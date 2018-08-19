Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to the media during a campaign stop with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray at the Beyond Image Barber Salon, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Cincinnati.

MADISON - Former Vice President Joe Biden got behind Josh Kaul's bid to unseat Attorney General Brad Schimel on Thursday, saying the former federal prosecutor "will fight for working families."

"Josh will take on the opioid epidemic, he’s spoken out about the need to eliminate Wisconsin's backlog of untested rape kits, and he will stand up for access to affordable health insurance coverage. Josh will get results and bring real and lasting change to Wisconsin," Biden said in a statement.

Biden's endorsement came two days into the general election race during which Kaul is challenging Schimel's bid for a second four-year term as attorney general.

Kaul, a former federal prosecutor in Baltimore and a Demcorat, heads into the final stretch of the race raising nearly as much as Republican incumbent Schimel.

Overall, the Schimel has raised $716,211 since January — $15,000 more than Kaul.

Schimel has a financial edge as the two gear up for the final three months of the race, with $1 million in cash on hand. Kaul has $749,154 in cash.

Kaul has said he joined the race because Schimel had become too focused on challenging actions of former President Barack Obama and hadn't done enough to protect the environment or consumers.

In response to Biden's endorsement of Kaul, Schimel campaign adviser Brian Fraley called Kaul a "partisan activist with deep roots in the national Democratic political machine."

"So it is no surprise that national activists are rallying to his cause. Meanwhile back here at home, 63 Sheriffs, including 12 Democrats have endorsed Brad Schimel," Fraley said. "Because of his success fighting opioid abuse, human trafficking, elder abuse, meth and so much more, Brad Schimel is Law Enforcement's choice. Josh Kaul is Joe Biden's choice. We're ok with that contrast."

