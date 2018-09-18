LOS ANGELES -- This city will decide the fate of lucky rabbit's feet -- not to mention coats, handbags and ear muffs -- as it considers Tuesday whether to ban natural fur from sale in clothing.

If the Los Angeles City Council goes ahead with a ban, it could make the city the largest in the country to ban fur.

The motion would "prohibit the manufacture and sale of fur products, including apparel made in whole or in part of fur, or any fashion accessory." Besides mink stoles or fur-trimmed jackets, the ban would include handbags, shoes, hats, earmuffs, jewelry, and key chains.

The council was going to consider whether to exempt the ban when it involves religious groups.

Other cities, like the trendy enclave of West Hollywood, California, have also banned fur, but Los Angeles would be the largest.

Tuesday's vote will require the city attorney to draft the ordinance but it has to go back to council for a final vote.

