Cruise ship tours: Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Miracle The Carnival Miracle, built in 2004, is the fourth in Carnival Cruise Line’s four-member Spirit Class platform, which also includes the Carnival Spirit and Carnival Pride (both 2001) and Carnival Legend (2002). The Carnival Miracle was built by the Kvaerner Masa Shipyard (hull number 503) at Helsinki, Finland. Originally founded as Wartsila, and recently called Aker Finnyards, it is now operating as STX Finland. Sailing year-round on cruises to Mexico and Hawaii, Carnival Miracle is based in Long Beach, California, home to the historic former Cunard Line ocean liner Queen Mary. The Spirit Class ships are immediately distinguished by the glass-framed bases of their trademark winged Carnival funnels. The 88,500-gt, 2,124-guest Carnival MIracle measures 963-by-106-feet and is powered by six diesel engines that drive two Azipods at a service speed of 22 knots. After a major refit in 2015 at the BAE Systems Drydock in San Francisco, the Carnival Miracle now boasts many of Carnival’s newly implemented 2.0 venues like the Alchemy Bar, Redfrog Pub and Skybox sports bar. The Carnival Miracle has twelve passenger decks, beginning at the top with an observation platform at the base of the ship’s funnel on Sky Deck (12). Deck 12 overlooks the midships Sports Deck (11) sunning area. The forward portion of Deck 11 is sheltered from high winds by glass panels . Forward Deck 11 features a jogging track (15.2 laps equals a mile), a basketball court and a nine hole putting course. From forward Deck 11, there is an excellent view of the Sirens and Ulysses pool areas. On midships Deck 11, there is a wide, open deck space. The aft portion of Deck 11 has a children’s wading pool and outdoor play area. At the aft end of Deck 11, there is the 72-foot, double-loop Twister water slide. Sun Deck (10) begins with a glassed in observation platform that continues aft with sunning platforms that overlook the midships pools. The aft portion of Deck 10 is lined in teak wood. Lido Deck (9) begins with an open observation platform overlooking the bow. There is an impressive aft-facing view from the open wings atop the bridge on Deck 9. The open-air Sirens Pool area features a large Jacuzzi, fresh water showers and a bronze sculpture depicting the mermaid-like Sirens from Greek mythology. Al fresco seating from the buffet dining venue Horatio’s occupies the sheltered portions of Deck 9 on either side of the Sirens and Ulysses Pool areas. The Odyssey Bar is situated between the Sirens and Ulysses Pool areas on Deck 9. The Ulysses Pool area is aft of the Sirens Pool on Deck 9 and in inclement weather can be covered with a retractable metal and glass roof. The adults-only (21 and over) Serenity area is at the aft end of Deck 9 and features a sheltered bar and lounging area. Serenity has its own pool and Jacuzzi as well as cushioned deck chairs, hammocks for two and cabanas. On Atlantic Deck (3) a wonderful teak-lined promenade stretches aft on either side to encircle the stern. When combined with the Gatsby’s Garden interior promenade, it encircles the entire deck. Located underneath the glass dome at the base of the funnel, Nick and Nora’s is the dramatically situated, 156-seat reservations-required, extra tariff ($35 per person) steakhouse aboard the Carnival Miracle. Black and white images of New York form the backdrop in Nick and Nora’s, which is perched atop the ten deck tall Metropolis Atrium. Table settings in Nick and Nora’s include Frette linens, Versace chargers, Riedel stemware and silver plate cutlery. In addition to a wide selection of steaks, lamb, lobster, a daily fish and chicken entrées, popular Nick and Nora’s courses include a caesar salad that is prepared tableside. The desserts in Nick and Nora’s run the spectrum from tiramisu and creme brulée to homemade ice creams and this delectable caramelized apple. There is a truly vertiginous view from the glass staircase that is cantilevered over the Metropolis Atrium linking the lower level of Nick and Nora’s to Horatio’s buffet dining venue. An excellent gym is located on forward Decks 10 and 9, with cardio equipment on its lowest level and terraces of exercise equipment that surround and overlook a Jacuzzi. Aft on the port side of the gym on Deck 10, there is an aerobics room that is also used for spinning classes. Carnival Miracle’s O2 Teen Center (ages 15 to 17) is on the starboard side of Deck 10. The Spa Carnival can be accessed from the forward Deck 9 stairtower lobby on the port side. There is a relaxation room at the forward end of the Spa Carnival on Deck 9. Numerous treatment rooms in the Spa Carnival offer up everything from massages and skin therapies to teeth whitening. There are separate men’s (shown) and women’s changing areas in the Spa Carnival. Each changing area in the Spa Carnival has its own Steam Room. In addition to a Steam Room, each changing area in the Spa Carnival has a Sauna. The Venus Salon is on the starboard side of Deck 9, directly across from the Spa Carnival. Horatio’s Restaurant is the Carnival Miracle’s 458-seat casual buffet dining venue on Deck 9. With a decorative nod to Horatio Hornblower, it features models of British Man-O-Wars, busts of Hornblower and the Union Jack flag. Horatio’s has food stations that include Taste of Nations (changes daily from French to Italian, American, etc.), a salad bar, Asian, a New York-style deli, a grill and a Pizzeria that makes genuine Neapolitan-style pizza. On forward Upper Deck (5), there is the Camp Carnival, which has activities for kids aged 2 - 5, 6 - 8, and 9 - 11. On forward Main Deck (4), there is the Wizard’s video arcade. Circle C, which offers facilities and activities for 11 - 15-year-olds, is next to the Wizard’s video arcade. The triple deck Phantom Show Lounge is located on forward Decks 4, 3 and 2. The Carnival Miracle’s largest entertainment venue, it seats 1,167 guests. In addition to Carnival 2.0‘s Hasbro- and Dr. Seuss-sponsored game shows and programming, the Phantom Show Room is the setting for Carnival’s lavish production shows. Gatsby’s Garden is an interior promenade that encircles the Atlantic Deck (3) level of the Phantom Show Room with seating for 52. The Ravens Library and Internet Cafe on port Deck 3 seats 23. Adjacent to the Library, Chapel and Sam’s Piano Bar, the glitzy Fountain Stairs on Deck 3 lead down to another plaza on Deck 2. The Carnival Miracle has a dedicated wedding chapel with seating for up to 30 guests on Deck 3. Inspired by the movie “Casablanca”, the 106-seat Sam’s Piano Bar on Deck 3 has colonial Moroccan decor created by longstanding former Carnival architect Joseph Farcus. Kane’s Way is an enclosed promenade area surrounding the upper level of the Fountain Stairs that seats 53 guests. Added in 2015, Cherry On Top is a candy and flower shop that is located at the forward end of the Deck 3 Yellow Brick Road shopping gallery. The Yellow Brick Road winds its way through several shops on Deck 3 that sell everything from jewelry to souvenirs and sundries. On Deck 3, a balcony runs along either side of the massive Metropolis Atrium. Pixels photo galleries are located on the port and starboard Deck 3 balconies of the Metropolis Atrium. The Gotham Lounge is aft of the Metropolis Atrium on starboard Deck 3, accommodating up to 66 guests. Adjacent to the Gotham Lounge on aft Deck 3, the City Room is a 100-seat conference room that is often used for the ship’s art auctions. Located at the aft end of Decks 3 and 2, the 1,250-seat Bacchus Dining Room is the Carnival Miracle’s main dining venue. The upper level is reserved for “Your Time” dining, where guests can dine when and where they like between 5:45 and 9:30 p.m. Table settings in the Bacchus Dining room include colorful Euro by Vortex brand chargers. Food and service in the Bacchus Dining Room is consistently of a high standard and there is a variety of international cuisine, including a spicy Indian vegetarian meal that changes nightly. Located on forward/port Promenade Deck (2), Carnival’s signature Redfrog Pub was added to the Carnival Miracle in April of 2015. The Caribbean-inspired bar accommodates 135 guests and serves rums and beers. Directly across from the Redfrog Pub on the starboard side of Deck 2, the Joker Card Room seats 20. The Fountainhead Cafe on Deck 2 is the go-to place for a la carte specialty coffees, shakes and cakes. Next to the Fountainhead Cafe on Deck 2, the Fountain Stairs descend from a suite of Deck 3 public areas. The Fun Hub is adjacent to the Fountainhead Cafe on Deck 2 and is a favorite spot for quizzes, games and even a live pianist at varying times of the day. The Sky Box is a brand new, 67-seat sports bar on Deck 2 that was added in April of 2015. The Carnival Miracle's vast Mr. Lucky's Casino is located on midships Deck 2, accommodating up to 278 guests. The casino has its own bar and a stage for live music. The Shore Excursions Desk is in the port/forward corner of the Metropolis Atrium. The Metropolis Atrium is a soaring space that spans ten decks upward from the Metropolis Bar at its base. Directly aft of the Metroplis Atrium on the starboard side of Deck 2, the Alchemy Bar, which serves up cocktails made with fresh herbs and other exotic ingredients, is another Carnival signature venue that was added in April of 2015. Frankenstein’s Lab is a double-deck night club on aft Deck 2 that features an oversized “creature” and other Frankenstein motifs, including lightning bolt style lighting effects. Offering two fixed dinner seatings, the lower level of the grape-infused Bacchus Dining Room is located on aft Deck 2. This over-the-top space was conceived by former Carnival architect Joseph Farcus. The Ariadne Room is an annex to the Bacchus Dining Room that seats 86-guests. Used for a number of functions, including the nightly Punchliners Comedy Club, the 348 seat Alice In Wonderland-inspired Mad Hatter’s Ball is located on forward Riviera Deck (1). The Carnival Miracle has five self-service launderettes. Carnival Miracle has twelve accommodation categories. At the top end of the spectrum are six 430-square-foot Penthouse Suites with separate bedrooms and sitting areas. Penthouse Suites have original artworks, a living room nook, bar area and even a dressing area with a walk-in closet. Penthouse Suite bathrooms have granite tilework, double sinks, a toilet and a bidet. Penthouse Suite bathrooms also feature deluxe Jacuzzi tubs. Penthouse Suite balconies are lined in teakwood and are large enough to accommodate two loungers, a small table and two chairs. Located at the stern of the ship, 340-square-foot Vista Suites can be combined with the neighboring balcony stateroom. This is the living room of a Vista Suite. Like the Penthouse Suites, they also feature a private dressing area and walk-in closet. This is the bedroom of a Vista Suite. Vista Suites have wrap-around balconies that overlook the ship’s wake. Ocean Suites are smaller than Penthouse and Vista Suites but have similar amenities, including granite tiled bathrooms with Jacuzzi tubs and walk-in closets. Ocean Suites also have large, teak-lined balconies. Premium Balcony staterooms are smaller than suites but larger than standard balcony cabins. Premium Balcony staterooms feature granite-tiled bathrooms with a shower. Premium Balcony staterooms have wide, teak-lined balconies. Standard Balcony staterooms measure 220-square-feet and have twin or king sized bed configurations. Bathrooms in Balcony, Oceanview and Interior cabins are well designed modular units with sink, toilet, shower and plenty of storage space. This is a balcony on an aft-facing standard Balcony stateroom. Handicap-accessible Balcony staterooms are larger than average and feature wider doors and modified fixtures. Handicap-accessible stateroom bathrooms have roll-in showers with unfolding seats. Handicap-accessible Balcony stateroom balconies have wide doors and ramps on the balcony door sills. Oceanview staterooms are similar to Balcony staterooms but have large picture windows instead of balconies. Interior staterooms generally measure 185-square-feet and come in several configurations, including this comfortable twin. This Interior stateroom accommodates three with an unfolding upper berth.

You'll soon be able to take a Carnival cruise out of San Francisco.

Carnival on Tuesday announced it would offer a series of sailings out of the city in 2020 – something it has never done in its 46-year history.

Kicking off March 19, 2020, the voyages will include four-night trips to Ensenada, Mexico, and five- and six-night trips to Ensenada, Catalina Island and San Diego.

The voyages also will include 10- and 11-night Alaska cruises that feature calls at Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Tracy Arm Fjord.

In addition, the line will offer a single 15-night Hawaii cruise out of San Francisco that features stops at four islands including Maui and Kauai.

The Mexico sailings will take place during the spring and summer of 2020. The Alaska cruises are scheduled for the summer of 2020. The Hawaii cruise will depart on April 16, 2020.

The sailings will take place on the 2,124-passenger Carnival Miracle.

Catering heavily to the drive-in market, Carnival is known for offering voyages from more "home ports" around the USA than any other line. On the West Coast, it already offers voyages from San Diego; Long Beach, California; Seattle; and Vancouver, B.C.

With the addition of San Francisco, Carnival will operate from 19 ports in North America.

