at Farrow, a Canadian freight handler, noted that the region's many cross-border grocery shoppers who had typically zipped through customs with at best minor delays are facing greater scrutiny.

"We’re seeing the border service officers looking at the items on the list to determine whether the surtaxes need to be applied," she said. "Grocery shoppers are saying, 'Hey, we’re getting pulled over more, we’re being charged these taxes.'"

And what some call this "thickening" of the border stymies not just shoppers but other travelers as well.

"It’s been awful for people going both ways — just the delays, the extra questions, the scrutiny," Tannous said. "My phone blows up every morning. Between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., I get at least two more requests from people going either into the U.S. or into Canada who used to go without issue and now are having problems. So in terms of the people movement, even though it's got nothing to do with the tariff and trade issue, people are feeling it."

So far, most over-the-road truckers crossing the border don't worry about tariffs because freight-forwarding companies such as Farrow typically put up bonds to cover duties that are calculated and paid after the fact. But that, too, could get worse if the trade war escalates.

The Ambassador Bridge is one of the busiest border crossings in North America.

Jessica J. Trevino, Detroit Free Press

Could trucks be inspected?

"It could get to a point where officers are doubting how a good has been classified and whether it should be classified as something else," Tannous said. "And that could trigger a de-vanning of commercial loads, going both ways in fact. That could cause a disruption."

Forcing an unloading and inspection of commercial truck loads at the border could do more than create massive traffic jams. By slowing the pace of commerce, it would also hurt the economies of both nations.

"If this trade war continues, if these tariffs stay in place, I think we could get to that level," Tannous said.

This in-your-face experience of a trade war is not how most Americans feel the effects of higher tariffs. For the vast majority, tariffs may translate into higher prices at the grocery store or car dealership, but those increases may be masked by seasonal shortages and competitive factors.

For farmers, the tariff dispute just adds another layer of complexity to the myriad challenges they already face. Take Travis Fahley, who grows corn, wheat and soybeans on a 2,500-acre family farm in Yale, Michigan, about 70 miles north of Detroit. Some of Fahley's output, especially his soybeans, wind up in China and other Asian nations after first being sold to and processed by a company in western Michigan, and so are subject to China's tariffs on U.S. goods.

Soybean prices have dropped sharply as the tariffs imposed by both nations have begun to bite and buyers are finding ways to avoid the higher prices. But Fahley said it’s difficult to discern the exact impact from tariffs at a time when agricultural prices have softened generally and farmers like himself have to deal with many other variables from weather to seed and fuel prices.

Asked how he would rank tariffs with all the other variables that farmers face — weather, crop prices, the cost of seed and fuel, and so much more — Fahley places concerns over trade “in the middle of the pack.”

“For us personally, it’s on our radar, we’re aware of it, we’re watching it, we’re monitoring it, but we understand that we have to let these things work themselves through,” he said.

But concerns over tariffs could rise over the winter and and into spring when he and other farmers map out what to plant. If prices for his soybeans collapse because Chinese customers are buying elsewhere, Fahley may plant fewer soybeans and more corn and wheat on his acreage.

“Farmers are being as sensitive and as frugal as they can,” Fahley said. “Everybody’s trying to get every penny and every dollar to keep the family businesses going.”

A boat sails under the Harbor Bridge at the Port of Corpus Christi.

Eddie Seal/Corpus Christi Caller Times

Always tariffs, but not 25 percent

Far to the south, farmer Bobby Nedbalek grows cotton and grain sorghum on his property in Sinton, Texas, near the busy port city of Corpus Christi. He said he has heard anecdotes about large shipments of Texas agriculture goods bound for China being diverted to other nations within hours of the tariffs taking effect.

“For a while there was a horrible emergency created over that situation,” Nedbalek said. “It was a reaction that hit us right between the eyes.”

“As farmers … we always have tariffs one way or another. But it was never 25 percent,” said Nedbalek, who sits on the board of the National Sorghum Producers. “We’re counting on negotiators to settle this as soon as possible. It has impacted the market and the movement commodities we harvest. We’re the first ones to feel the pressure if China isn’t buying what they’re contracted to.”

Corpus Christi is another of America's gateway cities, its port hosting more than 7,000 vessels each year. The vast majority of the port’s haul — 86 percent of it — is shipments of petroleum and crude oil.

Talk of tariffs being applied to liquefied natural gas heated up earlier this summer but those levies have not materialized. If they do, it could have an impact on the Corpus Christi area, which is home to more than a dozen industrial plants that are in various stages of development.

But for now, officials in the port city remain hopeful.

“While the current trade disputes between China and the U.S. are certainly creating short-term headwinds in consumer products, technology, agriculture and crude oil, we do not foresee any long-term structural impacts on trade with China,” said Sean Strawbridge, the port’s CEO. “Their economy is much more reliant on trade with the U.S. than ours, and their growing appetite for energy creates a natural market for American energy production as their consumer base grows.”

Clearly, though, these gateway cities will see more impacts if the trade dispute with China and other nations continues and deepens.

As Tannous said, the longer a trade war lingers, the more ordinary Americans will feel it, including people living far from gateway cities.

Contact John Gallagher: 313-222-5173 or gallagher@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @jgallagherfreep.

