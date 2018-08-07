Onlookers watch and cheer as ambulances deliver boys rescued from a cave in northern Thailand to a hospital in Chiang Rai after they were transported by helicopters on July 8, 2018 in Chiangrai, Thailand.

Four of the young Thai soccer players trapped in a partially flooded cave for more than two weeks were rescued Sunday, and authorities said the operation went better than planned.

The four boys were among 12 members of the Wild Boars team, ages 11-16, who ventured deep into the cave along with their 25-year-old coach on June 23.

“After 16 days of waiting, we get to see the faces of the Wild Boars,” Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osottanakorn said.

The world has been watching, and an international team of divers and support crews were assembled to aid the rescue.

"The U.S. is working very closely with the Government of Thailand to help get all of the children out of the cave and to safety," President Donald Trump tweeted. "Very brave and talented people!"

Four emerged from the cave Sunday

Narongsak said each boy was outfitted in a full scuba face mask and was escorted by two seasoned divers. Divers brought the first boy from the cave at around 5:40 p.m. local time, less than eight hours after the rescue operation started. The second boy came out 10 minutes later. Two hours later, two more boys were extracted 10 minutes apart.

The rescue was halted for the night

The rescue effort for the eight remaining boys and their coach will resume sometime Monday, Narongsak said. Divers will rest, leaders will evaluate the rescue thus far, and the cave will be prepped with oxygen and other materials required to bring the stranded boys out, he said. Nargonsak said rescuing all the boys could take days.

Conditions were not released

Narongsak did not talk about the health of the rescued boys, but he did say the extraction went better than expected. Ambulances and helicopters were brought in to shuttle the boys to a hospital 35 miles away. Plans called for the healthiest boys to be rescued first, and Narongsak has repeatedly said the overall health of the boys was good. An Australian doctor with cave diving experience examined the boys on Sunday and declared them fit for the operation.

How the boys became trapped

The boys and their coach hiked more than two miles into the cave after soccer practice on June 23. Heavy rains struck the area and parts of their path back to the cave entrance became swollen with floodwaters. A search led by Thai navy SEALs and joined by volunteer divers from around the world was fruitless until Monday, when a pair of British divers came up on the hungry but apparently healthy team.

Why the rescue began Sunday

Mild weather and a break in the rain had lowered the water to the lowest levels since the boys were found. That meant less of the narrow, winding tunnels that make up much of the cave complex were overwhelmed by water, so much of the route out could be walked, meaning less swimming and less time in scuba gear. Most of the boys don't swim. It was raining Sunday, but Narongsak was optimistic that the rescue could continue Monday.

