NORFOLK, Va. – A freight truck went over a Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel safety wall and into the water Friday, authorities said, stopping all southbound traffic for a time.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a truck without a trailer went over the wall of the bridge on the southbound side at Mile Marker 12, WVEC-TV reported. A Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel official said a van and a tractor-trailer were involved in a crash. .

No further information on the crash was available Friday night.

The 17.6 mile bridge and tunnel combination connects Virginia's Eastern Shore with the state's coastal mainland.

The bridge sustained heavy guardrail and curb damage Friday. Maintenance crews were responding to make emergency repairs.

The southbound lanes were closed Friday night following the crash. Bridge officials reported one lane had reopened to motorists by 8:39 p.m.

In February 2017, a tractor-trailer blew off the side of the bridge, killing the driver.

