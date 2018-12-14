WASHINGTON - It's been two decades since Greg Clugston started writing his annual poems capturing each year in the White House.

Since Bill Clinton was president, Clugston's poems have detailed both the politics and headlines in the nation's capital — all to the rhythm of 'Twas The Night Before Christmas.

This year was no different with Clugston, a White House correspondent for Salem Radio Network, capturing everything from the ongoing special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling and the separation of migrant families at the border to the Oval Office meeting with rapper Kanye West and summits with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Here's Clugston's 20th poem capturing 2018: