United Airlines and JetBlue are waiving rebooking fees for New York City-area travelers as a storm brings a mix of windy, rainy and cloudy weather to the region right at the peak of Christmas travel.

The storm is affecting other airports along the East Coast, where sporadic delays have been reported from the Carolinas into New England. But it’s the delay-prone New York City-area airports where flyers are seeing the worst problems on Friday, the USA's single-busiest day for air travel during the Christmas and New Year's holiday period.

New York LaGuardia flights were hardest hit Friday morning. Cancellations were relatively low, but nearly one third of the entire day’s schedule was running late as of 11 a.m. ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

At New York JFK, more than 15 percent of the day’s flights were running late, though only a handful of flights were canceled, FlightAware counted. At Newark Liberty, about 10 percent of the day’s flights were delayed while about 3 percent were canceled.

Newark Liberty is a major connecting hub for United Airlines, which runs its busiest operation on the East Coast there. Similarly, JFK is the biggest hub for JetBlue, which is headquartered in New York.

United’s waiver allows Friday customers flying through four New York-area airports (Newark, JFK, LaGuardia, and White Plains/Westchester County, New York) to make one change to their itineraries without paying a change fee or recalculated fares. Some fine print applies, but – generally – customers must take their rebooked flight by Dec. 24.

JetBlue’s policy is similar, covering the same four airports plus the Newburgh/Stewart airport located about 60 miles of Manhattan. Customers must also take their rebooked New York flight by Dec. 24 on JetBlue.

Customers with canceled flights can request a seat on the next available flight. Or, if flyers decide to abandon their trips following a cancellation, they’re entitled to a refund for the unused portion of their itinerary.

Looking ahead, the weather should improve in the Northeast by Saturday, though winds that linger after the storm could lead to sporadic delays.