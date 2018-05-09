FORT MYERS — Blue-green algae has plagued Southwest Florida waterways for the majority of the summer.

The cyanobacteria, which brings with it a top green sheen on the surface, is affecting fresh waterways and is a serious issue for the many canals of Cape Coral.

Ask Abraham Duarte, an Ocala resident who allegedly jumped into a Cape Coral canal Friday night to avoid arrest, but was overcome by the algae that has beset Southwest Florida waterways for the majority of the summer.

According to a news release, Cape Coral police attempted to pull over 22-year-old Duarte for speeding.

Duarte stopped his car after turning onto Beach Parkway East, fled on foot, and jumped into a canal.

Abraham Duarte was arrested after jumping into an algae-filled canal in Cape Coral on Friday evening.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

Police officers set up a perimeter, but Duarte "was overcome with the algae in the water after he swallowed some," the release states.

He swam back to shore and was pulled out by police officers.

A citizen allowed officers to hose down Duarte and remove the algae covering his body.

Seven vials of THC oil were found in the vehicle Duarte fled from, according to police.

Duarte requested to be taken to a local hospital due to the algae effects. Duarte could not be reached for comment on Monday afternoon.

Felony suspect flees from Cape Coral police, ends up in algae-infested canal.

Cape Coral Police Department

Blue-green algae can make people vomit if ingested and can cause skin irritation.

Duarte was subsequently cleared and taken to Lee County Jail where he was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and resisting an officer.

He was released Saturday afternoon on a $17,500 bond.

Watch the full unedited police video below. Some language may be offensive.

