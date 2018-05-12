MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is recovering after being struck by a car at the scene of a prior crash along an Interstate. Moments before the trooper was tossed airborne, he pushed a man to safety.

The trooper, Mithil Patel, 31, was taken to a West Palm Beach hospital in critical condition after the incident Monday morning, said Lt. Alvaro Feola of the Florida Highway Patrol.

Patel was standing with Rony Bottex, a man who's car was involved in a previous crash that was blocking the right lane, along the side of Interstate 95 when another car spun out of control, striking Patel and tossing him into the air.

Bottex said he "would be gone" if Patel didn't push him out of the way before impact. He suffered only an injured knee.

Mithil Patel, a Florida Highway patrol who remains in critical condition after being struck by a car on I-95 on Monday morning.

Patel is now in good condition.

Contributing: Ashley May, USA TODAY and The Associated Press.

