A former Baylor University fraternity president accused of rape who will serve no jail time has been banned from the University of Texas at Dallas' campus and graduation activities.

Jacob Anderson, 24, accepted a deal to plead no contest to a charge of unlawful restraint earlier this week. According to an arrest warrant, Anderson led a 19-year-old woman behind a house in 2016 where he repeatedly sexually assaulted her until she blacked out. Anderson was president of Baylor University's Phi Delta Theta fraternity at the time.

After the incident, he was expelled from Baylor and went on to attend University of Texas at Dallas, who now says it was unaware of Anderson's legal history before admitting him.

Wednesday evening, UT Dallas President Richard Benson said Anderson is banned from campus as a student or guest in a statement posted to Twitter. He will also not be allowed to participate in commencement activities or be granted admission to UT Dallas graduate school. He will still receive a degree.

The message comes after students at the university started a petition to remove Anderson from campus. More than 26,000 people signed the petition, which says "students at UT Dallas have a right to feel safe on their campus."

Benson acknowledged the response in his statement, saying "I am grateful to the UT Dallas students, faculty and other community members who have shared their concerns, disappointment and outrage over this student's presence on our campus."

Anderson's accuser filed a civil suit against Anderson, five of his Phi Delta Theta fraternity brothers, the fraternity and the woman who owns the house where the incident is said to have occurred. He will not be required to go to jail or register as a sex offender, according to the terms Judge Ralph Strother of McLennan County's19th District Court approved Monday.

Anderson will receive three years probation, be levied a $400 fine and have to attend counseling.

Contributing: Jim Hice, Lea, Patrick Mueller, Lea Wilson and Jasmin Caldwell of KCEN-TV, Waco-Temple-College Station, Texas.