Just like some trips, 2018 has been a wild ride.

As the year comes to a close, we're looking back at all the wacky travel stories that took place, from emotional support animals to poop on airlines and more.

Here are the five craziest travel stories of 2018:

Emotional support squirrel

In October, police escorted a woman off a plane after she brought an unexpected furry friend on a Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando to Cleveland – a squirrel.

The woman informed Frontier Airlines she was taking an "emotional support animal" on the flight from Florida when she made her reservation, according to the Associated Press. However, she did not say the animal was a squirrel. The airline said they called Orlando police after they asked the woman to leave the plane with the animal and she refused.

The incident delayed the flight by approximately two hours, according to the AP.

The traveler, Cindy Torok, spoke out against the airline in an interview with FOX 8 News, saying she would be contacting her attorney after she was forced to leave the plane with her 11-week-old squirrel, Daisy.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"They said, 'Either you walk off the plane or I'm going to arrest you for trespassing, and we will take that squirrel,'" Torok said. "I said, 'You're not taking my squirrel. Sorry, you're not. I refuse. You will not take my baby from me.'"

Dog poop on flight

Delta has apologized after a Michigan man sat in feces left behind by a service dog.

Bay City resident Matthew Meehan had already sat down on his flight from Atlanta to Miami on Nov. 1 when he realized that feces was all over his seat and the surrounding floor, he told news outlets.

"I was literally in it," he said.

Meehan said he asked flight attendants for help cleaning up, but they only provided two paper towels and a small bottle of Bombay Sapphire gin.

Meehan was offered a full refund and additional compensation.

"The safety and health of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we are conducting a full investigation while following up with the right teams to prevent this from happening again," Delta said in a statement.

Bird smuggler

A passenger flying into John F. Kennedy International Airport in December was caught trying to smuggle live animals.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said an agriculture specialist discovered 70 live birds in the bag of a traveler who had just touched down in New York from Georgetown, Guyana, in South America.

The dozens of finches were hidden inside green and orange hair rollers in a black duffel bag, the law enforcement agency said in a statement Wednesday.

The birds were confiscated from the unidentified passenger, quarantined and transferred to the Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services.

Peacock problem

In January, United Airlines did not allow a passenger to bring her "support" peacock on a flight with her.

The woman said she bought an extra ticket for the peacock but it was not allowed on the plane. Andrea Hiller, a spokeswoman for United, said the customer was told three times before she came to the airport that the peacock would not be able to take flight with her.

"This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size," Hiller said in a statement sent to NorthJersey.com.

The peacock was halted in the lobby, Hiller said.

Flight attendant breastfeeds passenger's baby

Philippine Airlines flight attendant Patrisha Organo was praised for breastfeeding a passenger's baby after the mother ran out of formula during a flight in November.

In a viral Facebook post, Organo, 24, says she offered to help out the mother after she heard the hungry baby crying.

"After take off, I heard an infant’s cry, a cry that will make you want to do anything to help. I approached the mother and asked if everything’s okay," she wrote. "I tried to tell her to feed her hungry child. Teary-eyed, she told me that she ran out of formula milk."

Her post, which includes a photo of herself holding the baby, has over 145,000 likes, over 6,000 comments and has been shared nearly 30,000 times.

More wacky travel stories from this year:

Southwest wouldn't let a pet fish fly so Denver airport workers are babysitting it

Venomous snake reportedly found in passenger's carry-on bag at Indian airport

Rome airport thief swipes $9,000 from fellow passenger's tray at airport security

Human heart with 'no intended recipient' found on Southwest flight, causing plane to divert

Contributing: Marina Pitofsky, Fiona Kelliher, Cydney Henderson, Joshua Jongsma

More: The 13 biggest air travel complaints of 2018, from flight delays to discrimination and more