Salamander Resort and Spa in Middleburg, Virgnia, is one of the 58 most luxurious hotels in the world, according to Forbes Travel Guide.

Forbes Travel Guide has for the first time created a verified list of the world’s most luxurious hotels.

The guide named 58 hotels to the list. It also chose the 30 most luxurious spas.

The lists were decided on by Forbes’s inspectors who stayed at the properties incognito. They used more than 900 different standards to judge them. The guide uses the same standards to name its annual four- and five-star properties.

“In a time when so many properties claim to be luxurious, the word has become ubiquitous,” says Amada Frasier, Forbes Travel Guide’s executive vice president of standards and ratings. “Forbes Travel Guide’s Verified Lists give guests an objective, data-driven source for making informed sources.”

It includes 52 five=star hotels and six four-star hotels. They span 17 countries. The USA has the most hotels with 25. China has eight hotels. Indonesia, Italy and Mexico have three each.

The top destinations are Macau with four hotels and Las Vegas, New York, and Bali with three hotels each. Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, and Manila have two hotels each.

