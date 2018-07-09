obama eulogy for mccain

WASHINGTON – Former President Barack Obama will preview his midterm campaign message with a speech Friday morning in his home state, at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“He will echo his call to reject the rising strain of authoritarian politics and policies," said Katie Hill, Obama's communications director. "And he will preview arguments he’ll make this fall, specifically that Americans must not fall victim to our own apathy by refusing to do the most fundamental thing demanded of us as citizens: vote."

Obama delivered a series of speeches in the final year of his presidency warning of threats to the strength of democracy. Hill said he will expand on the theme that "America is at its best when our democracy is inclusive and our citizens are engaged."

The speech comes ahead of his first midterm campaign events, beginning Saturday in the political battleground of Orange County, Calif., where he will campaign for several Democratic House candidates.

“Democrats need all hands on deck to take back the House, and we could not be more honored to have President Barack Obama’s inspirational voice and unifying message on the campaign trail, with his first stop in Southern California," Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said in a statement.

Obama will head to Cleveland on Sept. 13 to campaign for Ohio Democratic gubernatorial nominee Richard Cordray. He will also campaign this month in Illinois and Pennsylvania, and will headline a fundraiser for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee in New York City.

Last month, Obama released a first round of endorsements – 81 candidates up and down the ballot – and there will be a second round of endorsements and additional campaign activity in advance of the midterms, according to his office.

Hill said Obama hopes to use his standing across the country to help elect Democrats up and down the ballot.

“He will make a pointed case in his speech on Friday, and on the trail this fall, that this moment in our country is too perilous for Democratic voters to sit out," she said.

Obama’s planned re-emergence comes as both parties are girding for a November election widely seen as a referendum on President Donald Trump. The outcome will decide control of Congress and three dozen gubernatorial contests.

Analysts say Obama's post-presidential star status among Democrats will help drive turnout among African-American, Latino and young voters in key suburban House districts and cities. They also said he is better positioned than almost anyone else in the party to raise huge amounts of campaign cash.

Obama left office with a 57 percent approval rating, and like most presidents, his standing has only improved since departing the West Wing. More than six in 10 respondents to a Gallup poll released in February said they approved of the way Obama handled the job.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, a co-chair of the group When We All Vote, is also getting involved. She is urging Americans to participate in a week of action, Sept. 22 through 29, to get people registered to vote.

"My father taught me that voting is a sacred responsibility, one that none of us can take for granted," she tweeted last month. "And #WhenWeAllVote, we can make our voices heard."

My father taught me that voting is a sacred responsibility, one that none of us can take for granted. And #WhenWeAllVote, we can make our voices heard.



Join me and @WhenWeAllVote for a Week of Action this September to get fired up for Election Day: https://t.co/C4obhrE6mP pic.twitter.com/94Rr7DOKYw — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 22, 2018

Contributing: John Fritze

