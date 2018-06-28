5 Arizona experiences you should skip The sun sets over the Superstition Mountains. This is a wonderful time to enjoy nature's display, and a terrible time to start digging for treasure. 01 / 18 The sun sets over the Superstition Mountains. This is a wonderful time to enjoy nature's display, and a terrible time to start digging for treasure. 01 / 18

The Four Corners Monument has been expanded and now offers an interpretive center with restrooms. It's still not worth going out of your way to see.

The internet is filled with bucket lists. Every town, every state, every country has 50 places or 50 things you absolutely, positively have to see or do before you die.

The bucket is so full, the only way to achieve everything is to be 150 years old before you kick it.

We want relieve that pressure for you. So here's an Arizona Hole-in-the-Bucket List — five things you should absolutely avoid doing in the state.

1. Visit Sedona on a summer Saturday

When the best day of the week collides with one of Arizona’s most scenic gems, you get rainbows and unicorns, right?

Not if that Saturday in Sedona is in summer. Then it’s haboobs and ogres (in the form of grouchy drivers and patrons of crowded restaurants).

A trip to Sedona seems like a great idea when you wake up and note that the temperature here is already in the mid-90s. Just know that as you ask the kids, “Who’s up for a drive to see incredible scenery?” thousands of parents are asking the same thing. The race is on and you've already lost.

Scenic views around Sedona

The badness of your decision hits you several miles outside Sedona, as State Route 179 rises over a hill to reveal the first glimpse of the red rocks. Except your view is primarily of the back of a maroon minivan traveling 20 mph below the speed limit.

Nudging the wheel to the left to get a peek at the much-anticipated nature, your gaze locks onto the long line of cars filled with people soon to fill everything from parking spots to hiking trails.

Suddenly Sedona feels like a tiny car filled with so many clowns that it defies physics.

If you have no choice: Pull on your patience hat and be prepared. Map out several parking options, and know that a $5 daily Red Rock Pass is required to park or hike in areas regulated by the U.S. Forest Service. If the crowds exceed the power of your patience hat, continue north on State Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon to Flagstaff. You’ll find cooler weather and a little more room in the restaurants.

The lesson: Pony up a vacation day and visit during the week. Sedona is even more beautiful without the scent of gas fumes on the breeze.

Breathtaking views of the Grand Canyon

2. Visit Grand Canyon any day in summer

Think “Grand Canyon” and your mind fills with stunning vistas of layered, multicolored cliffs. Even if you’ve never been there, you’ve seen the postcards, Instagram posts and Facebook shares. There's a reason the Canyon is one of the world’s seven natural wonders.

But you know what you don’t see in those photos? The mile-long line of cars at the front gate. People clustered outside a restaurant waiting 30 minutes or more for a table. The driver who dropped off the family at the visitor center and searches fruitlessly for the most stunning sight — a parking spot.

And the cherry on top of this reality parfait? The heat. Summer temps reach well into the 80s, and that means the century mark awaits if you venture down the hiking trails.

During summer, leave the Canyon to the national and international travelers who’ve probably spent years planning this once-in-a-lifetime trip.

If you have no choice: Stop in Tusayan and buy an entrance pass. That lets you go through the express line at the admission gate. Park in the first available spot (trust us, you’re not going to find anything closer) and use the park’s free and efficient shuttle buses. Or use the park-and-ride shuttle service in Tusayan.

The lesson: Visit anytime but summer month. The Canyon is just four hours away, and fall, winter and spring have their charms.

3. Take tech-obsessed kids to the White Mountains

Eastern Arizona's high country offers a wonderful respite from the heat and crowds. From Greer to Alpine to Hannagan Meadow and beyond, the rolling waves of pine soothe and comfort.

Unless you’re accompanied by device-dependent teens and pre-teens. Then all that greenery is merely a burial ground where cell service goes to die, and with it family peace and harmony.

It begins as the road climbs and the bars fall. Cell service in the White Mountains is spotty at best, and often not strong enough to support social media, let alone video streaming.

Welcome to your day of whine.

This is not the time to mention that you’re staying at, say, Hannagan Meadow Lodge, a lovely rustic property named for the natural field that sits right across the highway.

It comes with an ultra-high-def, 360-degree view of nature, a truly immersive experience.

The electronically reliant, however, will be challenged by these two simple truths: The digital trickle that is Wi-Fi is available only in the lobby, and the only TV is in a community room where privacy is neither expected nor encouraged.

The truly desperate are welcome to search for the magical Phone Zone, out in the meadow by the big tree and marked by a pile of stones. Good luck with that.

If you have no choice: Deflect complaints with horseback rides (summer) or cross-country skiing (winter). Pass the hours with a book or two. Once the sun sets, stare for hours at a star-filled sky.

But yeah, you’re toast. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

The lesson: Leave the tech-obsessed kids home. Enjoy a stress-free adult weekend in the forest. If you start worrying about the children and you’re in Hannagan Meadow, maybe you can find the Phone Zone to touch base.

Superstition Mountains at sunset

4. Go treasure hunting in the Superstitions

Its mere name suggests adventure: the Lost Dutchman Gold Mine.

The legend is known far beyond the Phoenix area. It goes back to a 19th-century story of a German miner said to have stumbled upon a sizable cache of gold. Most versions star Jacob Waltz who, on his death bed, drew a crude map.

Thousands have traipsed into the Superstitions with shovels in their packs and fortunes on their minds. They’ve all unearthed jagged disappointment that can’t be smoothed with adventurous hikes and glorious scenery.

There are easier ways to come into millions. Win the lottery grand prize. Successfully sue a major corporation. Marry a well-known professional athlete. Your odds of accomplishing any of those things are better than finding gold in the Superstition Mountains.

The best things to have on a trip to the Superstitions are comfortable clothes, sturdy hiking shoes and plenty of water. You want gold? Stick around for sunset.

If you have no choice: Are gold-digging, out-of-town relatives insisting on a precious-ore hunt? Weigh them down tools, introduce them to a ranger and have them explain their plans. Their fortunes be the fines you helped them avoid.

The lesson: Don’t let the failed efforts of thousands of would-be fortune hunters be in vain.

5. Visit the actual Four Corners

Would you drive hundreds of miles to a large slab of concrete in the middle of nowhere so you can post a photo with the caption, “To hell with being in two places at once, I'm in four"?

The Four Corners Monument — marking where Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah collide — sits in a flat, barren landscape devoid of everything, as if nature threw up its hands and said, “I got nothing.”

It’s not the monument’s fault. It had no say in where this geographical oddity would land. There have been reports that the marker is off as much as 2.5 miles, based on surveying errors (it’s more like 1,800 feet, not bad for a spot marked in 1875). But according to the National Geodetic Survey, the monument is in precisely the right place, legally if not technically, as the states have accepted its placement.

That doesn’t make it pretty. Or worth the long drive.

If you have no choice: Maybe you lost a bet. Maybe you took a wrong turn. Maybe you’re on the lam and need to get as far away from civilization as possible. Somehow, you’re on U.S. 160 approaching the turnoff to Four Corners Monument. By all means stop. Browse among the vendors set up under sun-blocking awnings. Use the bathroom. And then lie down where states intersect, making sure a limb is in each, and snap away. Post as soon as cell service returns (unless you’re on the lam).

The lesson: Next time you make a bet, make sure you’re sober and it’s reasonable.

Photo tour: Beautiful Arizona

