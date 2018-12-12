Fentanyl is now the deadliest drug in America, federal health officials announced Wednesday, with over 18,000 overdose deaths in 2016, the most recent year for which statistics are available.

It's the first time the synthetic opioid has been the nation's deadliest drug. For the previous four years (2012 to 2015), heroin topped the list.

On average, in each year from 2013 to 2016, the rate of overdose deaths from Fentanyl increased by about 113 percent per year. In fact, the report said that fentanyl was responsible for 29 percent of all overdose deaths in 2016, up from just 4 percent in 2011.

Bags of heroin, some laced with fentanyl, are displayed before a press conference regarding a major drug bust, at the office of the New York Attorney General, September 23, 2016 in New York City.

Drew Angerer, Getty Images

Overall, more than 63,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2016, according to the new report, which was prepared by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is an average of 174 deaths per day.

The study also said that many people who die due to overdoses have multiple drugs in their system, “We’ve had a tendency to think of these drugs in isolation," Dr. Holly Hedegaard, lead author of the report, told HuffPost. "It’s not really what’s happening."

After fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine were the deadliest drugs in 2016.

The study said that illegal drugs such as fentanyl and heroin were the primary causes of unintentional overdoses, while prescription drugs tended to be used in suicidal overdoses.

