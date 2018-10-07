A red carton of french fries.

UPDATE: Find the National Mac & Cheese Day deals for July 14 below the Fry Day specials.

Your luck could change this Friday the 13th.

It's National French Fry Day and restaurants have free fries and deals worth taking a dip.

Fry-Day Friday also kicks off a trifecta of comfort food national food days. Saturday is Mac & Cheese Day and Sunday is a day to scream because it is National Ice Cream Day.

Look below for macaroni and cheese deals and find cut-rate ice cream deals here.

French Fry Day deals

Offers and participation can vary by location. To be on the safe side, contact your closest location.

Applebee’s: For a limited time, all-you-can-eat "Riblets & Tenders," including unlimited amounts of fries, are $12.99.

Bite Squad: With orders of $20 or more Friday, the food delivery service is giving away free fries with code FRYDAY.

BurgerFi: Get a free order of regular hand-cut fries with any purchase Friday when you mention the offer when placing an order at the counter.

Burger King: With a coupon in the restaurant's app, get two small orders of fries and two Original Chicken Sandwiches for $4.99.

Burger21: Not a deal, but participating locations have Buffalo Ranch Fries only on Friday.

Carl’s Jr.: Get a coupon for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any Six Dollar Burger for joining the chain's email list.

Checkers: Get a coupon for a free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for emails at www.checkers.com/deals. Looking for a sweet fry? The chain also has funnel cake fries.

Del Taco: Get a $1 off Loaded Fries Friday through July 20 at participating locations nationwide with a coupon available at www.deltaco.com/fryyay.

Dunkin' Donuts: For a limited time, Donut Fries are $2 at participating restaurants nationwide. Also, the first 100 guests at 25 participating restaurants across five markets – Greater Boston, Greater Chicago, Greater Los Angeles, New York City and Tennessee – will receive a free order of Donut Fries from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Farmer Boys: Get a free order of fries with any burger purchase Friday at participating locations when you mention the Fry Day deal when ordering. Kid’s burgers are excluded. Members of the VIF rewards program who scan their receipt Friday will get another order of free fries loaded to their accounts.

Hardee's: Get a coupon for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any "One-third pound Thickburger" for joining the chain's email list.

Hot Dog on a Stick: Get a free, small order of Jalapeno Fries with purchase of any Spicy Batter Stick Item Friday.

IHOP: The chain's new Ultimate Steakburgers come with unlimited fries.

Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks: The West Coast chain’s new French Onion Burger is served with endless fries and available now through Sept. 2. Also for National French Fry Day, enter an Instagram contest for a chance to win free burgers and fries for a year.

McDonald’s: With a coupon on the fast-food chain’s app and a $1 or more purchase, get a free medium fries Friday.

Mooyah: Download the chain's rewards app and get free personal fries.

Ore-Ida Fries: Get a free bag of the frozen potato brand’s Golden Crinkles at participating retailers with a rebate offer from the Ibotta smartphone app while supplies last. The cashback offer expires Monday.

Penn Station East Coast Subs: With any sandwich purchase Friday, get a free small order of fresh-cut fries. All locations are participating.

PT’s Taverns: Regular orders of fries are $1 at all locations Friday.

Rally's: Get a coupon for a free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for emails at www.rallys.com/deals.

Red Robin: This is an everyday deal. Buy any signature burger and get free Bottomless Steak Fries. The chain also has new Bottomless Hop-Salt Fries.

National French Fry Day ain't the whole shabang.

Set your sights on these Loaded BBQ Fries.

Sonny’s BBQ: Get classic crinkle-cut French fries for 50 cents Friday. Limit one per guest and dine-in only. Through July 22, the chain has Create-Your-Own Fry specials with pulled pork or pulled chicken for $7.99 and chopped brisket for $8.99.

Taco Bell: Just in time for National French Fry Day, Nacho Fries return Thursday for a limited time. The fries with Mexican seasoning that come with a side of nacho cheese dipping sauce are $1.29 for a la carte, $2.49 for Supreme and $3.49 for Bell Grande.

Wayback Burgers: Get free bottomless fries with the purchase of a burger or sandwich Friday at participating locations. This month, there’s also half-price milkshakes daily from 2 to 4 p.m. Limit one per order, per day.

Wendy’s: This deal requires you to buy the fries. For a limited time when you buy a small fry and drink, get a free four-piece chicken tenders with an offer on the Wendy’s app.

Wienerschnitzel: Through July 31, get $1 off chili cheese fries or a chili dog and small fries for $1.99 with coupons at www.wienerschnitzel.com/specials.

Wingstop: Join the chain's email club and get a free order of fries.

Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar: On Friday, VIP Club members get one free order of hand-cut fries per table with a food purchase Friday.

Mac & Cheese Day deals

Saturday is Mac & Cheese Day and here are a few of the best deals:

Annie's: Hurry and sign up for a free box of Annie's "new, yummier than ever Classic Mac & Cheese" at www.annies.com/national-mac-and-cheese-day Saturday. While supplies last.

Cicis Pizza: On Saturday, all locations will feature the restaurant’s classic Mac & Cheese pizza on the buffet for one day only. At participating locations Saturday, kids eat free with purchase of an adult buffet and drink with a coupon.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: The bagel chain has a Mac & Cheese Bagel and members of the Shmear Society get the limited-edition bagel for free Saturday with any purchase. New members of the rewards program have to sign up by Friday to get the offer at www.shmearsociety.com.

Noodles & Company: All NoodlesREWARDS members get a free small bowl of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with the purchase of a regular entrée Saturday, To get this deal, you need to sign up by Friday. Sign up at www.noodles.com/rewards.

Bob Evans: Saturday through Monday, go to Facebook.com/FarmFreshIdeas to enter for a chance to win free Bob Evans' Macaroni and Cheese for a year.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com.

