Ford Mustang: 54 years of the iconic muscle car
Joe Hinrichs, President of the Americas for Ford Motor Company and along with employees, are in front of the first 2015 Ford Mustang GT production car on the assembly line the Ford Flat Rock assembly plant in Flat Rock on Thursday, August 28, 2014.
With 444 horsepower, the 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 is a street-legal race car.
The 1968 Ford Mustang GT made famous by the Warner Bros. cult film "Bullitt" will be displayed through April 23, 2018 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Lee Iacocca and Don Frey are pictured with an early Mustang.
This is the Ford Mustang II, expected to go into production next year as the Ford Thunderbolt, seen 1963.
Ford Mustang Serial Number 1 with Original Owner, Captain Stanley Tucker, 1966.
Gail Wise, of Park Ridge, Il., owner of the first Mustang sold by Ford, background, is interviewed at the unveiling of the automaker's new 2015 Ford Mustang in Dearborn in December 2013. Wise bought her car on April 15, 1964, two days before the official sales launch from Johnson Ford in Chicago for $3447.50.
Captain Stanley Tucker with the 1 millionth Ford Mustang along with Gene Bordinat, Lee Iacocca and Donald Frey.
From left, William Clay Ford, Philip Caldwell and Henry Ford II sign the hood of a yellow Ford Mustang on Dec. 14, 1978 on the line at Dearborn assembly in Dearborn. It was the 150-millionth vehicle to be built on the company's worldwide car, truck and tractor assembly lines.
Flat Rock Assembly Plant with the ruby red 2014 Mustang convertible that was the one-millionth Ford Mustang built at the Flat Rock assembly after an event marking the milestone in April 2013.
Ford Chairman and CEO Bill Ford drives the 300 millionth vehicle, a crimson red 2004 Ford Mustang GT convertible, off the line during a celebration at the Ford Rouge Center November 18, 2003 in Dearborn. Ford began selling cars in 1903.
The Ford Mustang caused a sensation when it debuted at the 1964 World's Fair in New York.
Donald Frey, Lee Iacocca and Henry Ford II at the New York World's Fair on the first anniversary of the Mustang on April 15, 1965.
Henry Ford II's personal Mustang was a hand-built prototype loaded with special features. It was on display at a classic car show at the Ford headquarters in Dearborn in August 2013.
At the Ford plant, Sweden's royal family, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Henry Ford II, watches as a new Mustang comes down the assembly line.
In May 2003, Detroit Free Press auto critic Mark Phelan takes the wheel of the first convertible Mustang ever produced by the Ford Motor Company in 1965. At his side is The Henry Ford conservator Malcolm Collum who directed the restoration of the car that has had only one other owner over the years. The car has been kept in original condition.
In May 2003, this stamped metal plate inside the driver's side door shows that this car is the first Mustang ever produced by the Ford Motor company in 1965.
The Wimbledon white 1965 Ford Mustang convertible with the serial number 001 on display at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn in November 2014.
The Wimbledon white 1965 Ford Mustang convertible with the serial number 001 on display at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn in November 2014.
The Wimbledon white 1965 Ford Mustang convertible with the serial number 001 on display at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn in November 2014.
The Wimbledon white 1965 Ford Mustang convertible with the serial number 001 on display at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn in November 2014.
The Wimbledon white 1965 Ford Mustang convertible with the serial number 001 on display at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn in November 2014.
Steve McQueen, starring in the title role of "Bullitt," steps out of his car after a 140-mile-an-hour pursuit through the hilly streets of San Francisco. The Technicolor action drama was filmed entirely on location in the Bay City.
Ford Mustangs are for sale in a vending machine in Guangzhou, Guandong Province, China, April 2018. The Alibaba Group and Ford have unveiled a "No staff" car vending machine standing five-stories tall and contains 42 cars.
Sahar Hasan Nasif celebrates getting her dream car, a 2018 Ford Mustang GT convertible, from a Ford dealership in Saudi Arabia in July 2018. The women of the country got the right to drive and she received the car as a gift from Ford Motor Co.
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Walter Mondale, center, examines a Ford Mustang as he gets an explanation from Ford Japan President Konen Suzuki during his visit to the Zap Toyota/Ford outlet in Urayasu, east of Tokyo in February 1995. Mondale's visit to the dealership reflected the U.S. government and industries desire to increase the number of dealerships which deal American cars. The signboard at left carries the names of Ford vehicles in Japanese--Mustang, Mondeo and Taurus.
Ford Mustangs, in the bottom of the photo, and other imported cars are in a parking lot near a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong province on April 17, 2017.
More than a dozen new 2015 Ford Mustangs sit in the parking lot of Mel's Drive-in in West Hollywood, Calif., before they are picked up and taken for test rides by automotive critics.
President Bill Clinton sits in a "Playboy Pink" colored 1967 Ford Mustang owned by Bob and Rochelle McNeal (laughing, background) during a visit to Motor Speedway in Charlotte in April 1994.
President Barack Obama checks out a 2015 Ford Mustang while being given a tour by Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. and Ford Motor Company CEO Mark Fields at the Michigan assembly plant in Wayne in January 7, 2015.
A man quality checking a 1965 Mustang on a production line for Ford Motor Company
In April 1999, Thomas Vagnetti, a striper at the Dearborn assembly plant in Dearborn, works on a hood stripe on a 35th anniversary edition of the Mustang.
Ford employees watch as the last 2004 Ford Mustang GT is driven off the line at the Dearborn assembly plant in Dearborn in May 2004. The next Mustangs will start production at the Flat Rock assembly plant.
Assembly line robots weld the 2005 Ford Mustang at the AutoAlliance International plant in Flat Rock in September 2004.
The shell of a 2005 Ford Mustang on the assembly line with robotic arms at the AutoAlliance plant in Flat Rock in March 2004. The Mustangs will be built here instead of Dearborn assembly.
The dashboard of a 2005 Ford Mustang with measurement markings at the AutoAlliance plant in Flat Rock in March 2004.
The shell of a 2005 Ford Mustang at the AutoAlliance plant in Flat Rock as staff at the plant take measurements, getting ready to start producing the car in August 2004.
A 2015 Ford Mustang GT at the Ford Flat Rock assembly plant in Flat Rock in August 2014.
More than 1,500 workers marked the start of a new era at Flat Rock Assembly Plant in September 2012 with Ford adding new jobs in 2013 to produce the 2013 Ford Fusion. Previously known as AutoAlliance International, Flat Rock Assembly, which also produces the Mustang, is now under control of Ford.
Phil Spender, President of AutoAlliance International, smiles as he places Car & Driver magazine's "10Best" award on the hood of the first production 2005 Ford Mustang at AutoAlliance International February 14, 2005 in Flat Rock. The Ford Mustang was named one of Car & Driver magazine's "10Best" cars for 2005, and was called the "Best Muscle Car."
Ford Mustangs ready for shipment at the River Rouge plant in May 2003.
In June 1989, Michigan State Police trooper Jack O'Donnell with his Mustang LX Squad car, being used as a crackdown on speeders. The High powered Fort Mustang squad car is minus a rooftop flasher for better acceleration and avoidance of the giveaway "police car" look.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca, center, and two of his deputies look at Ford's newest concept car, the 2000 Bullitt Mustang GT, making its world debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in January 2000.
Bill Ford Jr., Chairman of Ford Motor Company, steps out of the 2005 Ford Mustang at the North American International Auto Show, Sunday, January 4, 2004 at Cobo Center In Detroit.
Over 500 kids, teachers and chaperones gather around 2015 Ford Mustang GT for a group picture during the Detroit Public School/PNC Bank Grow Up Great - NAIAS Education Day in Cobo Center in Detroit in January 2014.
The Ford Mustang by Giugiaro, a one-of-a-kind concept powered by Ford Racing Technologies, attracted a crowd in November 2006 at the 2007 Los Angeles Auto Show.
In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Mustang, Carroll Shelby waves after the opening ceremonies at the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, TN in April of 2004. Shelby drove in with NHRA star John Force in a Shelby 1968 Mustang GT 500 KR with a 428 Cobra Jet engine.
Mustangs on display at the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, TN in April 2004. Over 5,000 Mustangs came for the weekend celebration of the 40th anniversary of the legendary muscle car.
Densel Alvey of Paducah, KY cleans the glass of his son's Grabber Blue 1970 Boss 302. Alvey is one of over 100,000 people expected at the Mustang 40th Anniversary at the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, TN in April 2004.
The rim of a 2015 Ford Mustang, 2.3L Ecoboost turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and 6 speed manual shift which produces 310 hp.
The grill of the 2015 Mustang GT that has a six-speed manual transmission and 5.0L V8 that produces 435 hp.
The grill on a 1965 Ford Mustang at Showdown Muscle Cars in Clinton Township in 1999.
A 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302, a 1965 Shelby GT350, and a 2013 Shelby GT350 convertible wait their turn on the track during the 6th annual Shelby Bash at Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada.
The Ford Mustang Indy Pace cars--1964, 1979, 1994.
The Ford Mustang has been used in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2011.
Ford Mustangs, clockwise from the top, 1969, 1965, 1967, 1970 and 1965 at Showdown Muscle Cars in Clinton Township in August 1999.
Bob Seger's 1969 GT 350 Shelby Mustang is on display at the Rock Stars' Cars and Guitars exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum in September 2007.
Mark Raukar of Sylvan Lake drives his 1966 Mustang down Woodward Ave. while his daughter, Logan sits up top at the 2006 Woodward Dream Cruise in Birmingham, Friday, August 19, 2006.
At the 2006 Woodward Avenue Dream Cruise, a Mustang burns rubber rolling north on Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak. August 19, 2006.
Reg Trigg's 1968 modified Ford Mustang with a supercharged 521 cu. in. engine on Woodward Avenue on Friday, Aug. 14, 2009 on the eve of the Woodward Dream Cruise.
Two Ford Mustangs duel at Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge on Wednesday, August 12, 2015 at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac.
The engine of a Ford Mustang on display at the Mustang Alley on 9 Mile Road in Ferndale during the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
At a gas station on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville after 11 p.m. in August 2003, a crowd gathers to check out Robert Serra's 1982 Mustang hot rod that has a 400 horsepower engine. Serra was at the station to fill up his tank with high octane racing fuel.
A Ford Mustang leaning vertically marks then entrance to Mustang Alley Aug. 16, 2014 along East Nine Mile from Woodward in Ferndale during the Woodward Dream Cruise.
The "snake pit" full of Ford Mustang Cobras is seen on East Nine Mile on Aug. 16, 2014 along Mustang Alley in Ferndale during the Woodward Dream Cruise.
Bob Amsler of St. Clair Shores parked his 1967 lime gold Mustang along Harper in St. Clair Shores during the Kiwanis Harper Charity Cruise in August 2004. Amsler did much of the mechanical restoration himself to the car he bought in Texas.
Vito Campanaro(cq) of Windsor, Ontario, wipes down his 1969 Ford Mustang GT 500 convertible in the classic vehicle display lot at the Ford Motor Company's 100th Anniversary Celebration in June 2003 at the company's headquarters in Dearborn. According to Campanaro, the factory only produced only 494 of these four-speed cars and only 10 in this unique color, "gulfstream aqua." When asked about his cleaning job, Campanaro said, "I can handle the dirt. It's the rain that worries me."
In August 2001, Jennifer Clements of South Lyon paid $2,125 on ebay.com for this 1965 Ford Mustang, then spent 7 months restoring the car with her father Daniel Clements in preparation for the 2001 Woodward Avenue Dream Cruise.
The grill of a 1965 Ford Mustang.
The rear of a 1965 Ford Mustang
The rear of 1970 Ford Mustang Mach I.
The rear of a 1967 Ford Mustang.
The rear of a 1969 Ford Mustang.
The crew of MTV's Pimp my Ride upgrade a 2010 Ford Mustang GT at the Ford Mustang Garage during the 2009 North American International Auto Show, at Cobo Center in Detroit Monday, Jan 12, 2009. The crew simulated an exterior vehicle upgrade that will be available in Ford Dealerships in the spring.
50 two-person high school student teams representing the 50 states work on looking for and fixing problems in 2006 Ford Mustangs in June 2006 on the grounds of Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn. The Student Auto Skills competition gives out $6 million worth of scholarships and prizes.
Anthony Fraley of Yale checks the front lights as teammate Jeffrey Elder of Ft. Gratiot works the controls on a 2006 Ford Mustang. They were two of 50 two-person high school teams representing the 50 states in the Student Auto Skills competition at Ford world headquarters in June 2006.
For the 50th Anniversary of the Mustang in April 2014, Ford disassembled a Mustang and will put it on the elevator and re-assemble it on the 86th floor observation deck of the Empire State building in New York.
The crew loads one of the rear quarter sections of the 2015 Ford Mustang that will displayed on the Empire State Building observation deck, April 16-17, 2014 into the final elevator required to get the car to the 86th floor.
Bill Ford, Executive Chairman, Ford Motor Company and Anthony E. Malkin, Empire State Realty Trust Chairman, President and CEO, in a 2015 Ford Mustang convertible that has been assembled on the 86th floor observation deck of the Empire State Building in New York, April 16, 2014.
The 2015 Ford Mustang convertible is revealed at the top of the Empire State Building in New York, April 16, 2014. Fifty years ago, Ford debuted its Mustang at the 1964 World's Fair in New York City. To mark the occasion, the car company cut up one of its new cars into three pieces and reassembled it on the top of the Empire State building.
The 1964 Mustang. Ford division boss Lee Iacocca and product manager Donald Frey were the brains behind the car, which became one of the industry's best-known nameplates.
In June 2003 for the 100th anniversary of Ford Motor Company, a 1964 Ford Mustang owned by Vaughn Wyant, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada
1965 Ford Mustang convertible.
1968 Ford Mustang
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
In June 2003 for the 100th anniversary of Ford Motor Company, a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 owned by John Regan of Fenton.
1973 Ford Mustang.
1974 Ford Mustang
In June 2003 for the 100th anniversary of Ford Motor Company, a 1976 Ford Mustang Cobra II owned by Don Roberts, Dearborn.
1977 Ford Mustang
1978 Ford Mustang II King
In June 2003 for the 100th anniversary of Ford Motor Company, a 1979 Ford Mustang Hatchback owned by Jim and Rick Schmidt, Ocala, Fl
1980 Ford Mustang
1981 Ford Mustang
In June 2003 for the 100th anniversary of Ford Motor Company, a 1984 Mustang GT350 Convertible, 20th Anniversary, owned by Dennis Lark, Dearborn.
1988 Ford Mustang.
1990 Ford Mustang
1993 Ford Mustang
1994 Ford Mustang
A 1996 Ford Mustang GT
1997 Ford Mustang Convertible.
1999 Ford Mustang
1999 Ford Mustang
2003 Ford Mustang Mach 1.
Cochise, a police quarter horse, nuzzles up to a 2005 Ford Mustang at the Detroit Mounted Police stables in Rouge Park in October 2004.
2007 Ford Shelby GT500
2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2010 Ford Mustang
2010 Ford Mustang
2011 Ford Mustang
The 3.7-liter Ti-VCT V-6 found in the 2011 Ford Mustang makes 305 horsepower, in part thanks to a cold-air induction system and high-energy coil-on-plug ignition.
The 2015 Ford Mustang
Recaro bucket seats are in the 2015 Ford Mustang
The 2015 Ford Mustang has more dials and buttons on the console.
A 2018 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 with a new front end design is shown at the Ford exhibit during the 2017 North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit in January 2017.
2018 Ford Mustang GT with Performance Pack 2
2018 Ford Mustang GT with Performance Pack 2
The 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Mustang gets new tires, wheels, and aerodynamic tweaks for better handling
The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt goes airborne on the streets of San Francisco in 2018

When Samuel Crawford's grade-school teacher asked her students what they wanted to do when they grew up, his classmates said they wanted to be doctors, lawyers and accountants. Sam said he wanted to build Mustangs, and his classmates laughed. 

"The '64 Mustang had just come out," Crawford said. "All I could think about was that brand new pony car."

Of his 31 years at Ford's assembly plant in Flat Rock, Michigan, Crawford, has spent the last nine putting racing stripes on Mustangs. Today, he will join thousands of Ford workers celebrating production of the 10 millionth Mustang.

"I do what I said I wanted to do," he said. "I didn't know how they were built, but I knew I wanted to be a part of it. And I have worked on 4,000 or 5,000 Mustangs."

Sam Crawford, who works at Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant, has been striping Mustangs for nine years.
Ford Motor Company

The iconic vehicle has been America's best-selling sports car in the last half century and the world's top-selling sports car three years in a row.

Perhaps the vehicle's greatest endorsement: It will be the only car remaining in the Ford brand lineup after the automaker soon eliminates the rest of the brand's passenger cars, including the Taurus.

More than 60 Ford Mustang owners representing all model years will gather for a tribute at the plant on Wednesday, followed by flyovers from three WWII-era P-51 Mustang fighter planes.

"Mustang is the heart and soul of this company," said Jim Farley, Ford president of global markets. "I get the same thrill seeing a Mustang roll down a street in Detroit, London or Beijing that I felt when I bought my first car, a 1966 Mustang coupe that I drove across the country as a teenager."

The 10 millionth Ford Mustang is a high-tech, 460-horsepower 2019 Wimbledon White GT eight-cylinder, six-speed manual convertible equipped with driver assist technology and built in Flat Rock. The first serialized Mustang (VIN 001) produced in 1964 was the same color and model with a three-speed manual transmission and 164-horsepower V8.

Ford Mustang 013
Donald Frey, Lee Iacocca and Henry Ford II at the New York World's Fair first anniversary of the Mustang on April 15, 1965.
The Henry Ford

'It gives you goosebumps'

Tra Von Palmer, 42, a final area manager at Flat Rock, oversees overall trim and chassis assembly that involves carpet, instrument panels, airbags, tires, seats and fluid fills.

"Honestly, the sound of the engine when they start up the vehicle at the end of the line? It gives you goose bumps. Every time," Palmer said. "It's like a deep growl that settles down in a hum. It's not something you ever get used to."

Palmer owns a black 2000 convertible GT he helped build as an hourly worker.

"We have a sense of pride with this vehicle," said Palmer, a 24-year employee whose father started with Ford as an hourly worker, too.

During its 54-year production history, Mustang has been built in San Jose, California, Metuchen, New Jersey, and the original production facility in Dearborn, Michigan. All Mustangs are built in Flat Rock now.

Ford Mustang 116
A 2018 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 with a new front end design is shown at the Ford exhibit during the 2017 North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit in January 2017.
Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press

Mustang is the nation's best-selling sports car, based on Ford's analysis of 1966-2018 total new vehicle cumulative registrations for all sports car segments supplied by IHS Markit.

Chevrolet built more than 1.6 million Corvettes and more than 5.5 million Camaros, which didn't see production between 2003 and 2009.

The most of any car model sold, is the Toyota Corolla, at 44 million in 52 years, said Curtis D. McAllister, a Toyota spokesman.

"Many vehicles have hit the 10 million mark over the years, but they tend to be either practical family cars — like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Accord — or long-running, utilitarian haulers — like the Ford F-150," said Matt Anderson, curator of transportation at The Henry Ford museum. "Mustang is a fun car — something owners tend to purchase as a second — or maybe third — vehicle rather than a one-and-only daily driver. That makes Mustang’s 10 million milestone all the more impressive."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com