PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — The former bassist for 3 Doors Down is facing another drug charge.

Local media say the Jackson County Sheriff's Department arrested Todd Harrell on Friday on a charge of introducing narcotics into a correctional facility.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says the drugs were found during a screening of the incoming mail to the jail.

Harrell was arrested in June on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies responding to an alarm at his home in Jackson County found some marijuana and guns.

If convicted of the new charge, he could face up to seven years behind bars.

The band, which has had hits including "Kryptonite," ''When I'm Gone" and "I'm Here Without You," suspended Harrell after a second-offense DUI in 2012.

More: 3 Doors Down not shying from Trump inauguration

More: Founding guitarist of 3 Doors Down Matt Roberts dies

Day in celebrities
01 / 08
Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley and Steuart Smith of the Eagles perform during SiriusXM presents the Eagles in their first ever concert at the Grand Ole Opry House on Oct/ 29, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.
02 / 08
Vince Gill performs with the Eagles at the Grand Ole Opry House.
03 / 08
Louisa Krause (L) and Carmen Ejogo attend the Build Series to discuss the show 'The Girlfriend Experience' on Oct. 30, 2017 in New York.
04 / 08
Kelis performs on the Flog Stage during day 2 of the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on Oct. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
05 / 08
Lil Yachty performs during the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
06 / 08
Tori Spelling (L) and Son Beau Dean McDermott (R) attend the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's 28th Annual "A Time For Heroes" Family Festival at Smashbox Studios on October 29, 2017 in Culver City, Calif.
07 / 08
Kelly Rowland (L) and Jhene Aiko attend Ciroc Kicks Off Halloween with Lenny S. & Kelly Rowland's Costume Couture at Poppy on Oct. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
08 / 08
(L-R) Grace Miguel, Usher, Tyler Perry and Angie Biyonce attend Lenny S. & Kelly Rowland's Costume Couture event.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com